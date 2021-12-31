Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ironwood Financial, llc Buys Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

7 minutes ago
Investment company Ironwood Financial, llc (Current Portfolio) buys Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Occidental Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Financial, llc. As of 2021Q4, Ironwood Financial, llc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ironwood Financial, llc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 239,588 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 72,683 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31%
  3. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 96,072 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23%
  4. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA) - 152,993 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 154,999 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87%
Added: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX)

Ironwood Financial, llc added to a holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc by 1570.58%. The purchase prices were between $4.27 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.55. The stock is now traded at around $2.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 125,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Ironwood Financial, llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $216.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Ironwood Financial, llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.55%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $98.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Ironwood Financial, llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 102.36%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Ironwood Financial, llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 230.15%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $69.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Ironwood Financial, llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $150.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Ironwood Financial, llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Ironwood Financial, llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Ironwood Financial, llc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Ironwood Financial, llc sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Ironwood Financial, llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Ironwood Financial, llc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33.



