Fidelity Destiny Portfolios Buys Salesforce.com Inc, American Tower Corp, Airbnb Inc, Sells Suncor Energy Inc, Cigna Corp, Boeing Co

Investment company Fidelity Destiny Portfolios Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, American Tower Corp, Airbnb Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Suncor Energy Inc, Cigna Corp, Boeing Co, Uber Technologies Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fidelity Destiny Portfolios. As of 2021Q3, Fidelity Destiny Portfolios owns 195 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 93,071 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 575,913 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 40,003 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 276,340 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 383,032 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.98%

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $279.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 63,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $591.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $165.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 38,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5. The stock is now traded at around $225.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $182.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.09 and $253.08, with an estimated average price of $228.03. The stock is now traded at around $254.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 1841.56%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $253.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 167,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 113.28%. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $156.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 187,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 45.91%. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $661.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 68,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 63.98%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $399.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 91,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 149.94%. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $253.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 90,682 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 543,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios reduced to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 63.33%. The sale prices were between $22.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Fidelity Destiny Portfolios still held 503,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios reduced to a holding in Cigna Corp by 74.25%. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $218.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Fidelity Destiny Portfolios still held 29,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 42.8%. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $190.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Fidelity Destiny Portfolios still held 110,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 51.9%. The sale prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Fidelity Destiny Portfolios still held 330,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios reduced to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 69.4%. The sale prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68. The stock is now traded at around $217.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Fidelity Destiny Portfolios still held 37,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Destiny Portfolios reduced to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 87.76%. The sale prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Fidelity Destiny Portfolios still held 14,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.