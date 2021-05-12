Premier Asset Managment LLC Buys General Electric Co, Toll Brothers Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Sells Twitter Inc, First Solar Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

New Purchases: GE, DLTR, RL, LVS, CBOE, UAA, GLW, NKE, SIG, QUOT, LC, GIL, ACAD, ACN, EVH, ALDX, GMDA, SBCF, BKE, ABT, ASO, PRCH, ATNX, FLMN, PEP, AXNX, FBRX, XERS, YUM, FFIN, NNDM, RCKT, WMT, DOW, ENS, DBI, ASPL, AIT, IJH, UDJP,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Premier Asset Managment LLC Current Portfolio ) buys General Electric Co, Toll Brothers Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Fiserv Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, sells Twitter Inc, First Solar Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Fortinet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Premier Asset Managment LLC. As of 2021Q1, Premier Asset Managment LLC owns 186 stocks with a total value of $561 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,193 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.32% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 231,015 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 76,781 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.73% Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) - 308,105 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 236.73% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,573 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44%

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,070,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 82,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $129.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 71,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 138,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $111.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 80,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 312,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 236.73%. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 308,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 199.47%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 112,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 1193.11%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $215.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 42,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 88.67%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 212,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 70.04%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.410100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 53,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 76.23%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $276.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 48,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6.

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.