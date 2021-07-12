Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys GFL Environmental Inc, NVR Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, Sells Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc

- New Purchases: GFL, AMH, LULU, PTON, DE, KC, CAT, T, CC, QCOM, HUN, CAI, ANET, PINS, NOK, JNPR, ESS, VZ, QLYS, AMX, SLGN, TENB, AAPL, PFPT, BEKE, SUMO, UDR, ERIC, ELS, COLM, CPT, SUI, SWKS, AIRC, ZTO, ON, QRVO, WOOF, MDC, FEYE, VRNS, TMUS, JAMF, JAMF, MTH, PLNT, TEX, ATHM, SKM, F, HBAN, OR, LEA, GM, BWA, FOSL, MOV, GOLD, BQ, NEM, FCX, ATR,
- Added Positions: NVR,
- Sold Out: GOOGL, TSLA, FB, EL, V, HAL, VIAV, UNH, MA, JPM, KBH, HD, NVDA, BR, VAR, DD, WRK, BAC, PLD, HON, MRK, CSX, UPS, AMZN, WY, LPX, ADBE, NKE, UNP, WDAY, ZTS, CRM, CP, BMY, TXN, IP, ES, AEP, LOW, ECL, KSU, WFC, RSG, TSN, ZEN, DAR, SRE, SPLK, ANTM, NSC, FDX, PCH, VMC, C, CLX, NUE, NTR, CNI, LNT, AMAT, CI, HUBS, NOW, AEE, CF, INTU, AA, MS, PHM, AMD, GS, SQ, NEE, MU, PANW, CTVA, ADP, EGP, DRE, MHK, STAG, PLAN, BDX, BLK, WEC, REXR, LNC, TJX, RPD, SMAR, IDXX, LEN, MSFT, DHI, PNW, USB, WM, BSX, VALE, HUM, PEGA, POOL, DT, EXPD, L, MOS, AYX, ZM, CRWD, SNOW, TRNO, SHOP, FNF, MAS, SPGI, XEL, TLND, DOCU, CMA, PNC, CARR, FR, INFO, TREX, FBHS, ADI, PNM, PAAS, CBRE, VEEV, TWOU, SITE, COF, CLH, DLR, PCAR, AWK, FSM, CHRW, IQV, LGIH, CD, MMC, OC, VRSK, GNRC, VOYA, NEP, AMT, MCO, MUR, PVH, ALB, CCI, EQR, FND, CCOI, ED, HL, EVRG, EBAY, JKS, TMHC, GDS, CWST, TOL, EXK, AG, CONE, TPH, QTS, AIG, EQIX, FMC, MAG, SILV, SWCH, SVM,
For the details of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulcrum+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP
CSX Corp (CSX)
IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $36.35, with an estimated average price of $32.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $372.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $352.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVR Inc (NVR)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in NVR Inc by 2439.16%. The purchase prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4. The stock is now traded at around $4991.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 6,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2.
