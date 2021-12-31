Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
IFG Advisory, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Sells Exact Sciences Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Investment company IFG Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Philip Morris International Inc, BlackRock Inc, sells Exact Sciences Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFG Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q4, IFG Advisory, LLC owns 495 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of IFG Advisory, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 90,296 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
  2. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 467,021 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 68,363 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.32%
  4. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 927,917 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  5. PROSHARES TRUST (NOBL) - 271,722 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $71.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $62.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in America First Multifamily Investors LP. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $6.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $195.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 280.38%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 131,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 52.23%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 146,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 78.59%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 123.70%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $783.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 183.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $50.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 71.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Sold Out: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The sale prices were between $20.64 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $21.73.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15.

Sold Out: Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $23.31 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $24.79.



