Park National Corp Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Intel Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Dollar General Corp

- New Purchases: SCHW, DEO, OKE, SAP, SON, EPAM, ESGV, IEFA,
- Added Positions: FPE, PYPL, QCOM, DE, TT, F, SPGI, HCA, NEE, CMCSA, ICE, AMZN, COP, CMG, CLX, DIS, WM, CVX, TJX, PNC, HYLS, SHW, SLB, BLK, SYK, MCD, GOOGL, RDVY, ECL, FTCS, VOO, QCLN, FYX, FTSM, FGD, TDIV, CVS, FNX, CL, RMD, UNCRY, DUK, AMADY, LZAGY, RYCEY, FDX, NSC, VXF,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, AZN, CSCO, MSFT, DG, AAPL, T, GPC, TGT, FB, HD, ABT, EMR, JNJ, ACN, ADP, CME, MRK, V, KO, NVS, ABBV, ADBE, APD, DHR, XOM, GD, PEP, PG, UNP, VZ, ZTS, VNQ, ADI, LLY, HON, TXN, DVY, CB, AXP, BAC, CINF, COST, DHI, EL, MDT, USB, GM, BDX, CTAS, GLW, FITB, GE, J, LOW, NSRGY, NI, NUE, RIO, RHHBY, RDS.A, CRM, TSM, TRMB, UPS, UNH, WSO, IYW, QQQ, ASML, AFL, ALL, MO, AEP, AMGN, AJG, BP, BLL, BK, BAX, BRK.B, BA, BMY, BRO, CP, CI, C, STZ, CCI, DD, EXPD, FAST, FHN, GRMN, GIS, GILD, GSK, HDB, HOG, IBM, SJM, JCI, KEY, KMB, KR, LEG, LB, LMT, MXIM, MTD, MCHP, MU, MS, ORCL, PPG, PKI, PRU, KWR, RPM, SO, TRV, SBUX, SYY, TSCO, UL, RTX, WMT, ANTM, WFC, ATLKY, MA, MELI, EXPGY, TYBT, PM, CSLLY, LVMUY, AVGO, PDRDY, AAGIY, MPC, CAIXY, PSX, SXYAY, ALLE, GOOG, DOW, ALC, CTVA, BSV, EFA, EMLP, FEX, GLD, MDY,
- Sold Out: SMG, SITE, GGG, BRKS, FIS, BOH, LSTR, MFC, NOC, AMX, SIEGY, SNN, THO, WMMVY, WBA, WEC, MGP, ITUB,
- Park National Corp (PRK) - 1,428,770 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 450,665 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 848,511 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 517,061 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 3,529,712 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.61%
Park National Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $73.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Park National Corp initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Park National Corp initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $191.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SAP SE (SAP)
Park National Corp initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $140.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Park National Corp initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $510.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 453 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Park National Corp initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Park National Corp added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,529,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Park National Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 157.57%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $289.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 61,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Park National Corp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 124.96%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $140.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 119,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Park National Corp added to a holding in Deere & Co by 75.88%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $354.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 39,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Park National Corp added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 50.31%. The purchase prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 75,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Park National Corp added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 1971.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 253,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)
Park National Corp sold out a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The sale prices were between $160.92 and $202.98, with an estimated average price of $174.75.Sold Out: Graco Inc (GGG)
Park National Corp sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02.Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Park National Corp sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.Sold Out: Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVY)
Park National Corp sold out a holding in Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.09.Sold Out: Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)
Park National Corp sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $81.32 and $94.89, with an estimated average price of $89.62.Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)
Park National Corp sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98.Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)
Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 27.64%. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Park National Corp still held 587,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Park National Corp reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 46.31%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $60.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Park National Corp still held 166,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 28.43%. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $217.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Park National Corp still held 57,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 27.37%. The sale prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Park National Corp still held 74,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Novartis AG (NVS)
Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 24.13%. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Park National Corp still held 44,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Watsco Inc by 46.06%. The sale prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $289.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 965 shares as of 2021-06-30.
