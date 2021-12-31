Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Johnson & Johnson

New Purchases: BOND, XJH, VUSB, ZTR, ZTR, EAOR, AOK, A, AVY, MSCI, ZTS, CMPX, EAOA, IDEV, QCLN, SPTM, AMP, BBY, BWA, CE, INGR, EW, EA, EXPD, FAST, IDXX, LAMR, MCK, NDAQ, NKE, NSC, ORLY, SIVB, SYY, WST, WHR, PM, DG, FRC, QRVO, SHOP, ZS, ARKX, DFAT, FBCG, HYMB, IYR, KRE, NUSC, SDG, SRLN, VT, ANF, AAP, HCKT, ARCB, BRKL, BKE, CME, CHD, CTXS, CONN, DRI, DVN, EOG, FMC, IART, MSI, NTAP, NEM, OKE, PHG, PLAB, PRU, RS, XPO, VLO, WMB, WSM, BOE, EXG, SB, KMI, MPC, FANG, TWLO, GDYN, STEM, VSCO, GXO, KD, FLNC, RIVN, ANGL, CWB, EMLP, GDXJ, GRID, IJS, NULG, PSP, SBIO, SHE, VAW, VDC, VDE, VFH, VSS,

BOND, XJH, VUSB, ZTR, ZTR, EAOR, AOK, A, AVY, MSCI, ZTS, CMPX, EAOA, IDEV, QCLN, SPTM, AMP, BBY, BWA, CE, INGR, EW, EA, EXPD, FAST, IDXX, LAMR, MCK, NDAQ, NKE, NSC, ORLY, SIVB, SYY, WST, WHR, PM, DG, FRC, QRVO, SHOP, ZS, ARKX, DFAT, FBCG, HYMB, IYR, KRE, NUSC, SDG, SRLN, VT, ANF, AAP, HCKT, ARCB, BRKL, BKE, CME, CHD, CTXS, CONN, DRI, DVN, EOG, FMC, IART, MSI, NTAP, NEM, OKE, PHG, PLAB, PRU, RS, XPO, VLO, WMB, WSM, BOE, EXG, SB, KMI, MPC, FANG, TWLO, GDYN, STEM, VSCO, GXO, KD, FLNC, RIVN, ANGL, CWB, EMLP, GDXJ, GRID, IJS, NULG, PSP, SBIO, SHE, VAW, VDC, VDE, VFH, VSS, Added Positions: STIP, DSI, IVV, VEA, FDRR, JEPI, EMNT, EAGG, ESGD, IJH, IJJ, SUSB, BGRN, SHYG, IJR, FIW, GSIE, DVY, CNRG, FHLC, HYG, QQQ, MSFT, GSST, IWM, PZA, SHV, SPY, TIP, ICSH, SPSB, AMZN, GOOGL, HD, ESML, FLTB, QUAL, ACN, ADBE, COST, NEE, NVDA, TMO, UNH, V, FB, GOOG, AOR, FCOM, HTEC, VCSH, VO, MMM, ABT, APD, MO, AON, BAC, CSCO, COP, DHR, DOV, EL, XOM, HON, ITW, TT, INTU, LRCX, MMC, PNC, PEP, PGR, TXN, UNP, CATC, DAL, PYPL, AOA, EFA, ESGE, IBB, IEFA, IFRA, IXUS, JHMM, MDY, VBR, VHT, CB, AMAT, BNS, DE, ETN, ECL, ENB, F, LMT, LOW, MDT, MRK, ON, ORCL, PPL, CRM, WMT, ABBV, OKTA, RUBY, DOW, ZM, OGN, AOM, ESGU, IHAK, IRBO, KBE, SPLG, TAN, VCR, VGT, VIS, VNQ, XAR,

STIP, DSI, IVV, VEA, FDRR, JEPI, EMNT, EAGG, ESGD, IJH, IJJ, SUSB, BGRN, SHYG, IJR, FIW, GSIE, DVY, CNRG, FHLC, HYG, QQQ, MSFT, GSST, IWM, PZA, SHV, SPY, TIP, ICSH, SPSB, AMZN, GOOGL, HD, ESML, FLTB, QUAL, ACN, ADBE, COST, NEE, NVDA, TMO, UNH, V, FB, GOOG, AOR, FCOM, HTEC, VCSH, VO, MMM, ABT, APD, MO, AON, BAC, CSCO, COP, DHR, DOV, EL, XOM, HON, ITW, TT, INTU, LRCX, MMC, PNC, PEP, PGR, TXN, UNP, CATC, DAL, PYPL, AOA, EFA, ESGE, IBB, IEFA, IFRA, IXUS, JHMM, MDY, VBR, VHT, CB, AMAT, BNS, DE, ETN, ECL, ENB, F, LMT, LOW, MDT, MRK, ON, ORCL, PPL, CRM, WMT, ABBV, OKTA, RUBY, DOW, ZM, OGN, AOM, ESGU, IHAK, IRBO, KBE, SPLG, TAN, VCR, VGT, VIS, VNQ, XAR, Reduced Positions: AGG, KOMP, JNJ, JPST, USMV, T, TJX, IGSB, AAPL, DIS, IHI, PG, KO, RTX, VB, VZ, SPEM, EMR, JPM, SKYY, VCIT, AMGN, FTEC, XHE, WY, VIG, CAT, KMB, INTC, IBM, TSLA, GILD, PFE, TFC, IEMG, FUTY, JETS, FIXD, ZBH, IUSV, LQD, JSML, VTRS, AMT, ADI, BRK.B, BMY, STZ, ETR, ICE, LOGI, FCTR, USB, TCPC, PSX, WRAP, OTIS, AMLP, CRBN, ESGV,

AGG, KOMP, JNJ, JPST, USMV, T, TJX, IGSB, AAPL, DIS, IHI, PG, KO, RTX, VB, VZ, SPEM, EMR, JPM, SKYY, VCIT, AMGN, FTEC, XHE, WY, VIG, CAT, KMB, INTC, IBM, TSLA, GILD, PFE, TFC, IEMG, FUTY, JETS, FIXD, ZBH, IUSV, LQD, JSML, VTRS, AMT, ADI, BRK.B, BMY, STZ, ETR, ICE, LOGI, FCTR, USB, TCPC, PSX, WRAP, OTIS, AMLP, CRBN, ESGV, Sold Out: NOC, FFIV, IRM, IP, SLVM, UDR, WDC, VMW, CWEN.A, TRU, MGP, VICI, TW, OGE, BND, FVD, IEO, IEZ, IYE, IYF, PAVE, SOXX, VSGX, EXR, AVA, BK, CPT, CERN, CAG, ED, CCI, DHI, PEG, HRC, SR, MAS, MPW, MS, NRG, AES, PH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Northrop Grumman Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owns 535 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mascoma+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 61,887 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 248,716 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 405,222 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 289,485 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 269,157 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.49 and $110.02, with an estimated average price of $109.35. The stock is now traded at around $107.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 78,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.71, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.482900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 39,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $31.39. The stock is now traded at around $30.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.65%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 47,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $83.16 and $93.49, with an estimated average price of $90.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 102,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 65.52%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $100.03 and $100.24, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 26,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 51.48%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $77.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.97%. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $54.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in F5 Inc. The sale prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $12.21 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.88.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61.