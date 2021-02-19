Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Cintas Corp

Lansing, MI, based Investment company Rehmann Capital Advisory Group (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares Agency Bond ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Cintas Corp, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group. As of 2020Q4, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owns 449 stocks with a total value of $850 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BBY, KNX, FAF, DGX, FREL, OKTA, FSLY, UBER, HCA, BIGC, PDD, ESGU, SNOW, REGN, TDOC, WKHS, TTD, RKT, FROG, XLE, NTES, BOH, FUTY, FITB, MDYG, AVLR, SQ, SPLG, SILK, REM, TW, REGL, CLVT, PLTR, MDLA, JPST, TXG, ICF, DDOG, ARKK, DKNG, ACWI, ROST, ADSK, EXAS, HWC, HUBB, MTCH, LPX, MGM, MAS, VTRS, NUE, TM, USB, MODN, SPOT, AYX, ADI, NVTA, W, AL, GM, PEB, SPR, MSCI, ODFL, LEVL, SUMO, CDNS, RSP, VBR, BCS, MFG,
- Added Positions: IVW, BOND, FIXD, IEFA, IJJ, AGZ, IJK, BNDX, DHR, MLM, JNJ, IVE, IAU, IJT, MINT, VCIT, DIS, LMBS, SUB, ATVI, AAPL, XEL, BABA, EFA, FMB, ITM, IWP, DXCM, QCOM, VEEV, JD, DGRW, GLD, HYD, IJS, SMMU, XLI, ASML, ACN, ADBE, AMGN, AON, BAC, CVS, DEO, GE, SPGI, MS, NVDA, NFLX, NOC, ORLY, PFE, CRM, SHW, SWKS, SBUX, SNPS, TMO, BX, V, ZTS, EEMV, EMB, FDN, HYG, IBB, MUB, MUNI, SCZ, VEA, XLK, XLV, XLY, ABT, AMD, APD, DOX, AEP, AIG, AMT, ANSS, BK, CBRE, COF, CAT, CINF, KO, CMA, DHI, EME, FISV, GPC, GPN, GGG, HDB, MNST, HIG, HD, IDXX, ITW, INTC, INTU, ISRG, JKHY, LNC, NKE, NVS, PHG, LIN, ROP, SIRI, SNA, TJX, TXN, UBS, UMC, UPS, VAR, VZ, WMT, ANTM, WST, WEC, XLNX, SMFG, CODI, TMUS, DFS, PM, FTNT, DG, PYPL, IGSB, DVY, FBND, ISTB, IUSB, LEMB, TIP, VHT, VOO, VPL, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, MDY, IEMG, ITOT, CTAS, GILD, MDLZ, CSL, XRX, LAMR, MBB, TSLA, IVV, SLQD, SPYG, IDV, SPYV, AMZN, AMAT, FB, FSKR, IJH, IJR, SPDW, MMM, T, BLK, CME, COST, LLY, NEE, IBM, ORCL, TGT, AVGO, ABBV, ZM, IWF, SHY, SPEM, VIG, VUG, ALL, AXP, BP, BMY, BTI, CSX, CVX, CSCO, C, D, DD, DUK, XOM, FDX, GS, GOOGL, ILMN, JPM, KMB, LRCX, LMT, LOW, MCD, MET, MUFG, PG, SO, TSM, RTX, UNH, VRTX, WFC, MA, RGA, DOC, GOOG, KHC, DGRO, FHLC, FTEC, HDV, IXUS, PFF, SMB, URTH, VYM, PLD, ARCC, BAX, BDX, BA, CNC, SCHW, CI, CL, GLW, CMI, ETN, ECL, EMR, F, GD, GIS, HON, JCI, JLL, LH, MDT, MAA, NSC, PNC, PAYX, RSG, ROK, RMTI, SAP, STT, SYY, TSN, H, VRSK, PHYS, YUMC, DOCU, EFG, EWJ, EWX, FLOT, GOVT, IEI, IWR, SCHX, VONG, VT, VXUS,
- Sold Out: CW, MTB, VGLT, COP, FCNCA, IGIB, WM, SPLV, IAGG, FXP, DTN, AGR, AZN, WBA, FIS, BIIB, HPE,
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 590,801 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 251,826 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 573,686 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 294.91%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 472,427 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 337,022 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.8. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.59 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $56.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.87 and $128.05, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $119.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,108 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.35 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.86 and $285.6, with an estimated average price of $237.98. The stock is now traded at around $288.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.91%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 573,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 44.25%. The purchase prices were between $110.79 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $111.83. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 124,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 226,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 80.50%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $95.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 44,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.20%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 29,583 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group added to a holding in BTC iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.49%. The purchase prices were between $118.98 and $119.6, with an estimated average price of $119.4. The stock is now traded at around $118.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 48,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The sale prices were between $83.76 and $122.01, with an estimated average price of $105.73.Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.22.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.69 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.78.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93.Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.06 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $60.83.Sold Out: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group sold out a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $329.7 and $613.22, with an estimated average price of $507.19.
