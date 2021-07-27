HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Sells Olympic Steel Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

- New Purchases: CWI, SPHQ, USHY, HYLB, FNDC, STWD, ICSH, RYH, LIN, IDEV, GH, FSLY, GSBD, STLA, MELI, OGN, PRNT, LDOS, BOWX, BL, FVRR, CHPT, CHPT, MMQ, LI, XPEV, LRGF, ABNB, SKLZ, SRNGU, CPNG, KOMP, IAT, GTX, MTN, AHT, CHH, CAG, ISRG, LPX, MKC, QDEL, RGEN, STAA, TTWO, TXRH, X, THCB, LULU, ZEN, JD, ANET, EVFM, NVTA, TDOC, EDIT, NTNX, ASML, MDB, SE,
- Added Positions: SCHD, SCHG, SCHM, MOAT, SCHB, VNQ, BIV, SCHA, SCHE, SCHF, AGG, USMV, FNDE, JKE, SHOP, FNDF, VOO, JKD, ISTB, MSFT, SPY, NVDA, DIS, TFI, TTD, ROKU, JPIN, MA, OKTA, DRW, HUBS, PYPL, SQ, TWLO, ET, RTX, UNP, SIVB, NFLX, MTCH, FDX, COP, TLRY, TLRY, ARKK, QS, IYW, DKNG, LMND, BSCM, IGRO, IJR, ITOT, IVW, IYR, VTI, VO, VONV, MMM, INTC, TREX, TSCO, LUV, SHW, CRM, ODFL, MET, JEF, JKHY, UNM, ILMN, EA, CE, BTI, AMGN, AMT, MO, ATVI, PSX, ZM, NIO, DOCU, SFIX, APPN, COUP, NVCR, WDAY, CRWD, ZNGA, TSLA, MAIN, MASI, RVT, CMG, WMB, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: PNFP, JPST, RWO, AAPL, BSCL, VCSH, HD, ABT, T, LB, FRD, JPM, PEP, VV, PG, TWI, YUM, MWA, CFG, IGSB, DGRO, SCHZ, CVGI, CMCSA, CVS, MDLZ, MJ, GSLC, HYG, IEFA, IJH, IWF, CINF, EPD, CI, SCHH, SCHV, BAC, ADP, MCD, MRNA, NEE, RC, AVGO, CIM, GILD, IBM, VZ, TXN, SBUX, PRU, KR, MFA,
- Sold Out: ZEUS, ACN, STX, ARAY, FCAM, CRON, AMC, CRSP, ADNT, MFGP, NVT, PRSP, WORK, CCX, EEM, ESPO, EWZ, FBT, IVOO, IXC, PEY, HPE, OCGN, CWEN.A, PNR, GMED, SRNE, FLNT, TDC, WEX, WM, VOD, NCR, ITW, DXC, LUMN,
For the details of HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hhm+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 964,347 shares, 20.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 473,225 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 269,609 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 344,000 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 234,989 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 94,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.49 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6573.39%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 25,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5888.20%. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 984.60%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17961.76%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 406.21%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 171.05%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1555.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 206 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Olympic Steel Inc (ZEUS)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Olympic Steel Inc. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $39.45, with an estimated average price of $31.54.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.Sold Out: Accuray Inc (ARAY)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Accuray Inc. The sale prices were between $4.24 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $4.68.Sold Out: Micro Focus International PLC (MFGP)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Micro Focus International PLC. The sale prices were between $6.51 and $7.89, with an estimated average price of $7.2.
