Rockland Trust Co Buys Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Linde PLC

New Purchases: BR, ROP, TWST, VEA, CWI, GE, LWLG, WM, NEM, GWW, VHT, AMD, VVV, TEL, XEL, TD, PSA, BKNG, HUM, FISV, EPD, D, DEO, BG, ASH,

BR, ROP, TWST, VEA, CWI, GE, LWLG, WM, NEM, GWW, VHT, AMD, VVV, TEL, XEL, TD, PSA, BKNG, HUM, FISV, EPD, D, DEO, BG, ASH, Added Positions: AAPL, DHR, GLD, INDB, SPY, NOBL, TXN, MRK, QQQ, VCIT, CL, V, MBB, VCSH, VCLT, TJX, MSFT, JNJ, CB, BRK.B, EW, BMY, IVV, IJH, KMB, TROW, UL, BA, SO, VZ, CERN, KO, IJR, MDT, CTAS, GIS, STIP, ABBV, MA, FDL, VLO, PM, PPL, CLX, ORCL, OGE, CMCSA, ED, CAT, EMR, PGX, BDX, K, LOW, MMC, AMGN, ORI, PFF, PYPL, USIG, AVGO, VO, GILD, ATVI, AFL, APH, CAH, COP, DOV, EA, FDS, FAST, GPC, MSCI, HIFS, MDLZ, MSM, ODFL, SWKS, USB, WBA, DIS, AWK,

AAPL, DHR, GLD, INDB, SPY, NOBL, TXN, MRK, QQQ, VCIT, CL, V, MBB, VCSH, VCLT, TJX, MSFT, JNJ, CB, BRK.B, EW, BMY, IVV, IJH, KMB, TROW, UL, BA, SO, VZ, CERN, KO, IJR, MDT, CTAS, GIS, STIP, ABBV, MA, FDL, VLO, PM, PPL, CLX, ORCL, OGE, CMCSA, ED, CAT, EMR, PGX, BDX, K, LOW, MMC, AMGN, ORI, PFF, PYPL, USIG, AVGO, VO, GILD, ATVI, AFL, APH, CAH, COP, DOV, EA, FDS, FAST, GPC, MSCI, HIFS, MDLZ, MSM, ODFL, SWKS, USB, WBA, DIS, AWK, Reduced Positions: OTIS, NEE, LIN, SRE, XLK, MMM, GOOGL, SBUX, HD, FB, ECL, PEP, EVRG, XLF, XLY, MKC, SMG, EOG, SLB, ADP, CPRT, ORLY, TMO, WMT, SCHB, CSCO, ROK, RTX, ZTS, OIH, T, AMZN, CVX, COST, HPQ, MCD, ES, SHW, UNP, GOOG, AMJ, EFA, EQL, IWF, MLPA, XLE, ACN, ADBE, AXP, AIG, AMAT, WTRG, BAC, BLK, CME, CHD, LLY, EXPD, IBM, ITW, IFF, LMT, SPGI, MCO, NSC, PNC, PFE, SYK, TSM, UPS, WFC, WST, WU, PANW, AGG, IEFA, IWM, IWP, IYE, KBWB, MDY, TIP, VNQ, APD, AEP, ADSK, DE, DUK, GRMN, GD, GGG, INTC, IPG, MAR, MSI, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, NOC, QCOM, RMD, TGT, TTC, UNM, WEC, DG, LYB, BBRE, BDCZ, BNDX, DJP, DRW, DVYE, EEM, GLDI, IDOG, IEI, IEMG, IVW, IXUS, JKD, KBE, MDYV, PCY, REM, SJNK, VBK, VIG, XLB, XLI, XLV,

OTIS, NEE, LIN, SRE, XLK, MMM, GOOGL, SBUX, HD, FB, ECL, PEP, EVRG, XLF, XLY, MKC, SMG, EOG, SLB, ADP, CPRT, ORLY, TMO, WMT, SCHB, CSCO, ROK, RTX, ZTS, OIH, T, AMZN, CVX, COST, HPQ, MCD, ES, SHW, UNP, GOOG, AMJ, EFA, EQL, IWF, MLPA, XLE, ACN, ADBE, AXP, AIG, AMAT, WTRG, BAC, BLK, CME, CHD, LLY, EXPD, IBM, ITW, IFF, LMT, SPGI, MCO, NSC, PNC, PFE, SYK, TSM, UPS, WFC, WST, WU, PANW, AGG, IEFA, IWM, IWP, IYE, KBWB, MDY, TIP, VNQ, APD, AEP, ADSK, DE, DUK, GRMN, GD, GGG, INTC, IPG, MAR, MSI, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, NOC, QCOM, RMD, TGT, TTC, UNM, WEC, DG, LYB, BBRE, BDCZ, BNDX, DJP, DRW, DVYE, EEM, GLDI, IDOG, IEI, IEMG, IVW, IXUS, JKD, KBE, MDYV, PCY, REM, SJNK, VBK, VIG, XLB, XLI, XLV, Sold Out: VMBS, NTRS, BALY, AMLP, VTI, VIAC, NVS,

Hanover, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, Danaher Corp, Twist Bioscience Corp, sells Otis Worldwide Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Linde PLC, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Evergy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rockland Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Rockland Trust Co owns 298 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROCKLAND TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rockland+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 194,614 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 348,914 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50% Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) - 349,330 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Independent Bank Corp (INDB) - 694,452 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.25% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 352,950 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $150.596300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 46,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $424.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.47 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 67,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $88.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $160.939900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 162,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 729.39%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $269.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 217.17%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 583.06%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $92.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 171.76%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $345.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 150.32%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $108.05 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $120.01.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Ballys Corp. The sale prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.