IFG Advisory, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Sells Exact Sciences Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Philip Morris International Inc, BlackRock Inc, sells Exact Sciences Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFG Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q4, IFG Advisory, LLC owns 495 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 90,296 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 467,021 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 68,363 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.32% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 927,917 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% PROSHARES TRUST (NOBL) - 271,722 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $71.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $62.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in America First Multifamily Investors LP. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $6.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $195.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 280.38%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 131,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 52.23%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 146,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 78.59%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 123.70%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $783.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 183.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $50.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 71.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The sale prices were between $20.64 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $21.73.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $23.31 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $24.79.