Earnest Partners Llc Buys Meridian Bioscience Inc, Weibo Corp, Parsons Corp, Sells FLIR Systems Inc, Coherent Inc, Eaton Vance Corp

- New Purchases: VIVO, PSN, SWCH, COP, BTG, NIO, KSA,
- Added Positions: WB, HLI, DLTR, CDK, FORM, TDY, MD, EFSC, CTLT, WWW, AIN, CBRL, CWST, OFC, MPWR, SON, FELE, AROC, ARW, DAR, LFUS, MOH, ON, BWA, CBT, CCMP, FCFS, HXL, MYGN, NOV, RJF, SCS, AIMC, RGA, BXP, DIOD, ENS, FRME, GATX, MANT, PLXS, RNR, R, AOS, CRUS, KEY, MOG.A, SSB, SANM, SMG, SABR, SYNH, BIO, CF, CHKP, CNMD, GD, HOLX, SEE, TSM, TKR, HPP, BKI, AKAM, ALB, ANSS, CNC, BOOM, HTLF, MTH, NVS, OSUR, PBR, SBAC, SRCL, TRMK, UFCS, WWD, EBS, ASX, BMTC, RSG, UBSI, WEC, STAG, EMN, TTMI, AL, BHP, BCS, ERIC, HSBC, IHG, NICE, PENN, RELX, RDS.A, SNA, PEB, FBK, CB, AFL, SNP, CMCSA, GLW, DVN, EOG, ESS, EXC, XOM, HMC, IBM, INFY, KR, LYG, MS, OXY, PUK, RCI, ROL, SHW, SNN, SONY, TRV, STFC, UL, RTX, ACR, CLR, CVE, SYF, ERUS, EWT, INDA, MCHI, VTI, VXF,
- Reduced Positions: FLIR, COHR, RP, BIDU, CS, SF, AMAT, HDB, IBN, ADSK, EQNR, BBD, TJX, SNPS, FLEX, CIB, CRL, HMN, MAS, ARE, INTU, IWN, WBT, ITUB, AVT, ATO, AYI, RIO, FANG, MUR, EGP, WSBC, IWS, QSR, FDS, DRI, MPW, XLNX, SYY, CCL, ICLR, PGR, JACK, GS, ANTM, DIS, NSC, TTGT, UNH, UNP, SLB, SWKS, KMB, MGA, JPM, ICE, HUM, GPN, RE, IWM, DE, CMI, CSX, ABB, RSX, IJJ, EEM, YUMC, BABA, WIT, UAE, NXPI, DUK, ATVI, HES, AMT, HCKT, ADP, BAC, BDX, ABEV, DEO, TGI, ENB, INTC, LH, NR, NTRS, PPG, SAP, SO,
- Sold Out: EV, ARCT, CXO, IWV, IWR, EPOL, ZTO, CXP, VEDL, WPX, STLA, VRTU, AEL, UMC, TIF, SINA, RDY, CHT, CHL, CEO,
These are the top 5 holdings of EARNEST PARTNERS LLC
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 5,815,252 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81%
- The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 1,439,477 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
- FormFactor Inc (FORM) - 6,742,111 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92%
- Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 700,744 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.37%
- CMC Materials Inc (CCMP) - 1,581,600 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90%
Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $23.88. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,341,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Parsons Corp (PSN)
Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,876,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Switch Inc (SWCH)
Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,097,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA)
Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: B2Gold Corp (BTG)
Earnest Partners Llc initiated holding in B2Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.22 and $6.02, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $5.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 945 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Weibo Corp (WB)
Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Weibo Corp by 21993225.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,759,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)
Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 45.54%. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $72.24, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $72.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,658,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 429032.11%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 467,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in CDK Global Inc by 27511.02%. The purchase prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 813,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)
Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $34.63 and $51.59, with an estimated average price of $42.08. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,381,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sonoco Products Co (SON)
Earnest Partners Llc added to a holding in Sonoco Products Co by 54.06%. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $60.97. The stock is now traded at around $68.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 841,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT)
Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $59.83.Sold Out: Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP)
Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $14.78.Sold Out: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)
Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $73.08, with an estimated average price of $64.25.Sold Out: SINA Corp (SINA)
Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.Sold Out: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)
Earnest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.
