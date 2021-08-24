Castleark Management Llc Buys Ulta Beauty Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Kansas City Southern, ServiceNow Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Castleark Management Llc Buys Ulta Beauty Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Kansas City Southern, ServiceNow Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Castleark Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Ulta Beauty Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Kansas City Southern, ServiceNow Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Brinker International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castleark Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Castleark Management Llc owns 336 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/castleark+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 481,655 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 792,320 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,160 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 222,490 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 367,088 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38%
New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $373.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 84,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $221.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 101,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 157,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 303,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Domo Inc (DOMO)

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Domo Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $83.12, with an estimated average price of $65.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 141,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 197,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 87.69%. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $118.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 439,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 703,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 43.34%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $262.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 182,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 216,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Masco Corp (MAS)

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Masco Corp by 2858.85%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $61.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 143,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp by 69.54%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 601,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

Sold Out: The Timken Co (TKR)

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in The Timken Co. The sale prices were between $78.66 and $91.33, with an estimated average price of $84.61.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Veracyte Inc. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $43.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider