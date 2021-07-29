Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Ansys Inc, FormFactor Inc

- New Purchases: VCSH, MOH, SSP, ISRG, MSCI, COF, WFC, TWLO, VICI,
- Added Positions: USHY, GOOGL, AMZN, LOGI, INFY, KKR, DIS, ASML, QRVO, SNA, AGCO, RIO, EMR, XLP, SCHV, XLK, SCHG, XLF, ETSY, UTHR, TSCO, BEN, TSM, BX, XLV, ENTG, SMG, NVDA, DBEF, MDLZ, SCHZ, SPY, XLU, AN, XLE, CTLT, FB, SONY, XLY, TT, XLRE, CASY, FLWS,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, HYG, ANSS, WMT, ZNGA, IWR, LULU, IWV, ITW, MSFT, EFA, IWM, DXCM, EA, ICE, SWKS, TMO, D, SHW, MBG, SCHF, ADBE, CMCSA, JPM, TXN, UNH, VRSK, SCHB, ABT, AAPL, BMY, LLY, LHX, MCY, IYF, AMGN, BLK, DOV, INTC, LOW, PG, RPM, SNPS, WM, V, ACN, HD, MTCH, JNJ, MCD, ORCL, PEP, TER, NOW, ABBV, EEM, IYJ, AMP, AON, BRK.B, CVX, KO, CCI, ECL, FISV, GD, MRVL, RCII, WEN, UNP, WRB, XEL, DG, BURL, SCHM, T, AFL, LNT, AXP, AZO, BAC, BIO, CVS, CERN, CME, CHD, CSCO, CL, STZ, DHR, DRE, INTU, LH, MKTX, MDT, MRK, NSC, PFE, PGR, ROP, UDR, VLO, VZ, KMI, GOOG, WING, SPOT, IGIB, IGSB, GLD, IWD, MBB, SCHD, XLB, GNTX, GS, HON, MS, PEG, TJX, TGT, ZBRA, CHTR, ZG, GLOB, IVW, IWB, IYC, IYW,
- Sold Out: FORM, BABA, AMT, CABO, ICLR, AZN, BSV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Chesapeake Wealth Management
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 175,643 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 123,244 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.65%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,506 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 229,696 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
- (MBG) - 338,835 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 38,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)
Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.67 and $268.74, with an estimated average price of $250.74. The stock is now traded at around $255.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93. The stock is now traded at around $594.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $980.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 259 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The E W Scripps Co (SSP)
Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in The E W Scripps Co. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $22.99, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $19.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.62%. The purchase prices were between $40.49 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 119,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2717.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3588.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 693 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 108.27%. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The stock is now traded at around $108.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 72.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: FormFactor Inc (FORM)
Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.Sold Out: Cable One Inc (CABO)
Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48.Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.
1. Chesapeake Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chesapeake Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chesapeake Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chesapeake Wealth Management keeps buying
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment