Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Sells JPMorgan Chase, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Medtronic PLC

New Purchases: BNL, VTEB, BLK, SPGI, INTU, ISRG, MCO, COST, LLY, V, WDAY, CTAS, UPS, A, BX, HON, HYD, XOM, MCD, HYMB, DUK, QQQ, OKE, TSCO, ADP, AJG, MA, MCK, NDAQ, NEE, SEIC, INFO, DAL, GBCI, IAU, SLV, XLNX, AFL, LOW, SWCH, TSM, WBA, ABBV, EFT, GPN, NEAR, SAP, VEA, AXP, ABCB, CVS, DG, ECL, ERIC, BEN, HRL, ITW, JD, POOL, RSG, ROP, SHW, AOS, SYK, TGT, VFC, STE, BCE, CME, CL, GWPH, GILD, JKHY, IBM, EEMV, MRK, NSC, RELX, SPIP, JNK, SHOP, SSB, TOT, ALC, CB, RACE, CLDR, CMCSA, GE, MMP, MAR, TM, UCBI, MTN, VFH, WFC, DLN, AMLP, MO, AAL, AEP, AMGN, CARR, DOW, EMN, EBAY, EMR, GLPG, GIS, GM, GRFS, HDB, HPQ, HRTX, ILMN, INTC, ICE, PHG, NUE, PM, RF, ROK, RY, DIA, XOP, UNH, VAR, VRSK, VTRS, ICLR, ARKK, ABT, APD, AA, ATAX, AMT, FOLD, ATR, ABR, ARNC, BR, CAE, CI, CASY, CLX, CBSH, GLW, DXC, DNMR, DD, MJ, ENB, FAST, SIL, HBI, HPE, HWM, EWC, EZU, EPP, EWL, EWJ, EWU, KMB, KL, MKC, MFGP, NRG, OTIS, PRSP, PII, NOBL, PB, O, SLB, SJM, SNA, SNV, SYY, TMUS, VHT, VGT, VAW, WPP, WEC, WAB, WSO, XEL, TEL, CHKP, LYB,

SUB, SHM, MUB, BOND, AGG, XLK, ORCC, BND, VTV, VUG, IEF, VCIT, IEFA, XLY, MBB, NKE, LQD, VCSH, XLP, HYG, TIP, IGIB, GOVT, VOE, VOT, IVV, AMAT, BIIB, ADBE, IJT, NOW, PG, XLV, IJS, IEMG, JNJ, HD, ORCL, CRM, IYZ, GD, BRK.B, FB, WMT, CSCO, XLF, EXPD, SBUX, ACN, XLI, MSFT, GLD, GOOGL, AMZN, NFLX, SO, T, IEI, SGOL, AAPL, TROW, WPC, SIVR, XLB, XLU, NVDA, XLE, VWO, VZ, JQC, KO, IVW, IVE, Reduced Positions: JPM, ESGU, MDT, LHX, CTSH, MMM, ETN, EW, NVO, CHRW, SONY, PEP, SCHW, EFG, RTX, FIS, IFF, BMY, ALNY, PHM, BABA, SPLK, VRTX, USMV, ESGE, DIS, IJR, EFAV, VLUE, BOE, BDX, IXN, IHI, BDJ, IGSB, PFF, CVX, AVGO, IYG, DBEF, TSLA, UNP, VGIT, SHYG, SHY, IJH, IWV, VBR, VNQI, GVI, TLT, HEFA, MTUM, IWF, VBK, VNQ, XLC, CVNA, QCOM, PFE, KEYS,

Investment company Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells JPMorgan Chase, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Medtronic PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC owns 351 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 1,920,408 shares, 18.51% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,550 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 52,908 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.71% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 21,124 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.25% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 41,157 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.87%

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.51%. The holding were 1,920,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 48,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $844.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $394.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $328.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2566.83%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 27,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 2569.42%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 59,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2321.44%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 22,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 52.71%. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 52,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.82%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 41,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 107.97%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 27,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lumature Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71.