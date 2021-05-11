Logo
Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Sells JPMorgan Chase, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Medtronic PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells JPMorgan Chase, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Medtronic PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC owns 351 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lumature+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 1,920,408 shares, 18.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,550 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%
  3. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 52,908 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.71%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 21,124 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.25%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 41,157 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.87%
New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.51%. The holding were 1,920,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 48,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $844.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $394.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $328.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2566.83%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 27,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 2569.42%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 59,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2321.44%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 22,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 52.71%. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 52,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.82%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 41,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 107.97%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 27,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC keeps buying
