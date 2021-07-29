CNB Bank Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Sells AT&T Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

New Purchases: SCHD, TLRY, TLRY, ROKU, Z, VXF, BLV, BIV, KMPH, PAYX, PPL, VMBS, VCSH, AHT, PEJ, MDYV, BNDX, BAC, BLK, ACVA, GLW, RUBY, OGN, HPQ, IFF, KEY, EDV, IJH, ENPH, AVGO, PKW, WAB, SPYV, ORLY, OMC, ACN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Square Inc, Honeywell International Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CNB Bank. As of 2021Q2, CNB Bank owns 397 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CNB Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cnb+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,268 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,918 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,829 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) - 199,255 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 17,457 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%

CNB Bank initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 11,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CNB Bank initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CNB Bank initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $468.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CNB Bank initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $110.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CNB Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CNB Bank added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 1497.18%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CNB Bank added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CNB Bank added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 73.13%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $230.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CNB Bank added to a holding in Square Inc by 168.30%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $258.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CNB Bank added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 71.68%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $646.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CNB Bank added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 43.89%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CNB Bank sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

CNB Bank sold out a holding in KemPharm Inc. The sale prices were between $6.95 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $8.74.

CNB Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

CNB Bank sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $291.66 and $334.27, with an estimated average price of $318.04.

CNB Bank sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

CNB Bank sold out a holding in Eastman Kodak Co. The sale prices were between $6.44 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $7.84.