RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividen

IEMG, ITOT, EFV, VSS, SCHC, VTIP, VTEB, IUSB, SUB, DFIV, SCHE, SCHB, VMW, MUB, SHM, VGIT, VTV, KO, LPI, GNTY, DFAS, BLV, IDEV, V, BSV, IEI, SCHR, ETN, AGZ, EFG, DE, LLY, VNQ, VUG, VUSB, MMM, CVX, ICE, MDLZ, NFLX, SBUX, CII, MPLX, LPRO, IJH, IWB, ABT, CME, EPD, INTC, OKE, RTX, PAYC, DFAT, IJR, QUAL, VFH, MO, AMZN, ADP, CMS, CSCO, CMCSA, COP, STZ, DOV, DD, FDX, GE, LRCX, LMT, MMP, MDT, ORLY, OMC, PG, QCOM, ZBRA, MA, LULU, GM, WES, ZTS, CDW, HPE, RTL, RTL, CTVA, LCID, ACWX, EEM, FXI, HYG, IEFA, IWO, IWS, IWV, IWY, LVHD, MDY, RSP, SCHG, SDY, SH, SPHD, SPSB, VB, VMBS, VOE, XLE, ABB, SVRA, ASML, T, ASX, AEG, ALGN, AIG, ADI, NLY, AZN, ADSK, BHP, BP, BIDU, BBD, BNS, OZK, BLK, BA, BTI, CRH, CCJ, CNQ, CP, CX, FIS, CRL, CL, NNN, VALE, DXC, CCI, CFR, CMI, DVN, DXCM, E, ERJ, ERIC, EL, EXPE, XOM, GME, GS, HDB, HSBC, HPQ, HON, HUN, MTCH, IBN, ING, IEX, ILMN, IMO, INFY, IHG, ISRG, J, JHX, KB, LYV, LOGI, MGM, MAR, MRK, MET, VTRS, NGG, NTES, NVS, NVO, ODFL, PENN, PEP, PHG, BKNG, RELX, RF, BB, RIO, ROK, RY, SKM, SBR, SNY, SLB, SIMO, SONY, SU, TTM, TXN, TRI, TD, TM, TSCO, RIG, UL, UNP, UMC, WPP, WMT, WBA, WIT, SUZ, PAC, SHG, FMO, PODD, FNV, FTI, BSBR, CHTR, LYB, FRC, GEVO, SPLK, NCLH, IRT, VEDL, AAL, JD, CDK, KEYS, NNDM, PYPL, PRPL, FTV, TWLO, GDS, MFGP, ZLAB, SPOT, BILI, DOCU, BNGO, KLXE, NIO, WF, WF, JMIA, CARR, OTIS, VNT, ABNB, RMO, AGCB, IBRX, OGN, ATIP, NRDY, CBL, GRAB, CVT, AGG, ARKK, BIL, FEU, FEZ, FVD, GOVT, GSLC, IBMK, IWN, IWP, IYH, JEPI, JKL, MNA, MOO, PREF, SCHA, SCHD, SCHP, SLV, SLYG, TIP, VBR, VEA, VGK, VO, VOT, VTI, XLF, Added Positions: ACWV, IWD, GLDM, IWM, SPYG, IJS, MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, UA, MCD, NVDA, UNH, VOO, NKE, IVV, JPM, QQQ, HD, DIS, ADBE, CRM, SPGI, DHR, VWO,

ACWV, IWD, GLDM, IWM, SPYG, IJS, MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, UA, MCD, NVDA, UNH, VOO, NKE, IVV, JPM, QQQ, HD, DIS, ADBE, CRM, SPGI, DHR, VWO, Reduced Positions: TPYP, ICSH, VIG, GOOGL, ENB, ET, NEE, COST, PAA, GOOG, PFE, WFC, ORCL, FB, LOW, IWF, SPY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Enbridge Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 350 stocks with a total value of $656 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 1,931,007 shares, 31.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 7,967,736 shares, 22.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 872,930 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 765,480 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 451,756 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. New Position

RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 451,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $97.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 137,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 144,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $125.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 29,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.04 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $38.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 81,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 59,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 732.76%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 38,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.31%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $200.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 314.48%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $290.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 58.59%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 120.42%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $251.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 114.44%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $240.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.