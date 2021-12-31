Rockland Trust Co Buys Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Linde PLC

- New Purchases: BR, ROP, TWST, VEA, CWI, GE, LWLG, WM, NEM, GWW, VHT, AMD, VVV, TEL, XEL, TD, PSA, BKNG, HUM, FISV, EPD, D, DEO, BG, ASH,
- Added Positions: AAPL, DHR, GLD, INDB, SPY, NOBL, TXN, MRK, QQQ, VCIT, CL, V, MBB, VCSH, VCLT, TJX, MSFT, JNJ, CB, BRK.B, EW, BMY, IVV, IJH, KMB, TROW, UL, BA, SO, VZ, CERN, KO, IJR, MDT, CTAS, GIS, STIP, ABBV, MA, FDL, VLO, PM, PPL, CLX, ORCL, OGE, CMCSA, ED, CAT, EMR, PGX, BDX, K, LOW, MMC, AMGN, ORI, PFF, PYPL, USIG, AVGO, VO, GILD, ATVI, AFL, APH, CAH, COP, DOV, EA, FDS, FAST, GPC, MSCI, HIFS, MDLZ, MSM, ODFL, SWKS, USB, WBA, DIS, AWK,
- Reduced Positions: OTIS, NEE, LIN, SRE, XLK, MMM, GOOGL, SBUX, HD, FB, ECL, PEP, EVRG, XLF, XLY, MKC, SMG, EOG, SLB, ADP, CPRT, ORLY, TMO, WMT, SCHB, CSCO, ROK, RTX, ZTS, OIH, T, AMZN, CVX, COST, HPQ, MCD, ES, SHW, UNP, GOOG, AMJ, EFA, EQL, IWF, MLPA, XLE, ACN, ADBE, AXP, AIG, AMAT, WTRG, BAC, BLK, CME, CHD, LLY, EXPD, IBM, ITW, IFF, LMT, SPGI, MCO, NSC, PNC, PFE, SYK, TSM, UPS, WFC, WST, WU, PANW, AGG, IEFA, IWM, IWP, IYE, KBWB, MDY, TIP, VNQ, APD, AEP, ADSK, DE, DUK, GRMN, GD, GGG, INTC, IPG, MAR, MSI, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, NOC, QCOM, RMD, TGT, TTC, UNM, WEC, DG, LYB, BBRE, BDCZ, BNDX, DJP, DRW, DVYE, EEM, GLDI, IDOG, IEI, IEMG, IVW, IXUS, JKD, KBE, MDYV, PCY, REM, SJNK, VBK, VIG, XLB, XLI, XLV,
- Sold Out: VMBS, NTRS, BALY, AMLP, VTI, VIAC, NVS,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 194,614 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 348,914 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50%
- Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) - 349,330 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Independent Bank Corp (INDB) - 694,452 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.25%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 352,950 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $150.596300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 46,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $424.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)
Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.47 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 67,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $88.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $160.939900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 162,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 729.39%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $269.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 217.17%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 583.06%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $92.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 171.76%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $345.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 150.32%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9.Sold Out: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)
Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $108.05 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $120.01.Sold Out: Ballys Corp (BALY)
Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Ballys Corp. The sale prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45.Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.
