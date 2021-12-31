Cullinan Associates Inc Buys Crown Castle International Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, Garmin, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Accenture PLC, Truist Financial Corp

New Purchases: CCI, GRMN, CTSH, GPN, TGT, GE, WDAY, ZBRA, MS, ZTS, MAR, DVN, RMD, ROG, SNPS, PGR, WBA, XLNX, KNX,

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Crown Castle International Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, Garmin, Exxon Mobil Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, sells International Business Machines Corp, Accenture PLC, Truist Financial Corp, Chevron Corp, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullinan Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Cullinan Associates Inc owns 235 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Walmart Inc (WMT) - 1,936,197 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 593,240 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,341,103 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 222,605 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 126,000 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $194.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 71,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $129.31 and $165.15, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $130.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 69,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $150.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 56,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $87.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 86,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $230.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $101.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 164.84%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $131.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 157,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 71.77%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 310,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 115.78%. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $135.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 92,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in New York Times Co by 1025.21%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 128,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 40.66%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 127,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 45.66%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 253,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Schrodinger Inc. The sale prices were between $33.38 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $45.27.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28.

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 79.39%. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $134.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 26,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 68.31%. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $370.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 19,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 44.78%. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 213,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 34.24%. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 164,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 31.23%. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $251.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 89,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 62.14%. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 44,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.