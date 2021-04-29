Emerald Advisers Inc Buys Eastern Bankshares Inc, AdaptHealth Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells SVMK Inc, New Fortress Energy Inc, Immunovant Inc

- New Purchases: EBC, RETA, KRTX, BJRI, ALGM, LIND, TGTX, SEER, RHP, PAYA, KALV, HASI, SUM, AMRC, HYFM, HEES, GOSS, BW, WSM, EBIX, IONS, AGS, H, HES, EXPE, MTZ, ETSY, POOL, SBNY, TTI, EFSC, MRVI, TGI, ALGN,
- Added Positions: AHCO, SI, CNK, OCFC, COHU, FARO, LOB, MMSI, FORM, AIMC, SPNE, PASG, SEAS, CRIS, ORIC, ARVN, JAMF, JAMF, OCUL, REPL, SMCI, EVER, EVRI, RPAY, DIOD, APLT, HUBS, CCK, PII, DOCU, AAPL, CZNC, CVET, MTCH, AQUA, CWH, ZEN, SSB, ENPH, ZNGA, TER, PLAN, MRNA, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: NFE, KPTI, CMD, TPTX, CHGG, MRCY, MRTX, CCXI, FIZZ, FRPT, SMPL, IIVI, MTH, TWST, CTLP, KTOS, TREX, NEO, STMP, AMWL, VRNS, GTLS, RPD, MTSI, CHDN, TTEK, ADUS, BRP, PLCE, BPMC, SAIL, JACK, PLNT, PLMR, RAMP, DKS, TNET, FIVE, EYE, BRBR, ARNA, LSCC, PPBI, UTHR, VC, NVEE, QTWO, YETI, IBP, CCOI, WGO, DOOR, MC, HLI, DCPH, ATRC, CCNE, MODN, MEG, SMTC, COLL, PING, FWRD, HZNP, TMDX, LHX, AVNT, ONTO, ECHO, DRNA, AVRO, ITGR, PRFT, CMG, CHUY, OC, TLYS, NDLS, CRWD, AMSC, JPM, OSTK, XLNX, FTI, EPAM, MDB, ALNY, APH, ADI, AZO, CDNS, CERN, LNG, CSGP, EEFT, EXAS, HOLX, ICE, KLAC, MKTX, SPGI, PEGA, RPM, SMG, STE, TTWO, TRMB, LULU, V, VRSK, GNRC, FLT, PFPT, SPLK, XLRN, RNG, VEEV, CTLT, KEYS, SYNH, LITE, PSTG, TWLO, TTD, AYX, ROKU, MRBK, SPOT, PINS, CHWY, IAC,
- Sold Out: SVMK, IMVT, TMHC, ATSG, HELE, FOXF, VICR, ACA, GLUU, GDOT, BHVN, OYST, PRTS, TRHC, CRDF, SBAC, SRPT, DLTR, BLL, FTV, DPZ, BLD, RGLD, BMTC, ALRM, BBY, GFF, LTHM, PLUG, GLPI, ORRF, BWXT, MPWR, QTS, MPB, INCY, ARKG, BURL, ATEX, TWTR, C, ORGO, DMTK, CNNE, AMT, APD, ABT, ONEM, TIG, GDRX, XPER, THG, GS, TIGO, MNR, ODFL, PFIS, ERIE, CRM, SHEN, TGT, CVS, UIS, EMAN, VG, EHTH, CZFS, MLVF, SEM, CSCO, HEAR, CRS,
- Freshpet Inc (FRPT) - 399,538 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.11%
- NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 1,182,382 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.47%
- Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 233,971 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.79%
- Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 587,017 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.12%
- Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 968,956 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.66%
Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 2,101,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 261,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX)
Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.46 and $133.08, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 173,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI)
Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $52.36. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 338,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)
Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.91 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 693,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)
Emerald Advisers Inc initiated holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $18.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 728,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)
Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 21049.61%. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $29.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 756,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 1332.82%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $111.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 149,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)
Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 1362.53%. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 815,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC)
Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp by 124.64%. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $25, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 910,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cohu Inc (COHU)
Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 84.45%. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 610,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)
Emerald Advisers Inc added to a holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 74.85%. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $52.37. The stock is now traded at around $66.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 379,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SVMK Inc (SVMK)
Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in SVMK Inc. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $22.52.Sold Out: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)
Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3.Sold Out: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)
Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $24 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $28.1.Sold Out: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)
Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.41 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $28.39.Sold Out: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)
Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.91 and $262.89, with an estimated average price of $225.51.Sold Out: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)
Emerald Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $103.41 and $141.75, with an estimated average price of $129.12.
