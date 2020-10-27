Usca Ria Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, BP PLC, KLA Corp

Houston, TX, based Investment company Usca Ria Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, BP PLC, KLA Corp, Target Corp, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Usca Ria Llc. As of 2020Q3, Usca Ria Llc owns 439 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 480,782 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.13% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 286,518 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.57% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 562,350 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,437 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,523 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $5.4. The stock is now traded at around $5.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 398,729 shares as of .

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.01 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 118,595 shares as of .

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $22.33, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $20.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 75,185 shares as of .

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $105.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,993 shares as of .

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,463 shares as of .

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,613 shares as of .

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.13%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $281.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 480,782 shares as of .

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 31.57%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $338.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 286,518 shares as of .

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 2671.92%. The purchase prices were between $45.51 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 308,154 shares as of .

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 3400.96%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $135.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 69,389 shares as of .

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1954.48%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 40,083 shares as of .

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 235,627 shares as of .

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $143.29 and $162.55, with an estimated average price of $153.91.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Celanese Corp. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $114.22, with an estimated average price of $99.73.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $49.63 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $52.85.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $47.24.