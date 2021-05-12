Premier Asset Managment LLC Buys General Electric Co, Toll Brothers Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Sells Twitter Inc, First Solar Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

- New Purchases: GE, DLTR, RL, LVS, CBOE, UAA, GLW, NKE, SIG, QUOT, LC, GIL, ACAD, ACN, EVH, ALDX, GMDA, SBCF, BKE, ABT, ASO, PRCH, ATNX, FLMN, PEP, AXNX, FBRX, XERS, YUM, FFIN, NNDM, RCKT, WMT, DOW, ENS, DBI, ASPL, AIT, IJH, UDJP,
- Added Positions: TOL, FISV, CME, ORCL, FB, BIIB, V, AAPL, GOOGL, QCOM, PYPL, MU, PRLB, LEN, AMZN, NFLX, ISRG, NVDA, ATVI, AMD, CERS, GOGO, UNH, ABBV, INBK, CAR, ILMN, JNJ, TMO, DIS, BMY, CSCO, ABB, BLK, CMI, HMC, IBM, MGA, TU, AVGO, QTNT, JNPR, PKG, VZ, AMGN, JPM, ASGN, PII, PERI, CB, AEP, CAH, GIS, MLHR, K, NWL, UMBF, UPS, ICHR, IJR, IXC, ADM, DUK, EME, GPC, GBCI, GS, IPG, JCOM, MGRC, MRK, OLN, OMC, PFE, QMCO, SO, SF, TD, TREX, WU, INFN, VCRA, BCC, SAIC, GOOG, BL, BRY, QQQ, XLRE, MMM, AXS, CPB, CCF, KO, DTE, D, EMR, FTK, ASUR, HRB, PWFL, IP, KMB, LMT, MET, MSFT, PNC, PFG, BB, SNY, SRE, SLF, VLY, FIVN, CARS, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, PENN, PSTG, BIDU, HON, DECK, GBT, RCII, ITCI, DBVT, SAVA, AGRX, MPAA, LAZY, LJPC, SCHX, VEU, SCHA, IWM,
- Sold Out: TWTR, FSLR, FTNT, BABA, KSU, VEEV, LULU, QDEL, LPLA, FIXX, KOD, ALT, HD, RVNC, BLDR, IOVA, PLUG, SYNH, MYOV, VYNE, SONO, TA, SQ, VBIV, HEPA, TZA, NBSE, DVAX, FLDM, PBI,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,193 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.32%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 231,015 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 76,781 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.73%
- Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) - 308,105 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 236.73%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,573 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44%
Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,070,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 82,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $129.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 71,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 138,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $111.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 80,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
Premier Asset Managment LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 312,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 236.73%. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 308,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 199.47%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 112,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 1193.11%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $215.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 42,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 88.67%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 212,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 70.04%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.410100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 53,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Premier Asset Managment LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 76.23%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $276.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 48,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Premier Asset Managment LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.
