HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Sells Olympic Steel Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

CWI, SPHQ, USHY, HYLB, FNDC, STWD, ICSH, RYH, LIN, IDEV, GH, FSLY, GSBD, STLA, MELI, OGN, PRNT, LDOS, BOWX, BL, FVRR, CHPT, CHPT, MMQ, LI, XPEV, LRGF, ABNB, SKLZ, SRNGU, CPNG, KOMP, IAT, GTX, MTN, AHT, CHH, CAG, ISRG, LPX, MKC, QDEL, RGEN, STAA, TTWO, TXRH, X, THCB, LULU, ZEN, JD, ANET, EVFM, NVTA, TDOC, EDIT, NTNX, ASML, MDB, SE, Added Positions: SCHD, SCHG, SCHM, MOAT, SCHB, VNQ, BIV, SCHA, SCHE, SCHF, AGG, USMV, FNDE, JKE, SHOP, FNDF, VOO, JKD, ISTB, MSFT, SPY, NVDA, DIS, TFI, TTD, ROKU, JPIN, MA, OKTA, DRW, HUBS, PYPL, SQ, TWLO, ET, RTX, UNP, SIVB, NFLX, MTCH, FDX, COP, TLRY, TLRY, ARKK, QS, IYW, DKNG, LMND, BSCM, IGRO, IJR, ITOT, IVW, IYR, VTI, VO, VONV, MMM, INTC, TREX, TSCO, LUV, SHW, CRM, ODFL, MET, JEF, JKHY, UNM, ILMN, EA, CE, BTI, AMGN, AMT, MO, ATVI, PSX, ZM, NIO, DOCU, SFIX, APPN, COUP, NVCR, WDAY, CRWD, ZNGA, TSLA, MAIN, MASI, RVT, CMG, WMB, WMT,

PNFP, JPST, RWO, AAPL, BSCL, VCSH, HD, ABT, T, LB, FRD, JPM, PEP, VV, PG, TWI, YUM, MWA, CFG, IGSB, DGRO, SCHZ, CVGI, CMCSA, CVS, MDLZ, MJ, GSLC, HYG, IEFA, IJH, IWF, CINF, EPD, CI, SCHH, SCHV, BAC, ADP, MCD, MRNA, NEE, RC, AVGO, CIM, GILD, IBM, VZ, TXN, SBUX, PRU, KR, MFA, Sold Out: ZEUS, ACN, STX, ARAY, FCAM, CRON, AMC, CRSP, ADNT, MFGP, NVT, PRSP, WORK, CCX, EEM, ESPO, EWZ, FBT, IVOO, IXC, PEY, HPE, OCGN, CWEN.A, PNR, GMED, SRNE, FLNT, TDC, WEX, WM, VOD, NCR, ITW, DXC, LUMN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells Olympic Steel Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 595 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 964,347 shares, 20.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 473,225 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 269,609 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 344,000 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 234,989 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 94,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.49 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6573.39%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 25,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5888.20%. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 984.60%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17961.76%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 406.21%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 171.05%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1555.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Olympic Steel Inc. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $39.45, with an estimated average price of $31.54.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Accuray Inc. The sale prices were between $4.24 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $4.68.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Micro Focus International PLC. The sale prices were between $6.51 and $7.89, with an estimated average price of $7.2.