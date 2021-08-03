Logo
Peregrine Capital Management Llc Buys Twilio Inc, Etsy Inc, James River Group Holdings, Sells Splunk Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Peregrine Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Twilio Inc, Etsy Inc, James River Group Holdings, Hayward Holdings Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, sells Splunk Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peregrine Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Peregrine Capital Management Llc owns 336 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peregrine+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 43,670 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 255,804 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
  3. Ares Management Corp (ARES) - 1,267,123 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,366 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 130,817 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $369.205600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 101,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $189.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 188,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 561,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.18 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 763,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $29, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 709,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $26.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 683,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 58.59%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $152.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 314,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 40.09%. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $165.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 343,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $292.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 235,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 62.95%. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $23.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 638,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 42.47%. The purchase prices were between $13.44 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $14.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 844,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp by 25.85%. The purchase prices were between $20.36 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 741,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $45.5 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $49.09.

Sold Out: Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Valley National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $12.91 and $14.63, with an estimated average price of $13.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

