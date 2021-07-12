Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys GFL Environmental Inc, NVR Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, Sells Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: GFL, AMH, LULU, PTON, DE, KC, CAT, T, CC, QCOM, HUN, CAI, ANET, PINS, NOK, JNPR, ESS, VZ, QLYS, AMX, SLGN, TENB, AAPL, PFPT, BEKE, SUMO, UDR, ERIC, ELS, COLM, CPT, SUI, SWKS, AIRC, ZTO, ON, QRVO, WOOF, MDC, FEYE, VRNS, TMUS, JAMF, JAMF, MTH, PLNT, TEX, ATHM, SKM, F, HBAN, OR, LEA, GM, BWA, FOSL, MOV, GOLD, BQ, NEM, FCX, ATR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GFL Environmental Inc, NVR Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owns 92 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulcrum+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $36.35, with an estimated average price of $32.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $372.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $352.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in NVR Inc by 2439.16%. The purchase prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4. The stock is now traded at around $4991.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 6,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2.