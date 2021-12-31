AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells Adobe Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

- New Purchases: BRK.B, IQV, BBLN, FIVN,
- Added Positions: LRCX, PG, NTR, WM, PLD, COP, LLY, AMT, PNC, RF, GNRC, WPM, PRU, PEAK, NEM, BKNG, GPC, GOOGL, SBUX, ACN, ENB, AMGN, ZTS, PANW, NIO, ALGN, NLY, ADI, VFC, TYL, SLB, SBAC, BIIB, DRI, GILD, MBT, DFS, CBRE, BKR,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, MSFT, ADBE, TXN, CRM, TMO, ETN, LOW, AMAT, INTC, UNP, CFG, MA, V, LIN, BNS, HD, BMY, CAT, A, DE, DIS, TSLA, CNI, TT, SHW, AXP, BABA, CSCO, MRK, HLT, EL, BLK, SCHW, CCI, NKE, MCD, TJX, FNV, CB, CI, BK, NEE, MTD, MCO, MPC, KO, HPQ, ROK, ITW, ICE, KEY, PEP, PGR, VZ, EBAY, PBA, BBY, DXCM, DD, FAST, IBM, IFF, JNJ, NVDA, NSC, TROW, TGT, PSX, SHOP, ATVI, ALL, AIG, ADSK, ADP, BLL, BMO, CM, CNC, CPRT, EW, EQR, GIS, ILMN, JCI, WTW, LULU, FRC, MMM, AEM, CSX, KMX, CMI, IDXX, KR, MGA, MMC, SPGI, ES, PPG, SIVB, TRV, URI, VRTX, WY, MELI, FERG, HCA, CTLT, OKTA, TFC, CERN, CME, CL, ECL, EA, WELL, INTU, MFC, RMD, SRE, SLF, TRI, APTV, WDAY, TDOC, YUMC, LI, AON, INFY, LH, ROP, TSM, VLO, PODD, BURL, APG, XPEV,
- Sold Out: DOV, PFG, RCI, GLOB, AEP, BWA, PH, VOYA, CABO,
These are the top 5 holdings of AMF Tjanstepension AB
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,129,473 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 242,205 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.34%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 510,667 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 3,236,241 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.60%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,622,271 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
AMF Tjanstepension AB initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $318.845300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 909,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
AMF Tjanstepension AB initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $244.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 589,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Babylon Holdings Ltd (BBLN)
AMF Tjanstepension AB initiated holding in Babylon Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0 and $11.71, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $5.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
AMF Tjanstepension AB initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $125.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
AMF Tjanstepension AB added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 228.22%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $567.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 307,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
AMF Tjanstepension AB added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 61.80%. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.923900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,214,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
AMF Tjanstepension AB added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $144.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,528,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
AMF Tjanstepension AB added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 36.84%. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $151.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 950,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
AMF Tjanstepension AB added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 963.83%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 598,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
AMF Tjanstepension AB added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $238.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 751,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)
AMF Tjanstepension AB sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $155.99 and $181.6, with an estimated average price of $170.05.Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
AMF Tjanstepension AB sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $69.94.Sold Out: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)
AMF Tjanstepension AB sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $44.45 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.9.Sold Out: Globant SA (GLOB)
AMF Tjanstepension AB sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9.Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
AMF Tjanstepension AB sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
AMF Tjanstepension AB sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43.Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 24.76%. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $503.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. AMF Tjanstepension AB still held 362,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 62.65%. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $169.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. AMF Tjanstepension AB still held 204,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 26.91%. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $214.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. AMF Tjanstepension AB still held 576,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 32.32%. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $581.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. AMF Tjanstepension AB still held 198,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 46.88%. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $150.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. AMF Tjanstepension AB still held 389,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 33.41%. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $227.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. AMF Tjanstepension AB still held 472,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.
