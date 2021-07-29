Logo
Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Ansys Inc, FormFactor Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Chesapeake Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Ansys Inc, FormFactor Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Zynga Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chesapeake Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Chesapeake Wealth Management owns 219 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chesapeake Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chesapeake+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chesapeake Wealth Management
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 175,643 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 123,244 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.65%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,506 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 229,696 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
  5. (MBG) - 338,835 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 38,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.67 and $268.74, with an estimated average price of $250.74. The stock is now traded at around $255.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93. The stock is now traded at around $594.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $980.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The E W Scripps Co (SSP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in The E W Scripps Co. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $22.99, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $19.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.62%. The purchase prices were between $40.49 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 119,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2717.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3588.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 108.27%. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The stock is now traded at around $108.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 72.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: FormFactor Inc (FORM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Sold Out: Cable One Inc (CABO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48.

Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Chesapeake Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Chesapeake Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chesapeake Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chesapeake Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chesapeake Wealth Management keeps buying

insider

insider