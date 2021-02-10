Comerica Securities,inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp

Investment company Comerica Securities,inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Lumentum Holdings Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, General Dynamics Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Comerica Securities,inc.. As of 2020Q4, Comerica Securities,inc. owns 472 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LITE, DLTR, GS, WYNN, IYJ, SCHD, 50AA, FNI, WDAY, MRVL, CRWD, IUSB, IYH, BA, GM, IYF, ROKU, LW, TWLO, TEAM, IYK, NOBL, ALLY, FPF, VONE, LH, ADSK, CME, CMA, INGR, CCK, ENTG, EL, FAST, TT, QLYS, TAP, NTES, OGE, OKE, REGN, HEI.A, AMD, TRGP, EPAM,

IVW, MBB, ESGU, IVV, QQQ, ESGE, IWR, QCOM, IWF, T, SHV, VWO, SHY, DHI, IGSB, COP, ASML, UL, BIV, IYW, LQD, MRK, PRAH, IYC, SHYG, VB, CVX, MSFT, IGIB, ICF, IWB, IWN, IWP, VBR, VLUE, VOE, VTWO, VYM, XLF, MMM, ALXN, GIS, ISRG, MAS, SO, SNPS, WMT, V, AVGO, TSLA, PANW, FTV, SPOT, IAU, IEI, IJS, IUSV, VOOV, CB, ABT, ADBE, AEP, AMGN, CAH, CNC, COST, DHR, EW, EA, LLY, HDB, LHX, JNJ, MCD, PFE, PG, VZ, VRTX, VMC, GWW, TMUS, FAF, NXPI, KMI, SPLK, NOW, GOOG, SHOP, UBER, BND, DGRO, FEM, FLOT, FVD, GLD, IDU, IHI, IVE, JKH, MTUM, SPEM, SPIP, TLT, VCR, XLB, PLD, ATVI, A, APD, MO, AIG, AMP, AMAT, TFC, BAC, BRK.B, BF.B, CBRE, CSX, CDNS, CAT, CTAS, C, CL, STZ, CPRT, EMR, ENB, FMC, FDX, GE, MNST, PEAK, HON, IEX, IDXX, ICE, INTU, J, KR, MMC, NVDA, ORCL, NTR, LIN, PB, WRK, SBAC, ATCO, STT, SYK, SUI, NLOK, TTWO, TRP, USB, VOD, WBA, WM, WFC, YUM, EBAY, LULU, BUD, FTNT, HCA, HZNP, APTV, PSX, PCI, VEEV, PAYC, QRVO, PYPL, RACE, SQ, YUMC, VICI, ZM, KTB, BKLN, FBT, HYG, ICLN, IEF, SHM, XLI, Reduced Positions: USMV, IJR, EFA, LMT, GD, IEFA, VUG, AAPL, CHD, DIS, FTCS, JPM, NOC, AXP, VNQ, EFG, GOVT, URTH, VDC, IBM, LOW, NKE, SHW, UPS, DG, VTV, ACN, KO, TXN, IJH, IWM, CNI, CCI, ETN, FDS, GILD, SPGI, CRM, SBUX, TSM, UNH, MA, ZTS, CDW, EFAV, VIG, AKAM, ADP, BSX, CVS, CSCO, CMCSA, CMI, GOOGL, HRL, MET, NEM, BKNG, ROP, SWKS, TGT, WY, ZBRA, MSCI, ABBV, ACWX, BNDX, FTC, IWD, MUB, SCZ, VEU, VXUS, AAP, APH, ANSS, BCE, BP, BBVA, ITUB, BDX, BMRN, BTI, CM, LUMN, CTXS, ABEV, ENLC, DEO, D, DUK, EPD, EQIX, NEE, FICO, FISV, GGG, WELL, HBAN, INFO, MDLZ, LRCX, MTD, MUFG, NGG, NFLX, NVO, PNC, PPL, PAA, DGX, RPM, RF, SAP, POOL, TRV, STE, TJX, WST, TEL, VMW, MELI, ULTA, PM, VRSK, GNRC, BAH, FBHS, MPLX, BURL, TWTR, PAGP, ETSY, NTNX, OKTA, DOW, ALC, CTVA, DVY, FDT, FEX, FNX, FTA, FYX, IUSG, QTEC, SDY, SUB, VOT,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 118,334 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.85% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 486,070 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 433,005 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.17% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 148,231 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 308,391 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.37 and $98.94, with an estimated average price of $86.38. The stock is now traded at around $87.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 32,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $100.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $300.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,151 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $92.58. The stock is now traded at around $113.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $100.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.42%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 201,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 140.21%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 92,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 44.52%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 200,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 55,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 36.53%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $46.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 206,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.57.

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $87.34 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $95.3.

Comerica Securities,inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.