AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells Adobe Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Lam Research Corp, Nutrien, Waste Management Inc, sells Adobe Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMF Tjanstepension AB. As of 2021Q4, AMF Tjanstepension AB owns 193 stocks with a total value of $14.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMF Tjanstepension AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amf+tjanstepension+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,129,473 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 242,205 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.34% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 510,667 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 3,236,241 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.60% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,622,271 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%

AMF Tjanstepension AB initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $318.845300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 909,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMF Tjanstepension AB initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $244.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 589,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMF Tjanstepension AB initiated holding in Babylon Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0 and $11.71, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $5.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMF Tjanstepension AB initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $125.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMF Tjanstepension AB added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 228.22%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $567.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 307,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMF Tjanstepension AB added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 61.80%. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.923900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,214,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMF Tjanstepension AB added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $144.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,528,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMF Tjanstepension AB added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 36.84%. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $151.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 950,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMF Tjanstepension AB added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 963.83%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 598,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMF Tjanstepension AB added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $238.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 751,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMF Tjanstepension AB sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $155.99 and $181.6, with an estimated average price of $170.05.

AMF Tjanstepension AB sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $69.94.

AMF Tjanstepension AB sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $44.45 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.9.

AMF Tjanstepension AB sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9.

AMF Tjanstepension AB sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64.

AMF Tjanstepension AB sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43.

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 24.76%. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $503.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. AMF Tjanstepension AB still held 362,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 62.65%. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $169.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. AMF Tjanstepension AB still held 204,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 26.91%. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $214.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. AMF Tjanstepension AB still held 576,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 32.32%. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $581.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. AMF Tjanstepension AB still held 198,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 46.88%. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $150.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. AMF Tjanstepension AB still held 389,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 33.41%. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $227.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. AMF Tjanstepension AB still held 472,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.