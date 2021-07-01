Park National Corp Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Intel Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Dollar General Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends S&P 500 Map Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Park National Corp Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Intel Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Dollar General Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Park National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Deere, Trane Technologies PLC, sells Intel Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Dollar General Corp, Genuine Parts Co, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park National Corp . As of 2021Q2, Park National Corp owns 276 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARK NATIONAL CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/park+national+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PARK NATIONAL CORP
  1. Park National Corp (PRK) - 1,428,770 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 450,665 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 848,511 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 517,061 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  5. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 3,529,712 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.61%
New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Park National Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $73.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Park National Corp initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Park National Corp initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $191.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SAP SE (SAP)

Park National Corp initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $140.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Park National Corp initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $510.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Park National Corp initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Park National Corp added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,529,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Park National Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 157.57%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $289.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 61,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Park National Corp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 124.96%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $140.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 119,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Park National Corp added to a holding in Deere & Co by 75.88%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $354.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 39,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Park National Corp added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 50.31%. The purchase prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 75,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Park National Corp added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 1971.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 253,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Park National Corp sold out a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The sale prices were between $160.92 and $202.98, with an estimated average price of $174.75.

Sold Out: Graco Inc (GGG)

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Park National Corp sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Sold Out: Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVY)

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.09.

Sold Out: Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $81.32 and $94.89, with an estimated average price of $89.62.

Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 27.64%. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Park National Corp still held 587,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 46.31%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $60.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Park National Corp still held 166,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 28.43%. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $217.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Park National Corp still held 57,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 27.37%. The sale prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Park National Corp still held 74,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Novartis AG (NVS)

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 24.13%. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Park National Corp still held 44,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Watsco Inc by 46.06%. The sale prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $289.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 965 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of PARK NATIONAL CORP . Also check out:

1. PARK NATIONAL CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. PARK NATIONAL CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PARK NATIONAL CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PARK NATIONAL CORP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider