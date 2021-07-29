Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Ansys Inc, FormFactor Inc

New Purchases: VCSH, MOH, SSP, ISRG, MSCI, COF, WFC, TWLO, VICI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Ansys Inc, FormFactor Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Zynga Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chesapeake Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Chesapeake Wealth Management owns 219 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 175,643 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 123,244 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,506 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 229,696 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% (MBG) - 338,835 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 38,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.67 and $268.74, with an estimated average price of $250.74. The stock is now traded at around $255.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93. The stock is now traded at around $594.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $980.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in The E W Scripps Co. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $22.99, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $19.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.62%. The purchase prices were between $40.49 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 119,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2717.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3588.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 108.27%. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The stock is now traded at around $108.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 72.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6.

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48.

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41.

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.