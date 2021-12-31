Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd Buys Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Wayfair Inc, Colliers International Group Inc, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, Bank Bradesco SA

New Purchases: ALRM, W, XP, VCSH, BEP, EXPD, JPST, NSC, NVDA, AOS, VCIT, WCN, WY, WPM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Wayfair Inc, Colliers International Group Inc, XP Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, Bank Bradesco SA, Novartis AG, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd owns 218 stocks with a total value of $21.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 12,013,131 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 23,457,737 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 16,957,773 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 12,209,145 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) - 7,342,967 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.73%

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $89.52, with an estimated average price of $81.86. The stock is now traded at around $70.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 505,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $147.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 127,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 264,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46. The stock is now traded at around $109.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Colliers International Group Inc by 75.59%. The purchase prices were between $128.21 and $148.65, with an estimated average price of $142. The stock is now traded at around $154.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 270,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87. The stock is now traded at around $124.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $57.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 45.31%. The purchase prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 51,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.