Telemus Capital, Llc Buys Copart Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Global Net Lease Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo

Southfield, MI, based Investment company Telemus Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Copart Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Global Net Lease Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, MGM Resorts International, ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Telemus Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Telemus Capital, Llc owns 383 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CPRT, GNL, AI, AIV, TCF, IGF, SLV, MMP, VNT, BXMT, QUAL, SE, MPLX, NEV, MSCI, BSD, BKNG, NVDA, FISV, KYN, MFT, RTP, IGIB, TPR, AB, VONG, AGTC, OGI,

CPRT, GNL, AI, AIV, TCF, IGF, SLV, MMP, VNT, BXMT, QUAL, SE, MPLX, NEV, MSCI, BSD, BKNG, NVDA, FISV, KYN, MFT, RTP, IGIB, TPR, AB, VONG, AGTC, OGI, Added Positions: IVV, IWD, SDY, LMRK, FIS, FDX, WMB, IWM, IEMG, SUI, CEF, ABBV, SPTS, APD, IBM, CRM, LULU, FLOT, AMZN, CCI, IWB, ADBE, CSCO, STZ, IGSB, BMY, NKE, RC, BPY, ABCL, FTSL, IGE, IWF, IWR, AMGN, DPZ, REGN, GLPI, PYPL, ETRN, SDC, RKT, EEM, FM, CB, ACN, APH, BAC, BRK.B, COG, CINF, KO, CMCSA, COST, CFR, ETN, GD, HON, ILMN, INTU, JNJ, JCI, MDLZ, LEN, MKL, MLM, MTD, MCO, ORLY, PNC, PG, QCOM, RPM, ROP, SAP, SONY, SBUX, TFX, TSN, UL, RTX, UNH, WMT, CSQ, NIE, V, PHYS, FRC, XYL, GOOG, ALC, CTVA, SNOW, IYH, SPTM, VEA, VGSH, VMBS, VWO, AMP, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BA, CSX, CVS, CNI, CI, CMA, CBSH, DE, EWBC, ELS, EL, ITW, TT, MUFG, NFLX, NVS, PH, LIN, WRK, WFC, TDG, LEO, DSM, EHTH, AWK, OPTT, PSLV, PSX, TWTR, ALLE, DEA, SQ, FTV, BRMK, CARR, DKNG, AGG, VGT, VOO, XLF, XLV,

IVV, IWD, SDY, LMRK, FIS, FDX, WMB, IWM, IEMG, SUI, CEF, ABBV, SPTS, APD, IBM, CRM, LULU, FLOT, AMZN, CCI, IWB, ADBE, CSCO, STZ, IGSB, BMY, NKE, RC, BPY, ABCL, FTSL, IGE, IWF, IWR, AMGN, DPZ, REGN, GLPI, PYPL, ETRN, SDC, RKT, EEM, FM, CB, ACN, APH, BAC, BRK.B, COG, CINF, KO, CMCSA, COST, CFR, ETN, GD, HON, ILMN, INTU, JNJ, JCI, MDLZ, LEN, MKL, MLM, MTD, MCO, ORLY, PNC, PG, QCOM, RPM, ROP, SAP, SONY, SBUX, TFX, TSN, UL, RTX, UNH, WMT, CSQ, NIE, V, PHYS, FRC, XYL, GOOG, ALC, CTVA, SNOW, IYH, SPTM, VEA, VGSH, VMBS, VWO, AMP, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BA, CSX, CVS, CNI, CI, CMA, CBSH, DE, EWBC, ELS, EL, ITW, TT, MUFG, NFLX, NVS, PH, LIN, WRK, WFC, TDG, LEO, DSM, EHTH, AWK, OPTT, PSLV, PSX, TWTR, ALLE, DEA, SQ, FTV, BRMK, CARR, DKNG, AGG, VGT, VOO, XLF, XLV, Reduced Positions: USMV, FTAI, MGM, AAPL, SH, AMAT, SPY, BKCC, NRZ, VYM, DOG, CBRE, TMO, CMS, TIP, IPGP, ACWI, ANSS, HEFA, EOG, BSV, MA, CAT, LMT, GHC, DIS, IEI, PXD, T, NEE, EQIX, BIPC, BLK, TSLA, PLD, EFG, BX, PTON, FLRN, AVGO, IUSV, NEP, ORCL, MCHP, BK, SCHW, CVX, LLY, SPLV, EFX, MUB, GS, GOOGL, JPM, MS, MDT, MCD, LOW, LAZ, MBB, SCHM, IWP, EMLP, DVY, IWN, VUG, XLB, XLK, XLP, XLY, LEG, AIG, ADM, ARCC, AZO, BHC, COF, DTE, DEO, ECL, EMR, EQR, EXPE, FAST, HUM, APTV, RYN, O, RWT, RCL, SLB, WBA, ANTM, JPC, JQC, JFR, TMUS, ULTA, TWO,

USMV, FTAI, MGM, AAPL, SH, AMAT, SPY, BKCC, NRZ, VYM, DOG, CBRE, TMO, CMS, TIP, IPGP, ACWI, ANSS, HEFA, EOG, BSV, MA, CAT, LMT, GHC, DIS, IEI, PXD, T, NEE, EQIX, BIPC, BLK, TSLA, PLD, EFG, BX, PTON, FLRN, AVGO, IUSV, NEP, ORCL, MCHP, BK, SCHW, CVX, LLY, SPLV, EFX, MUB, GS, GOOGL, JPM, MS, MDT, MCD, LOW, LAZ, MBB, SCHM, IWP, EMLP, DVY, IWN, VUG, XLB, XLK, XLP, XLY, LEG, AIG, ADM, ARCC, AZO, BHC, COF, DTE, DEO, ECL, EMR, EQR, EXPE, FAST, HUM, APTV, RYN, O, RWT, RCL, SLB, WBA, ANTM, JPC, JQC, JFR, TMUS, ULTA, TWO, Sold Out: MIC, VOD, ROST, OSK, AIV, AIV, REM, NOC, INMD, BOKF, HYG, LMBS, SRLN, JRO,

For the details of TELEMUS CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/telemus+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 177,228 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 374,617 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.76% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 198,164 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Lannett Co Inc (LCI) - 7,690,888 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 159,242 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.99 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $113.13. The stock is now traded at around $121.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 262,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in Global Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.11 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $17.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 741,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $60.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in TCF Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.06. The stock is now traded at around $45.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $4.59 and $6.23, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $6.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.185500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 313.87%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 85,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $154.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 179,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 560.62%. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $121.028000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 70,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP by 128.22%. The purchase prices were between $10.96 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $12.3. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 791,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 407.81%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $152.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 31,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 868.33%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.64. The stock is now traded at around $278.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.05.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.63.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.13.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.08.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96.