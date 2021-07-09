Vigilant Capital Management, LLC Buys Baker Hughes Co, GrafTech International, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: BKR, EAF, IEFA, RYH, LNTH, DGRO, PRFZ, BAM, EW, IBMK, TER, WTRG, FNDX, SNAP, BSV, RPRX, EEM, EFA, ALC, EVN, BKI, QRVO, HLT, XYL, FBHS, FTNT, PM, CNSWF, TRP, STIP, XLU, XLP, XLI, XLF, XLE, VT, VO, VCIT, VB, VAW, ESGV, SPHQ, SLQD, SCZ, SCHR, PDN, MBB, LQD, IBMJ, FNDC, FIS, EPD, EMR, EIX, EOG, DUK, DLTR, DISCA, DTE, GLW, CLF, CHKP, EQIX, CAH, CDNS, GOLD, BK, BLL, BCE, TFC, AZO, APA, MO, NVO, GWW, ALL, TSCO, TROW, SPG, RS, PSA, BKNG, BPOP, PNC, OMC, EBAY, SPGI, MAS, LEN, HPQ, HSY, HEI, FITB, FNF, EXR, EXPD,
- Added Positions: ABT, UNP, NKE, GS, V, TXG, ARE, ECL, TSM, CAG, GPN, ATVI, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, CHD, PEP, TTE, ABBV, ADYEY, JKD, AZN, STZ, LHX, ILMN, DIS, GOOG, AMAT, CERN, CMCSA, COST, XOM, GE, GOOGL, JNJ, LMT, LOW, MTB, MRK, PG, SNY, TJX, TGT, TXN, MA, FB, IVV, SCHP, SCHX, VEA, VUG, MMM, PLD, ADBE, APD, BAC, BAX, BDX, BLK, BA, BMY, CSX, CE, CVX, CI, CSCO, CL, COP, D, DD, EA, LLY, ENB, NEE, GPC, IBM, TT, INTC, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, MKC, MDT, NVDA, NVS, ORCL, PFE, RSG, SLB, TRV, SBUX, SYK, SYY, USB, VLO, VZ, ANTM, AVGO, KMI, ZTS, BABA, LW, MRNA, DOW, CTVA, BSCM, IJH, MUB, SCHA, SCHF, USMV,
- Reduced Positions: ALXN, FRC, BRK.B, SHW, LIN, CTLT, MMC, ASML, ORLY, ISRG, CCI, NXPI, LZAGY, ALLE, GLD, TEL, CAT, ADP, AMGN, AKAM, WBA, TMUS, RDS.A, KHC, ETRN, FNDF, FXC, IJR, IWF, QQQ, SPY, XLK, XLV, LH, T, AMT, CREE, ETN, DANOY, HON, IDXX, ITW, KSU, WMT, MCD, NSRGY, NWL, NSC, UPS, RTX, VRTX, WRB,
- Sold Out: IAU, ADI, BRO, BF.B, CNI, GILD, MMP, PAYX, SBAC, TFX, WPC, RDS.B, GDO, BGB, SCHM,
For the details of Vigilant Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vigilant+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Vigilant Capital Management, LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,609 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,482 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 152,549 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 130,239 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 231,541 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 686,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 622,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $77.88, with an estimated average price of $75.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $298.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $125.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 645 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.08 and $232.79, with an estimated average price of $96.12. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 47.98%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2594.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 330 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $177.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 420.10%. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 380.88%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 216.80%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.705900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $75.99.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.Sold Out: Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund. The sale prices were between $13.31 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18.Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of Vigilant Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vigilant Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment