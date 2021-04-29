Emerald Advisers Inc Buys Eastern Bankshares Inc, AdaptHealth Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells SVMK Inc, New Fortress Energy Inc, Immunovant Inc

New Purchases: EBC, RETA, KRTX, BJRI, ALGM, LIND, TGTX, SEER, RHP, PAYA, KALV, HASI, SUM, AMRC, HYFM, HEES, GOSS, BW, WSM, EBIX, IONS, AGS, H, HES, EXPE, MTZ, ETSY, POOL, SBNY, TTI, EFSC, MRVI, TGI, ALGN,

Investment company Emerald Advisers Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Eastern Bankshares Inc, AdaptHealth Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Karuna Therapeutics Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, sells SVMK Inc, New Fortress Energy Inc, Immunovant Inc, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerald Advisers Inc. As of 2021Q1, Emerald Advisers Inc owns 237 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Freshpet Inc (FRPT) - 399,538 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.11% NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 1,182,382 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.47% Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 233,971 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.79% Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 587,017 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.12% Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 968,956 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.66%

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 2,101,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 261,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.46 and $133.08, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 173,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $52.36. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 338,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.91 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 693,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $18.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 728,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 21049.61%. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $29.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 756,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 1332.82%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $111.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 149,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 1362.53%. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 815,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp by 124.64%. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $25, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 910,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 84.45%. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 610,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 74.85%. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $52.37. The stock is now traded at around $66.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 379,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in SVMK Inc. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $22.52.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $24 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $28.1.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.41 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.91 and $262.89, with an estimated average price of $225.51.

Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $103.41 and $141.75, with an estimated average price of $129.12.