CNB Bank Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Sells AT&T Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CNB Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Square Inc, Honeywell International Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CNB Bank. As of 2021Q2, CNB Bank owns 397 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CNB Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cnb+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CNB Bank
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,268 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,918 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,829 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
  4. CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) - 199,255 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  5. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 17,457 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

CNB Bank initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 11,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

CNB Bank initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $468.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

CNB Bank initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $110.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

CNB Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

CNB Bank added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 1497.18%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

CNB Bank added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

CNB Bank added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 73.13%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $230.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

CNB Bank added to a holding in Square Inc by 168.30%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $258.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

CNB Bank added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 71.68%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $646.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

CNB Bank added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 43.89%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

CNB Bank sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

Sold Out: KemPharm Inc (1GDA)

CNB Bank sold out a holding in KemPharm Inc. The sale prices were between $6.95 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $8.74.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

CNB Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Sold Out: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

CNB Bank sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $291.66 and $334.27, with an estimated average price of $318.04.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

CNB Bank sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

Sold Out: Eastman Kodak Co (KODK)

CNB Bank sold out a holding in Eastman Kodak Co. The sale prices were between $6.44 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $7.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of CNB Bank. Also check out:

1. CNB Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. CNB Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CNB Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CNB Bank keeps buying

