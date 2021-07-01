Park National Corp Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Intel Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Dollar General Corp

New Purchases: SCHW, DEO, OKE, SAP, SON, EPAM, ESGV, IEFA,

Investment company Park National Corp Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Deere, Trane Technologies PLC, sells Intel Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Dollar General Corp, Genuine Parts Co, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park National Corp . As of 2021Q2, Park National Corp owns 276 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Park National Corp (PRK) - 1,428,770 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 450,665 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 848,511 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 517,061 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 3,529,712 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.61%

Park National Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $73.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park National Corp initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park National Corp initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $191.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park National Corp initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $140.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park National Corp initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $510.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park National Corp initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park National Corp added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,529,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park National Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 157.57%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $289.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 61,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park National Corp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 124.96%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $140.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 119,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park National Corp added to a holding in Deere & Co by 75.88%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $354.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 39,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park National Corp added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 50.31%. The purchase prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 75,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park National Corp added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 1971.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 253,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The sale prices were between $160.92 and $202.98, with an estimated average price of $174.75.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.09.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $81.32 and $94.89, with an estimated average price of $89.62.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 27.64%. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Park National Corp still held 587,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 46.31%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $60.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Park National Corp still held 166,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 28.43%. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $217.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Park National Corp still held 57,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 27.37%. The sale prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Park National Corp still held 74,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 24.13%. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Park National Corp still held 44,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Watsco Inc by 46.06%. The sale prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $289.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 965 shares as of 2021-06-30.