Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Paychex Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Winnebago Industries Inc, Etsy Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Paychex Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Winnebago Industries Inc, Etsy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Englewood, NJ, based Investment company Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Paychex Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Five Below Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Winnebago Industries Inc, Etsy Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, Highland Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q1, Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 264 stocks with a total value of $592 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/landscape+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 358,131 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.47%
  2. Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B) - 585,919 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio.
  3. Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) - 116,000 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 229,287 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.14%
  5. Carnival PLC (CUK) - 583,879 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25%
New Purchase: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.03 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $127.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 116,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 96,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $97.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 111,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $318.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 32,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $185.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 56,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 126,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 955.83%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 48,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc by 673.15%. The purchase prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69. The stock is now traded at around $217.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 51,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 558.42%. The purchase prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $168.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 49,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 204.75%. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $460.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 27,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 874.92%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 19,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 504.04%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $44.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 148,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $5.09.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider