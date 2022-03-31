Wedmont Private Capital Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Invesco Preferred ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Southwestern Energy Co

- New Purchases: VUSB, IWV, XLK, CIXX, NOW, NEM, HOLX, ABMD, FPE, RSP, CTVA, BKNG, AGNC, DVA, SDY, CTSH, TMUS, FPEI, SWKS, GD, XLB, HCA, ADI, VRSN, MPWR, MRO, IDXX, CMG, EBAY, ZBH, ANET, ATVI, EMLP, ED, MRVL, VTWO, CME, BSX, VDE, URI, VRTX, WAB, WM, PLD, EFV, FTNT, XLY, GH, PANW, PSA, ILMN, HUM, EQIX, DXCM, DXC, CTAS, CI, ROP, TER, SYK, SBOW, TRMB, TECH, TROW, SYY, APA, IXUS, EFX, HYD, IVW, DHI, SSUS, VALE, XLV, AMP, AZN, DOW, TFX, WMB, SRE, TDG, MSCI, PGR, WFCPL.PFD, PENN, ORLY, ENPH, NDAQ, LRCX, FANG, KIM, KHC, KLAC, BUG, CCI,
- Added Positions: VEA, VOO, VWO, IEFA, MUB, AMZN, QQQ, IEMG, GOVT, VSS, MSFT, VTC, VGIT, IJH, VTI, NVDA, IJR, BNDX, VO, TSLA, FB, VCSH, LMT, VGSH, IAGG, JNJ, VIGI, SPY, VGT, VB, BRK.B, GOOGL, AAPL, UNH, IWB, USHY, CDNS, MDT, V, HYMB, UNP, GOOG, CRM, XLP, AVGO, ADBE, ANSS, LLY, MRK, RTX, WMT, SCHD, VNQ, VOE, VPU, VUG, BLK, CVX, XOM, SBUX, SNPS, TGT, MA, SCHC, VTV, XLF, CVS, KO, DVN, PG, WST, ABBV, PYPL, VXF, VYM, ACN, AXP, BDX, BMY, DE, EMR, FCX, ICE, ISRG, TXN, TMO, MRNA, VV, CB, AMGN, BAC, CMCSA, COP, COST, DD, NEE, NFLX, PFE, UPS, DIS, WFC, APTV, IQV, SCHB, VBR, T, AMAT, BA, SCHW, CSCO, C, DLR, GE, GS, INTU, JPM, SPGI, NKE, PNC, ANTM, IWF, MO, APH, ADSK, TFC, PARA, DHR, HD, HON, MDLZ, LOW, MMC, PEP, REGN, POOL, PM, ZTS, IHI, SHM, VFH, AMD, AMT, AON, CAT, DUK, FDX, HAL, OXY, SLB, LUV, BX, BACPL.PFD, KMI, CTLT, IJS, IJT, VGK, VXUS, MMM, NLY, ADP, EPD, IBM, QCOM, VZ, EMXC, IWD, SCHF, VIG,
- Reduced Positions: VBK, VONG, OPEN, PLTR, VTEB, SCZ, INTC, OKE, VOT, MS, LIN, COMP, BND, MCD, ORCL, ABT, VONV, VEU, MU, LQD, PKI, IBB, NSC,
- Sold Out: PGX, PFF, SWN, BBL, TEL, EL, MNST, TJX, USO, BABA, GILD, DFS, PH, IWP, CL, A, ZEPP,
For the details of Wedmont Private Capital 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wedmont+private+capital/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wedmont Private Capital
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 822,349 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.36%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 80,518 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.44%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 471,028 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.61%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 80,239 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.34%
- iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 612,725 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.67%
Wedmont Private Capital initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $49.66. The stock is now traded at around $49.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,432 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Wedmont Private Capital initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $241.3 and $278.26, with an estimated average price of $258.18. The stock is now traded at around $261.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,088 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: CI Financial Corp (CIXX)
Wedmont Private Capital initiated holding in CI Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,278 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Wedmont Private Capital initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.13 and $175.2, with an estimated average price of $156.75. The stock is now traded at around $158.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Wedmont Private Capital initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.42 and $630.14, with an estimated average price of $559.75. The stock is now traded at around $553.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,058 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Wedmont Private Capital initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.08 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $77.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,490 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Wedmont Private Capital added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.36%. The purchase prices were between $44.05 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 822,349 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Wedmont Private Capital added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.44%. The purchase prices were between $381.42 and $437.78, with an estimated average price of $408.14. The stock is now traded at around $414.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 80,518 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Wedmont Private Capital added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.61%. The purchase prices were between $42.67 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $47.99. The stock is now traded at around $46.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 471,028 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Wedmont Private Capital added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.96%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $70.74. The stock is now traded at around $69.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 159,452 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Wedmont Private Capital added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3087.37%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $115.66, with an estimated average price of $112.53. The stock is now traded at around $109.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 55,524 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Wedmont Private Capital added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 280.81%. The purchase prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77. The stock is now traded at around $361.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 13,138 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Wedmont Private Capital sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $13.83.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Wedmont Private Capital sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $34.73 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $36.52.Sold Out: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)
Wedmont Private Capital sold out a holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $7.29, with an estimated average price of $5.03.Sold Out: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Wedmont Private Capital sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $67.99, with an estimated average price of $64.31.Sold Out: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Wedmont Private Capital sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $126.42 and $164.13, with an estimated average price of $143.31.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Wedmont Private Capital sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $58.33 and $76.72, with an estimated average price of $67.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wedmont Private Capital. Also check out:
1. Wedmont Private Capital's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wedmont Private Capital's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wedmont Private Capital's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wedmont Private Capital keeps buying