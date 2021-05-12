Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Paychex Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Winnebago Industries Inc, Etsy Inc

Englewood, NJ, based Investment company Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. Current Portfolio ) buys Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Paychex Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Five Below Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Winnebago Industries Inc, Etsy Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, Highland Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q1, Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 264 stocks with a total value of $592 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 358,131 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.47% Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B) - 585,919 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) - 116,000 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. New Position BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 229,287 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.14% Carnival PLC (CUK) - 583,879 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25%

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.03 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $127.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 116,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 96,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $97.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 111,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $318.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 32,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $185.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 56,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 126,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 955.83%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 48,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc by 673.15%. The purchase prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69. The stock is now traded at around $217.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 51,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 558.42%. The purchase prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $168.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 49,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 204.75%. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $460.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 27,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 874.92%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 19,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 504.04%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $44.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 148,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $5.09.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.