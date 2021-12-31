RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividen

- New Purchases: IEMG, ITOT, EFV, VSS, SCHC, VTIP, VTEB, IUSB, SUB, DFIV, SCHE, SCHB, VMW, MUB, SHM, VGIT, VTV, KO, LPI, GNTY, DFAS, BLV, IDEV, V, BSV, IEI, SCHR, ETN, AGZ, EFG, DE, LLY, VNQ, VUG, VUSB, MMM, CVX, ICE, MDLZ, NFLX, SBUX, CII, MPLX, LPRO, IJH, IWB, ABT, CME, EPD, INTC, OKE, RTX, PAYC, DFAT, IJR, QUAL, VFH, MO, AMZN, ADP, CMS, CSCO, CMCSA, COP, STZ, DOV, DD, FDX, GE, LRCX, LMT, MMP, MDT, ORLY, OMC, PG, QCOM, ZBRA, MA, LULU, GM, WES, ZTS, CDW, HPE, RTL, RTL, CTVA, LCID, ACWX, EEM, FXI, HYG, IEFA, IWO, IWS, IWV, IWY, LVHD, MDY, RSP, SCHG, SDY, SH, SPHD, SPSB, VB, VMBS, VOE, XLE, ABB, SVRA, ASML, T, ASX, AEG, ALGN, AIG, ADI, NLY, AZN, ADSK, BHP, BP, BIDU, BBD, BNS, OZK, BLK, BA, BTI, CRH, CCJ, CNQ, CP, CX, FIS, CRL, CL, NNN, VALE, DXC, CCI, CFR, CMI, DVN, DXCM, E, ERJ, ERIC, EL, EXPE, XOM, GME, GS, HDB, HSBC, HPQ, HON, HUN, MTCH, IBN, ING, IEX, ILMN, IMO, INFY, IHG, ISRG, J, JHX, KB, LYV, LOGI, MGM, MAR, MRK, MET, VTRS, NGG, NTES, NVS, NVO, ODFL, PENN, PEP, PHG, BKNG, RELX, RF, BB, RIO, ROK, RY, SKM, SBR, SNY, SLB, SIMO, SONY, SU, TTM, TXN, TRI, TD, TM, TSCO, RIG, UL, UNP, UMC, WPP, WMT, WBA, WIT, SUZ, PAC, SHG, FMO, PODD, FNV, FTI, BSBR, CHTR, LYB, FRC, GEVO, SPLK, NCLH, IRT, VEDL, AAL, JD, CDK, KEYS, NNDM, PYPL, PRPL, FTV, TWLO, GDS, MFGP, ZLAB, SPOT, BILI, DOCU, BNGO, KLXE, NIO, WF, WF, JMIA, CARR, OTIS, VNT, ABNB, RMO, AGCB, IBRX, OGN, ATIP, NRDY, CBL, GRAB, CVT, AGG, ARKK, BIL, FEU, FEZ, FVD, GOVT, GSLC, IBMK, IWN, IWP, IYH, JEPI, JKL, MNA, MOO, PREF, SCHA, SCHD, SCHP, SLV, SLYG, TIP, VBR, VEA, VGK, VO, VOT, VTI, XLF,
- Added Positions: ACWV, IWD, GLDM, IWM, SPYG, IJS, MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, UA, MCD, NVDA, UNH, VOO, NKE, IVV, JPM, QQQ, HD, DIS, ADBE, CRM, SPGI, DHR, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: TPYP, ICSH, VIG, GOOGL, ENB, ET, NEE, COST, PAA, GOOG, PFE, WFC, ORCL, FB, LOW, IWF, SPY,
These are the top 5 holdings of RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC
- iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 1,931,007 shares, 31.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 7,967,736 shares, 22.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 872,930 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 765,480 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 451,756 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 451,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $97.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 137,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 144,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $125.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 29,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.04 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $38.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 81,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 59,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 732.76%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 38,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.31%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $200.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 314.48%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $290.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 58.59%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 120.42%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $251.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 114.44%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $240.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.
4. Stocks that RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying