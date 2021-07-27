Logo
V Wealth Management,LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, GraniteShares Gold Shares, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company V Wealth Management,LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, GraniteShares Gold Shares, Peloton Interactive Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, V Wealth Management,LLC. As of 2021Q2, V Wealth Management,LLC owns 425 stocks with a total value of $590 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of V Wealth Management,LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/v+wealth+management%2Cllc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of V Wealth Management,LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 218,343 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 80,931 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.51%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 55,358 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,883 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,973 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
New Purchase: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)

V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 97,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Toro Co (TTC)

V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77. The stock is now traded at around $111.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH)

V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $31.99, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 34,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $115.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $262.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 359.48%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $297.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 102.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 95,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 37.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 179.83%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.63%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 47,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 67.08%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $265.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $84.44.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17.

Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)

V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $31.6 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $34.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of V Wealth Management,LLC. Also check out:

1. V Wealth Management,LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. V Wealth Management,LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. V Wealth Management,LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that V Wealth Management,LLC keeps buying
