Fidelity Destiny Portfolios Buys Salesforce.com Inc, American Tower Corp, Airbnb Inc, Sells Suncor Energy Inc, Cigna Corp, Boeing Co

- New Purchases: AMT, NFLX, SQ, DG, ZM, JLL, SE, ETSY, MDB, EBAY, AMAT, IQV, SNOW, CRWD, FLT, AZE, STVN, NEE, SIVB, STT, ANTIN, DEN, NUVL, BROS, ONON, TOST, ESMT, RELY,
- Added Positions: CRM, ABNB, TMO, HD, LOW, AAPL, LLY, MRVL, KO, AYI, SNAP, DHR, REGN, HES, SCHW, OTIS, ABBV, LAMR, BSX, ADBE, NOC, SYK, PYPL, ZTS, DGE, GPS, CP, ITX, AIR, EOG, TRV, HUBS, ACN, EDR, EDR, NUE, EQR, DVN, NKE, MNST, AER, UNH, RL, AR, WFC, HLT, MRVI, BEPC, TT, AMD, HON, INTU, EXPN, TOL, AVY, NEM, DIM, RRC,
- Reduced Positions: SU, CI, BA, UBER, NXPI, MTB, GM, BAC, JPM, TPR, HUM, DFS, GE, AXP, CAT, BRKR, NVDA, OLN, GS, CC, FM, FB, LYV, MA, MS, BRK.B, BKNG, BK, PENN, RBLX, DIS, MC, LRCX, IFF, RH, TMUS, COIN, DD, AJG, PGR, AMZN, TJX, UPS, CE, FLTR, FCX, RELIANCE, CRBN, RPRX, DHI, HOLX, PNC, HAL, MAR, RVMD, PWR, SBUX, LEN, CPG, VRSN,
- Sold Out: QCOM, SLB, SPG, RIO, DAL, LUV, ATVI, AEO, CTVA, MET, V, AZEK, AAL, VALE, NVAX, BIIB, CHDN, TSM, HUN, DOO, LVS, THO, MCHP, STZ, RCL, AMS, URBN, BFAM, SUSE, MNDY, TASK,
For the details of Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fidelity+advisor+diversified+stock+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock Fund
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 93,071 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 575,913 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 40,003 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 276,340 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 383,032 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.98%
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $279.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 63,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $591.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $165.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 38,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5. The stock is now traded at around $225.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $182.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.09 and $253.08, with an estimated average price of $228.03. The stock is now traded at around $254.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 1841.56%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $253.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 167,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 113.28%. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $156.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 187,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 45.91%. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $661.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 68,326 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 63.98%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $399.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 91,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 149.94%. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $253.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 90,682 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 543,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53.Reduced: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios reduced to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 63.33%. The sale prices were between $22.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Fidelity Destiny Portfolios still held 503,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Cigna Corp (CI)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios reduced to a holding in Cigna Corp by 74.25%. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $218.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Fidelity Destiny Portfolios still held 29,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Boeing Co (BA)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 42.8%. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $190.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Fidelity Destiny Portfolios still held 110,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 51.9%. The sale prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Fidelity Destiny Portfolios still held 330,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios reduced to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 69.4%. The sale prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68. The stock is now traded at around $217.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Fidelity Destiny Portfolios still held 37,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Fidelity Destiny Portfolios reduced to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 87.76%. The sale prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Fidelity Destiny Portfolios still held 14,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock Fund. Also check out:
1. Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment