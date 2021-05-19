Earnest Partners Llc Buys Meridian Bioscience Inc, Weibo Corp, Parsons Corp, Sells FLIR Systems Inc, Coherent Inc, Eaton Vance Corp

New Purchases: VIVO, PSN, SWCH, COP, BTG, NIO, KSA,

VIVO, PSN, SWCH, COP, BTG, NIO, KSA, Added Positions: WB, HLI, DLTR, CDK, FORM, TDY, MD, EFSC, CTLT, WWW, AIN, CBRL, CWST, OFC, MPWR, SON, FELE, AROC, ARW, DAR, LFUS, MOH, ON, BWA, CBT, CCMP, FCFS, HXL, MYGN, NOV, RJF, SCS, AIMC, RGA, BXP, DIOD, ENS, FRME, GATX, MANT, PLXS, RNR, R, AOS, CRUS, KEY, MOG.A, SSB, SANM, SMG, SABR, SYNH, BIO, CF, CHKP, CNMD, GD, HOLX, SEE, TSM, TKR, HPP, BKI, AKAM, ALB, ANSS, CNC, BOOM, HTLF, MTH, NVS, OSUR, PBR, SBAC, SRCL, TRMK, UFCS, WWD, EBS, ASX, BMTC, RSG, UBSI, WEC, STAG, EMN, TTMI, AL, BHP, BCS, ERIC, HSBC, IHG, NICE, PENN, RELX, RDS.A, SNA, PEB, FBK, CB, AFL, SNP, CMCSA, GLW, DVN, EOG, ESS, EXC, XOM, HMC, IBM, INFY, KR, LYG, MS, OXY, PUK, RCI, ROL, SHW, SNN, SONY, TRV, STFC, UL, RTX, ACR, CLR, CVE, SYF, ERUS, EWT, INDA, MCHI, VTI, VXF,

WB, HLI, DLTR, CDK, FORM, TDY, MD, EFSC, CTLT, WWW, AIN, CBRL, CWST, OFC, MPWR, SON, FELE, AROC, ARW, DAR, LFUS, MOH, ON, BWA, CBT, CCMP, FCFS, HXL, MYGN, NOV, RJF, SCS, AIMC, RGA, BXP, DIOD, ENS, FRME, GATX, MANT, PLXS, RNR, R, AOS, CRUS, KEY, MOG.A, SSB, SANM, SMG, SABR, SYNH, BIO, CF, CHKP, CNMD, GD, HOLX, SEE, TSM, TKR, HPP, BKI, AKAM, ALB, ANSS, CNC, BOOM, HTLF, MTH, NVS, OSUR, PBR, SBAC, SRCL, TRMK, UFCS, WWD, EBS, ASX, BMTC, RSG, UBSI, WEC, STAG, EMN, TTMI, AL, BHP, BCS, ERIC, HSBC, IHG, NICE, PENN, RELX, RDS.A, SNA, PEB, FBK, CB, AFL, SNP, CMCSA, GLW, DVN, EOG, ESS, EXC, XOM, HMC, IBM, INFY, KR, LYG, MS, OXY, PUK, RCI, ROL, SHW, SNN, SONY, TRV, STFC, UL, RTX, ACR, CLR, CVE, SYF, ERUS, EWT, INDA, MCHI, VTI, VXF, Reduced Positions: FLIR, COHR, RP, BIDU, CS, SF, AMAT, HDB, IBN, ADSK, EQNR, BBD, TJX, SNPS, FLEX, CIB, CRL, HMN, MAS, ARE, INTU, IWN, WBT, ITUB, AVT, ATO, AYI, RIO, FANG, MUR, EGP, WSBC, IWS, QSR, FDS, DRI, MPW, XLNX, SYY, CCL, ICLR, PGR, JACK, GS, ANTM, DIS, NSC, TTGT, UNH, UNP, SLB, SWKS, KMB, MGA, JPM, ICE, HUM, GPN, RE, IWM, DE, CMI, CSX, ABB, RSX, IJJ, EEM, YUMC, BABA, WIT, UAE, NXPI, DUK, ATVI, HES, AMT, HCKT, ADP, BAC, BDX, ABEV, DEO, TGI, ENB, INTC, LH, NR, NTRS, PPG, SAP, SO,

FLIR, COHR, RP, BIDU, CS, SF, AMAT, HDB, IBN, ADSK, EQNR, BBD, TJX, SNPS, FLEX, CIB, CRL, HMN, MAS, ARE, INTU, IWN, WBT, ITUB, AVT, ATO, AYI, RIO, FANG, MUR, EGP, WSBC, IWS, QSR, FDS, DRI, MPW, XLNX, SYY, CCL, ICLR, PGR, JACK, GS, ANTM, DIS, NSC, TTGT, UNH, UNP, SLB, SWKS, KMB, MGA, JPM, ICE, HUM, GPN, RE, IWM, DE, CMI, CSX, ABB, RSX, IJJ, EEM, YUMC, BABA, WIT, UAE, NXPI, DUK, ATVI, HES, AMT, HCKT, ADP, BAC, BDX, ABEV, DEO, TGI, ENB, INTC, LH, NR, NTRS, PPG, SAP, SO, Sold Out: EV, ARCT, CXO, IWV, IWR, EPOL, ZTO, CXP, VEDL, WPX, STLA, VRTU, AEL, UMC, TIF, SINA, RDY, CHT, CHL, CEO,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Earnest Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Meridian Bioscience Inc, Weibo Corp, Parsons Corp, Houlihan Lokey Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, sells FLIR Systems Inc, Coherent Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, RealPage Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Earnest Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Earnest Partners Llc owns 1178 stocks with a total value of $16.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EARNEST PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/earnest+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 5,815,252 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81% The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 1,439,477 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% FormFactor Inc (FORM) - 6,742,111 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92% Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 700,744 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.37% CMC Materials Inc (CCMP) - 1,581,600 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90%

Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $23.88. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,341,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,876,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,097,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in B2Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.22 and $6.02, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $5.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Weibo Corp by 21993225.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,759,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 45.54%. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $72.24, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $72.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,658,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 429032.11%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 467,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in CDK Global Inc by 27511.02%. The purchase prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 813,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $34.63 and $51.59, with an estimated average price of $42.08. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,381,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Sonoco Products Co by 54.06%. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $60.97. The stock is now traded at around $68.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 841,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $14.78.

Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $73.08, with an estimated average price of $64.25.

Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.

Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.