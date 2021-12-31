Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson

- New Purchases: TCHP, PYPL, ZBRA, CP, TMUS, MTUM, KKR, XLI, XLU, GOOGL, OXY, PANW, AEP, COP, MA, WTRG, SYY, CARR, SDY, XLP, BDX, CBRL, MS, OTIS, AGG, GDX, IEFA, XLV, CADE, CADE, CINF, SJM, NWL, NVS, LIN, TRV, TXN, UPS, WM, VKI, NVG, TSE, FLRN, FVD, RSP, SPY, VHT, BK, BLK, CCI, ENB, LMT, MU, PH, SBR, TD, TSEM, WY, GM, HCA, HTA, AMLP, DRIV, IJK, IJT, ISTB, IVV, MGK, USMV, VTV, PLD, ACN, A, HES, AMT, TFC, BCE, GOLD, BF.B, CM, CI, C, ED, ECL, EXC, GSK, WELL, LRCX, VTRS, NGG, NKE, NVO, PNC, PPL, PENN, RDS.A, LUV, STT, STLD, TU, UAL, UL, VTR, WPC, RDS.B, JPC, NZF, BGS, BX, EOT, MPC, HZNP, MPLX, ICLR, STOR, CC, ALC, OGN, GDXJ, IWF, XME, XMMO, AES, IVZ, ADSK, BP, BTI, CPB, FAST, FNF, RHP, GILD, ITW, LAZ, MMP, TAP, NCR, NOV, NAT, OMC, RPM, REGN, RF, TRI, TTE, USB, VOD, WMB, YUM, BBDC, CNK, VMW, SIX, SBRA, KMI, SSSS, KN, TDOC, SQ, YUMC, DELL, FOXA, PINS, ONL, BIZD, FDN, GSY, SCZ, VDE, XLE,
- Added Positions: SCHP, INTF, VOO, STZ, O, NVDA, EFAV, TJX, VBF, DUK, EPD,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOG, JNJ, DIS, MSFT, PG, JPM, UNH, BRK.B, AMZN, HD, FDX, AFL, PM, WMT, CAT, MRK, NEE, LOW, PEP, MCD, CMCSA, V, XOM, NSC, CVX, AVGO, AMAT, MDT, KO, ABBV, IJH, BA, DEO, IJR, BMY, PFE, NOW, ADBE, QCOM, TGT, ADP, CB, UNP, ETN, GD, HUN, CSX, CSCO, IBM, PSX, WRK, DG, GS, TSCO, MMM, NEM, ORCL, MO, NOC, MDLZ, TMO, INTC, NFLX, AMGN, AZO, KMB, VZ, FB, T, EMR, HON, FCX, ICE, PXD, RTX, IGV, CL, D, PRU, WFC, CTVA, GLW, NUE, EFA, TFI, HAL, SO, NUV, ABT, VLO, LYB, BAC, DD, SLB, KHC, DOW, VIG, VYM, AXP, SBUX, IIM, DAL, HDV, IAU, COST, GE, IQI, MVF, KD, DVY, VGT, DIA, XLB, XLF,
- Sold Out: HSY,
For the details of Citizens National Bank Trust Department's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/citizens+national+bank+trust+department/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Citizens National Bank Trust Department
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,797 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.34%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,792 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,698 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.89%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,103 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.49%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 36,008 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.37%
Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $33.3. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 26,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32. The stock is now traded at around $420.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 987 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $123.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 66,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)
Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 116,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.55%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $66.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Citizens National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of Citizens National Bank Trust Department. Also check out:
1. Citizens National Bank Trust Department's Undervalued Stocks
2. Citizens National Bank Trust Department's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Citizens National Bank Trust Department's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Citizens National Bank Trust Department keeps buying