Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys GFL Environmental Inc, NVR Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, Sells Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fulcrum Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys GFL Environmental Inc, NVR Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owns 92 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulcrum+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP
  1. CSX Corp (CSX) - 0 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  2. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 0 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  3. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 0 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  4. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 0 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 0 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $36.35, with an estimated average price of $32.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $372.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $352.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVR Inc (NVR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in NVR Inc by 2439.16%. The purchase prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4. The stock is now traded at around $4991.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 6,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP. Also check out:

insider