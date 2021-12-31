Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd Buys Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Wayfair Inc, Colliers International Group Inc, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, Bank Bradesco SA

Investment company Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Wayfair Inc, Colliers International Group Inc, XP Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, Bank Bradesco SA, Novartis AG, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd owns 218 stocks with a total value of $21.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd
  1. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 12,013,131 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
  2. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 23,457,737 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
  3. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 16,957,773 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
  4. Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 12,209,145 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
  5. Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) - 7,342,967 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.73%
New Purchase: Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $89.52, with an estimated average price of $81.86. The stock is now traded at around $70.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 505,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $147.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 127,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 264,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46. The stock is now traded at around $109.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Colliers International Group Inc by 75.59%. The purchase prices were between $128.21 and $148.65, with an estimated average price of $142. The stock is now traded at around $154.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 270,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87. The stock is now traded at around $124.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $57.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 45.31%. The purchase prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 51,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.



