Castleark Management Llc Buys Ulta Beauty Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Kansas City Southern, ServiceNow Inc

- New Purchases: ULTA, UNP, XOP, NTNX, DOMO, VCEL, OMCL, SKX, ATRC, GPRE, SKY, PLBY, UCTT, NGVT, SLB, WW, NCR, EVRI, INGN, DOOR, ORGO, CAR, CDMO, CMCO, ARVN, AGYS, RDNT, MS, MAN, GKOS, MANH, DNLI, GEL, ALLE, MIDD, KBR, PTEN, BIDU, GTES, URI, PANW, SHLS, XPO,
- Added Positions: EW, SCHW, LLY, V, MAS, MA, PNC, PACK, LUV, NARI, OPRX, SIBN, SSTK, CVLT, ACHC, BA, AXP, DKS, APTV, WYNN, LVS, RBC, NKE, MED, JCOM, ICLR, WMS, MXL, ROG, KEX, SGMS, AXNX, COP, OLED, APPS, ARWR, DVN, DCP, BALY, TRGP, RTLR, GTLS, RCM, CDXS, MYGN, VRNS, KRNT, ET, WES, IWP, CLVT, DBI, GDS, HDB, TSCO, ACM, MPC,
- Reduced Positions: DAR, EAT, HCA, HD, AMBA, PLUG, SGRY, RUN, AVNT, CFX, ASML, HALO, LRCX, RVLV, ENPH, TPR, AVYA, UAA, BBIO, MTSI, AMZN, LPLA, NVDA, SAVE, YETI, ADBE, CRNC, BLDR, CZR, STRL, ZTS, CPRI, DHR, LSCC, EEFT, PXD, WWE, MSCI, ON, CVX, LFUS, TSLA, ESTC, BLDP, CAT, LNG, CMI, FANG, EOG, F, FCX, GM, ITRI, LKQ, NEE, OXY, SAFM, SEDG, SPR, SPT, WCC, WSC, ALB, AXON, BHP, BLMN, BCO, CSTL, CLH, CGNX, CNMD, DAN, DY, ESI, ENTG, EPD, ETRN, XOM, HAL, HES, TAN, NTRA, NFE, PTC, PAR, PSX, REGI, RIO, XLE, SWAV, SONO, SUM, SU, SYNA, SNV, THC, TGTX, VSAT, ARCE, AY, QTNT, STE, ATEC, APA, CLR, FATE, FAN, FIVN, HUBS, MRO, NVEE, NEP, PBR, SE, SHYF, SWTX, TTE, VLO, WKHS, BP, FRPT, RDS.A, SIVB, TTD, VICR,
- Sold Out: CP, KSU, NOW, TKR, NUAN, VCYT, MGNI, ROCK, EGHT, SAIL, OCUL, INSM, TPTX, BRP, RMBS, AQUA, CLNE, INT, PACB, HYFM, LAD, TUP, QRVO, DMTK, DKNG, GH, LTHM, PENN, NVAX, UPLD, NBLX, MRVL, KMI, EDU, DHI, ORLY, VAR,
For the details of CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/castleark+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CASTLEARK MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 481,655 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 792,320 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,160 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 222,490 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 367,088 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38%
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $373.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 84,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $221.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 101,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 157,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 303,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Domo Inc (DOMO)
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Domo Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $83.12, with an estimated average price of $65.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 141,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vericel Corp (VCEL)
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 197,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 87.69%. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $118.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 439,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 703,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 43.34%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $262.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 182,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 216,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Masco Corp (MAS)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Masco Corp by 2858.85%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $61.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 143,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp by 69.54%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 601,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.Sold Out: The Timken Co (TKR)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in The Timken Co. The sale prices were between $78.66 and $91.33, with an estimated average price of $84.61.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Veracyte Inc. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $43.02.
