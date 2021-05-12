Premier Asset Managment LLC Buys General Electric Co, Toll Brothers Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Sells Twitter Inc, First Solar Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Premier Asset Managment LLC Buys General Electric Co, Toll Brothers Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Sells Twitter Inc, First Solar Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Premier Asset Managment LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Electric Co, Toll Brothers Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Fiserv Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, sells Twitter Inc, First Solar Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Fortinet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Premier Asset Managment LLC. As of 2021Q1, Premier Asset Managment LLC owns 186 stocks with a total value of $561 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Premier Asset Managment LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/premier+asset+managment+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Premier Asset Managment LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,193 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.32%
  2. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 231,015 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 76,781 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.73%
  4. Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) - 308,105 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 236.73%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,573 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44%
New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,070,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 82,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $129.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 71,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 138,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $111.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 80,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 312,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 236.73%. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 308,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 199.47%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 112,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 1193.11%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $215.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 42,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 88.67%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 212,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 70.04%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.410100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 53,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 76.23%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $276.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 48,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Premier Asset Managment LLC. Also check out:

1. Premier Asset Managment LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Premier Asset Managment LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Premier Asset Managment LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Premier Asset Managment LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider