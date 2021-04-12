>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Tiga Acquisition Corp, Artius Acquisition Inc, Sells Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Xilinx Inc

April 12, 2021 | About: AMZN +0.42% AACQ +0.15% ALUS -0.3% GRUB +3.04% THBR -0.14% AMSC -1.77% TINV +0.39% BEEM -8.04% MOTV +0.1% LFTR +0%

Investment company FNY Investment Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Tiga Acquisition Corp, Artius Acquisition Inc, Beam Global, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, sells Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Xilinx Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q1, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC owns 594 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fny+investment+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC
  1. GrubHub Inc (GRUB) - 177,484 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.86%
  2. Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ) - 744,443 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 496.51%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,318 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1059.00%
  4. Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV) - 637,487 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Beam Global (BEEM) - 143,487 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Tiga Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 637,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Beam Global (BEEM)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Beam Global. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $71.14, with an estimated average price of $52.78. The stock is now traded at around $36.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 143,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Motive Capital Corp (MOTV)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Motive Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 531,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lefteris Acquisition Corp (LFTR)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 427,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viad Corp (VVI)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Viad Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.17 and $45.26, with an estimated average price of $39.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 78,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iSun Inc (4U1A)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iSun Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.86 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 205,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1059.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3370.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 2,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc by 496.51%. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 744,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp by 534675.00%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 534,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in GrubHub Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $59.22 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $69.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 177,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd (THBR)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd by 36981.57%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 259,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Superconductor Corp (AMSC)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in American Superconductor Corp by 214.57%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $24.77. The stock is now traded at around $18.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 135,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $157.79 and $214.34, with an estimated average price of $183.69.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.

Sold Out: Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $19.45.

Sold Out: CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.8 and $131.6, with an estimated average price of $112.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. Also check out:

1. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FNY Investment Advisers, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)