V Wealth Management,LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, GraniteShares Gold Shares, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: BAR, PTON, TTC, ETH, NET, U, SNOW, SPB, FXY, HRB, ABMD, EVH, BIGC, PEJ, LIT, SPSB, FUBO, AVGO, VV, QUAL, TSM, BNFT, HYG, AMAT, EFAV, MARA, TEL, TREB, WFC, MBB, SHM, XLG, XLV, VTIP, BKLN, VFH, IUSV, TTD, IXG, HSY, AMP, NLY, BK, BIIB, CCI, FDX, PLTR, MKTX, ROK, TJX, PTY, DFS, NXPI, NIO, DOW, PGX, GOLD, ADI, 41W0,
- Added Positions: VUG, QQQ, VOO, AAPL, AMZN, FSK, VLUE, VTWO, IEMG, IJH, MSFT, PLUG, IVV, VXUS, SPY, VB, VIG, IWM, PTLC, RSP, STIP, GOOGL, MDT, NKE, IJS, SPTL, DHR, LIN, DIS, BAC, PEP, ZM, BND, EEM, MUB, ADBE, CAT, LMT, UNH, DGRO, ESGU, FTCS, BRK.B, BLK, CMCSA, JNJ, KSU, NVS, VZ, EFV, KBE, MOAT, ONEQ, XLRE, ABT, CSCO, HD, MRK, V, ORCC, GSY, IJR, PDBC, QYLD, USHY, USMV, VBR, VXF, ASML, AXP, AMGN, CIEN, COST, NEE, LHX, JPM, MS, NEM, RTX, WMT, MA, FB, TWTR, ABNB, ESGE, IUSB, MSOS, TIP, VWO, XLE, AB, AMT, AON, TFC, BA, CTXS, COP, ED, STZ, DE, EMR, GILD, LOW, MCD, SPGI, MCO, ODFL, PAA, SHW, SBUX, UNP, WPC, GWW, WM, VIACA, TMUS, BX, PM, GM, PANW, ZTS, GOOG, SQ, TEAM, CRSP, BL, BLOK, IGSB, EFA, FIVG, IBB, IUSG, IYW, JETS, MDY, SDY, SPYG, TIPX, TLT, VO, VTEB, VTV, XLK, MO, BP, BDX, CVS, SCHW, DUK, EA, ETR, F, ITI, NOC, OKE, PPG, PH, PHM, SIRI, SWKS, TROW, TXN, VMC, XEL, ETV, ETW, KMI, SII, ICLR, CDW, HFRO, ACWV, DEM, DVY, EWT, FAD, GDXJ, IHE, ITOT, IVW, IWV, KIE, MJ, SPTM, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: MTUM, CRWD, XLF, AGG, UCTT, GLD, GIS, SNAP, CRM, ARKK, BUD, BABA, WELL, MAIN, LUV, ZEN, CERN, XOM, QCOM, EVRG, LTHM, IEFA, PULS, SPLV, DLR, PG, TSLA, ABBV, QSR, AYX, JPST, SLV, SPHD, CNC, GD, ISRG, MMP, PFE, SO, SYK, WDC, WEC, YUM, BGS, PSX, SHOP, TDOC, PYPL, UBER, IHI, IWF, VYM, XLI, ABB, T, AMD, DOX, ARCC, CHRW, CAH, CVX, CBSH, LLY, HON, IBM, LRCX, NVDA, NFLX, NTR, PRU, XPER, ZBRA, LULU, KEYS, SEDG, ROKU, DBX, DOCU, FIXD, FVD, IWS, IYH, PRF, VEA, VIGI, CP, KO, EPD, FCX, MKC, CMG, ET, WING, EVBG, OKTA, SE, BE, ITA, IWN, IWO, IWP, NOBL, PPA, SH,
- Sold Out: BAH, SCHX, IAU, STX, SHAK, BOTZ, ADSK, ECH, GMED, PII, WMB, HQY, NUS, WGO, FSKR, VNLA, CHGG, WBA, REGN, MEI, SCIF, EXPD, CURO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 218,343 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 80,931 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.51%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 55,358 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,883 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,973 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 97,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Toro Co (TTC)
V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77. The stock is now traded at around $111.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH)
V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $31.99, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 34,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $115.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
V Wealth Management,LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $262.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 359.48%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $297.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 102.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 95,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 37.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 179.83%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.63%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 47,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
V Wealth Management,LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 67.08%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $265.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $84.44.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)
V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17.Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)
V Wealth Management,LLC sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $31.6 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $34.23.
