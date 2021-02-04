Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Rogers Communications Inc, Fortis Inc, Sells Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Shaw Communications Inc, Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Intact Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Rogers Communications Inc, Fortis Inc, Sun Life Financial Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, sells Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Shaw Communications Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intact Investment Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Intact Investment Management Inc. owns 234 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LSPD, TECK, AMT, SAND, NYCB, ABST, PLD, STN, INVH, GIL, CGC, TRQ, AWK, USB, TSLA, SLB, CIXX, COF, DXCM, MCHP, DAL, GLW, MAS, MTZ,

LSPD, TECK, AMT, SAND, NYCB, ABST, PLD, STN, INVH, GIL, CGC, TRQ, AWK, USB, TSLA, SLB, CIXX, COF, DXCM, MCHP, DAL, GLW, MAS, MTZ, Added Positions: TD, RCI, FTS, CNQ, SLF, BMO, MGA, AEM, TAC, IMO, OTEX, WPM, APD, KGC, CP, FNV, UNP, LMT, PG, BIP, TU, MMM, BBY, GRP.U, MCD, KMB, ERF, KO, KR, QCOM, NLOK, UPS, MDLZ, CMS, VZ, ADI, HD, TXN, LLY, TRP, VTRS, WMT, GOOG, REG, PYPL, KHC, MS, AMD, CSCO, JNJ, INTC, FDX, ACN, CVX, ABBV, PRMW, WFC, DIS, EXC, NOC, IBM, LOW, NFLX, HIG, ICE, WLTW, EMR, LEG, GM, MET, MCO, ALL, SWK,

TD, RCI, FTS, CNQ, SLF, BMO, MGA, AEM, TAC, IMO, OTEX, WPM, APD, KGC, CP, FNV, UNP, LMT, PG, BIP, TU, MMM, BBY, GRP.U, MCD, KMB, ERF, KO, KR, QCOM, NLOK, UPS, MDLZ, CMS, VZ, ADI, HD, TXN, LLY, TRP, VTRS, WMT, GOOG, REG, PYPL, KHC, MS, AMD, CSCO, JNJ, INTC, FDX, ACN, CVX, ABBV, PRMW, WFC, DIS, EXC, NOC, IBM, LOW, NFLX, HIG, ICE, WLTW, EMR, LEG, GM, MET, MCO, ALL, SWK, Reduced Positions: CM, SJR, RY, BEP, WCN, SHOP, PBA, BNS, QSR, TFII, GOLD, TRI, BCE, MFC, CNI, SSRM, BAM, PAAS, BPY, SU, OR, TGT, AVGO, HON, AQN, DOOO, EGO, MEOH, ENB, BHC, NGD, NEE, RTX, GD, PEP, YUM, AVB, CMCSA, OSB, XOM, DD, AGI, GS, CVS, MAG, GOOGL, SPG, JCI, CF, AES, BKR, ADP, TFC, BK, CIGI, SRE, NVDA, MDT, ALXN, HBM, MO, NOA, MA, AAPL, WY, AMAT, ADM, CRM, TMO, BXP, V, PWR, NXE, MPC, MSFT, SUM, NOW, WM, SNPS, SO, PH, NEM, MU, J, FISV, FFIV, DLTR, CTSH, CAT, BA, BRK.B, AAP, ADBE,

CM, SJR, RY, BEP, WCN, SHOP, PBA, BNS, QSR, TFII, GOLD, TRI, BCE, MFC, CNI, SSRM, BAM, PAAS, BPY, SU, OR, TGT, AVGO, HON, AQN, DOOO, EGO, MEOH, ENB, BHC, NGD, NEE, RTX, GD, PEP, YUM, AVB, CMCSA, OSB, XOM, DD, AGI, GS, CVS, MAG, GOOGL, SPG, JCI, CF, AES, BKR, ADP, TFC, BK, CIGI, SRE, NVDA, MDT, ALXN, HBM, MO, NOA, MA, AAPL, WY, AMAT, ADM, CRM, TMO, BXP, V, PWR, NXE, MPC, MSFT, SUM, NOW, WM, SNPS, SO, PH, NEM, MU, J, FISV, FFIV, DLTR, CTSH, CAT, BA, BRK.B, AAP, ADBE, Sold Out: KL, EQX, CL, CCI, CSX, BIPC, EMN, APHA, CFG, ESS, MSI, SLG, GIS, CAE, WBA, AIG, ZBH, DFS, TSCO, CBOE, DISCA, CME, BBU, BDX,

Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 3,919,098 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,986,890 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.05% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,276,353 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.18% Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 4,488,952 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.24% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 977,463 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.62%

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $46.45. The stock is now traded at around $72.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 132,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $15.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 459,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $232.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.04 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $7.71. The stock is now traded at around $6.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 617,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.81 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 457,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Absolute Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.54 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $13.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 309,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 68.05%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $56.83, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $58.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 1,986,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 744.76%. The purchase prices were between $39.48 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $46.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 986,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 179.53%. The purchase prices were between $39.5 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,040,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc by 336.69%. The purchase prices were between $38.96 and $45.81, with an estimated average price of $43.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 554,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 48.03%. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $20.6. The stock is now traded at around $24.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,428,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $76.94, with an estimated average price of $68.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 977,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.29.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Equinox Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $10.89.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.78.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.12.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $54.23 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $63.68.