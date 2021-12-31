Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, The Walt Disney Co, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens National Bank Trust Department. As of 2021Q4, Citizens National Bank Trust Department owns 308 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,797 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,792 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,698 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.89% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,103 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.49% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 36,008 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.37%

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $33.3. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 26,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32. The stock is now traded at around $420.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $123.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 66,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 116,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.55%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $66.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34.