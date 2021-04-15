Optimum Investment Advisors Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Eagle Materials Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells Align Technology Inc, Deere, Lam Research Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Optimum Investment Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Eagle Materials Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, General Dynamics Corp, sells Align Technology Inc, Deere, Lam Research Corp, Southern Co, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optimum Investment Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Optimum Investment Advisors owns 876 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPHB, ABR, JBLU, AIRC, SMCI, DBA, ARKK, ASTE, ANTM, QRVO, SWKS, ALTM, NEM, PLL, TLRY, BEEM, LAND, SBSW, TSE, BOX, VRTV, UPWK, MRNA, PTON, QS, ABNB, MSOS, SLVP, SLY, SOXX, DDD, ORMP, TPR, EMN, ARCH, LKQ, VIVO, VTRS, PENN, SNBR, SONY, IRBT, HQI, HTY, GSIT, GHVI, MP, LODE, AIV, UPST, DM, GOEV, OACB, TGNA, CHIX, FE, VUZI, SIL, DKS, VIAC, CLDX, OMF, TWI, FKWL, CRON, HEXO, WPG, ALLY, AMC, SONO, CNXC, MDC, CTRM, NET, SSPK, U, CCIV, VNT,

IGSB, EXP, BKLN, GD, EMQQ, ZM, TSLA, BLV, BSCL, BSCM, DGRO, KRE, TMO, DIS, EWU, IAU, INTC, KOMP, TIP, AFL, BA, FFIV, IP, PKG, RTX, SQ, ITM, VFH, MO, EMR, MCD, MET, NVDA, PRU, GM, ABBV, PYPL, LITE, BYND, IEMG, IWM, QQQ, SPYD, CB, ALL, STZ, DRI, ENB, FISV, JBHT, MPW, MCHP, MU, PH, PFG, TSM, GEO, EFC, NXPI, SAND, DSL, SEDG, BSM, SHOP, NNDM, RFL, UBER, CRWD, CRNC, PLTR, EFA, GXC, HACK, IBB, SPHD, VIS, VWO, ADM, MEI, RIO, SYNA, VLO, WPC, WFC, XEL, EMF, LULU, NRZ, JD, YUMC, NIO, DKNG, EBND, IEFA, ITOT, MDY, SCHH, SCHZ, TBT, UVXY, VBK, VNQI, XLE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, ALGN, DE, VZ, LRCX, SO, V, ADBE, LQD, SHY, MA, BIV, VB, CSCO, WMT, BAB, ICE, JPM, MSFT, RGLD, SIRI, EEM, IWF, VGT, XLK, APH, BMY, GSK, GPN, GS, HON, NFLX, NKE, NUV, IPGP, DOCU, APD, ARCC, GOLD, CNI, CAT, FIS, CIEN, DHI, EXC, GILD, GOOGL, INTU, MCS, MRK, NVS, PAAS, ROST, STLD, UNH, UFPI, BX, AVGO, PSX, GOOG, DVY, IYR, PGX, SDY, SLV, SRVR, VCIT, XLI, XLV, AOS, AMD, IVZ, APOG, BRK.B, BWA, CVS, CAMT, CVX, CCI, DLTR, DD, EPD, FDX, FCX, IBM, IIVI, KR, LAMR, MGM, MKSI, ON, PKI, CRM, SRE, SBUX, TCF, TJX, YUM, HPI, EFR, KYN, TWO, NBB, CEM, PHYS, MPLX, DOC, FIVN, CGC, BABA, ACB, GSBD, Z, MEDP, REKR, DOW, BND, DWAS, GBIL, HYG, ISTB, JKK, LMBS, PCY, SCHV, SPSB, TLT, USIG, VDC, VGK, VNQ, XLU, XLY, AB, NLY, AMAT, CI, KO, COP, D, GE, HRB, HPQ, MS, VXRT, NICE, NGG, ORI, WPM, TXT, WAB, WBA, CROX, ET, FEN, BGT, COWN, LDOS, NOW, ARCT, HPE, FLGT, GRWG, IIPR, ROKU, ALC, CTVA, BILL, OTIS, LMND, RKT, AMLP, CORN, FDD, IYJ, IYK, JETS, PGF, PSK, SCHA, SCHM, SCHO, SHV, SHYG, SPTS, VEA, VIG, XAR, XLF,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 214,919 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,369 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,189 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 14,266 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 18,221 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.82 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $15.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $20.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Super Micro Computer Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.757800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 6400.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $142.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 61.19%. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $22.32, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.216800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 985.19%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 214.68%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $183.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 153.06%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $329.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28.