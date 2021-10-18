Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. Buys ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Tyson Foods Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

- New Purchases: ZHDG, SHY,
- Added Positions: SENT, WMT, TSN, AFG, AAPL, JPST, TRV, WRB,
- Reduced Positions: SJNK, SRLN, ULST,
- Sold Out: GSY, SPTS, XOM, AMZN, LOW, MSFT, ENB, IEI, BRK.B, BMY, CB, PEP, Y, APLE, CSCO, HD, NFLX, SUP, AMGN, LEO, DTE, HCI, JBHT, ETR, RE, FE, JNJ, LW, MKL, SPY, STKL, USB, V, T, BP, COF, COP, INTC, BSJL, JPM, MRK, MS, ORCL, PHK, SCHW, UNP, VZ, A, NLY, ARKK, AZN, BIDU, BKD, KO, CCI, EVV, LLY, EPD, FTSM, HOG, PODD, BSJM, EWH, FXI, PFF, LNC, MRO, MU, MDLZ, ODFL, PFE, PG, TQQQ, SNOW, PHYS, SQ, TER, TLRY, TLRY, UL, WM, W, PUTW, YUM, DTM, DDD, AQN, MO, BNS, CII, BA, CCL, CHTR, CI, DELL, DLTR, DXC, EXK, FISV, F, GME, GSK, HPE, HPQ, IBM, IP, PLW, IEF, MBB, IWD, IWN, IWS, KEYS, LTC, MFGP, NHI, NKLA, NIO, NVS, JRI, OGE, OGN, SWN, TWTR, UAL, SPCE, WAB, DIS, YUMC, ZBH,
- AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT) - 2,301,924 shares, 44.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
- ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) - 1,531,388 shares, 22.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 323,546 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.72%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 525,242 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.98%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 38,170 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70%
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.14%. The holding were 1,531,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $86.08 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 61.59%. The purchase prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5. The stock is now traded at around $80.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in American Financial Group Inc by 47.19%. The purchase prices were between $120 and $138.61, with an estimated average price of $130.59. The stock is now traded at around $133.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $145.251900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.43 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Mach-1 Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9.
