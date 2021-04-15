>
Optimum Investment Advisors Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Eagle Materials Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells Align Technology Inc, Deere, Lam Research Corp

April 15, 2021 | About: IGSB +0.11% EXP +1.38% BKLN +0.16% EMQQ +0.55% GD +0.33% ZM -0.34% SPHB -0.62% ABR -0.24% JBLU -0.94% AIRC +1.81% QRVO +1.15% S +0%

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Optimum Investment Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Eagle Materials Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, General Dynamics Corp, sells Align Technology Inc, Deere, Lam Research Corp, Southern Co, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optimum Investment Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Optimum Investment Advisors owns 876 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 214,919 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,369 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,189 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 14,266 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 18,221 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.82 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $15.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $20.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Super Micro Computer Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.757800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 6400.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $142.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 61.19%. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $22.32, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.216800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 985.19%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 214.68%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $183.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 153.06%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $329.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88.

Sold Out: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28.



