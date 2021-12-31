Cullinan Associates Inc Buys Crown Castle International Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, Garmin, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Accenture PLC, Truist Financial Corp

- New Purchases: CCI, GRMN, CTSH, GPN, TGT, GE, WDAY, ZBRA, MS, ZTS, MAR, DVN, RMD, ROG, SNPS, PGR, WBA, XLNX, KNX,
- Added Positions: EA, XOM, YUM, NYT, ABBV, AAPL, AFL, CAT, ADBE, VZ, JPM, ABT, GS, BAC, CVS, AMZN, GILD, NEE, PYPL, SBUX, MCD, CSCO, USB, AMGN, CTVA, MET, HPQ, CMI, PFE, ADI, FB, JNJ, GOOGL, BSX, TXN, TJX, CMCSA, AXP, SCHW, HAS, CHRW, GOOG, DLTR, TMO, COIN, MA, UPS, AVGO, TRV, C, DUK, LMT, MDT, MU, ORCL, PEP, SO, EBAY, PSX, VLO, KMB, BABA, SYY, CME, APD,
- Reduced Positions: IBM, ACN, TFC, CVX, LOW, BBY, T, FAST, FDS, MRK, KO, HD, MSFT, IP, DIS, BK, WFC, CERN, UNH, PLD, COF, ETN, UBER, PAYX, BIIB, COST, INTU, MNST, BBWI, KLAC, DHR, QCOM, CRM, NKE, COP, DE, TSLA, WMB, VNT, DOW, ET, PM, SPY, UBS, CBOE, MPLX, NUE, PRU, NVS, NVDA, AEP, AZN, GIS, LLY, EPD, MO, IWM, D, EMR, FITB, V, ITW, TT, IFF, TROW,
- Sold Out: SDGR, TLRY, TLRY, FDX, SNOW, MOS, UAA, PTON, BX, RDS.A, ROKU, DOCU, SLVM, ALL, PH, TMUS, SPOT,
These are the top 5 holdings of CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 1,936,197 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 593,240 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,341,103 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 222,605 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 126,000 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $194.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 71,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $129.31 and $165.15, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $130.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 69,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $150.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 56,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $87.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 86,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $230.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $101.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 164.84%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $131.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 157,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 71.77%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 310,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 115.78%. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $135.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 92,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: New York Times Co (NYT)
Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in New York Times Co by 1025.21%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 128,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 40.66%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 127,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 45.66%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 253,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)
Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Schrodinger Inc. The sale prices were between $33.38 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $45.27.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28.Reduced: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 79.39%. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $134.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 26,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 68.31%. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $370.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 19,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 44.78%. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 213,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 34.24%. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 164,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 31.23%. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $251.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 89,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Cullinan Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 62.14%. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Cullinan Associates Inc still held 44,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.
