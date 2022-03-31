Wedmont Private Capital Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Invesco Preferred ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Southwestern Energy Co

New Purchases: VUSB, IWV, XLK, CIXX, NOW, NEM, HOLX, ABMD, FPE, RSP, CTVA, BKNG, AGNC, DVA, SDY, CTSH, TMUS, FPEI, SWKS, GD, XLB, HCA, ADI, VRSN, MPWR, MRO, IDXX, CMG, EBAY, ZBH, ANET, ATVI, EMLP, ED, MRVL, VTWO, CME, BSX, VDE, URI, VRTX, WAB, WM, PLD, EFV, FTNT, XLY, GH, PANW, PSA, ILMN, HUM, EQIX, DXCM, DXC, CTAS, CI, ROP, TER, SYK, SBOW, TRMB, TECH, TROW, SYY, APA, IXUS, EFX, HYD, IVW, DHI, SSUS, VALE, XLV, AMP, AZN, DOW, TFX, WMB, SRE, TDG, MSCI, PGR, WFCPL.PFD, PENN, ORLY, ENPH, NDAQ, LRCX, FANG, KIM, KHC, KLAC, BUG, CCI,

VBK, VONG, OPEN, PLTR, VTEB, SCZ, INTC, OKE, VOT, MS, LIN, COMP, BND, MCD, ORCL, ABT, VONV, VEU, MU, LQD, PKI, IBB, NSC, Sold Out: PGX, PFF, SWN, BBL, TEL, EL, MNST, TJX, USO, BABA, GILD, DFS, PH, IWP, CL, A, ZEPP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Invesco Preferred ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Southwestern Energy Co, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, BHP Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedmont. As of 2022Q1, Wedmont Private Capital owns 318 stocks with a total value of $447 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 822,349 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.36% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 80,518 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.44% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 471,028 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.61% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 80,239 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.34% iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 612,725 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.67%

Wedmont Private Capital initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $49.66. The stock is now traded at around $49.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,432 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wedmont Private Capital initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $241.3 and $278.26, with an estimated average price of $258.18. The stock is now traded at around $261.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,088 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wedmont Private Capital initiated holding in CI Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,278 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wedmont Private Capital initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.13 and $175.2, with an estimated average price of $156.75. The stock is now traded at around $158.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wedmont Private Capital initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.42 and $630.14, with an estimated average price of $559.75. The stock is now traded at around $553.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,058 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wedmont Private Capital initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.08 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $77.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,490 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wedmont Private Capital added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.36%. The purchase prices were between $44.05 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 822,349 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wedmont Private Capital added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.44%. The purchase prices were between $381.42 and $437.78, with an estimated average price of $408.14. The stock is now traded at around $414.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 80,518 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wedmont Private Capital added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.61%. The purchase prices were between $42.67 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $47.99. The stock is now traded at around $46.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 471,028 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wedmont Private Capital added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.96%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $70.74. The stock is now traded at around $69.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 159,452 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wedmont Private Capital added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3087.37%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $115.66, with an estimated average price of $112.53. The stock is now traded at around $109.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 55,524 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wedmont Private Capital added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 280.81%. The purchase prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77. The stock is now traded at around $361.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 13,138 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Wedmont Private Capital sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $13.83.

Wedmont Private Capital sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $34.73 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $36.52.

Wedmont Private Capital sold out a holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $7.29, with an estimated average price of $5.03.

Wedmont Private Capital sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $67.99, with an estimated average price of $64.31.

Wedmont Private Capital sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $126.42 and $164.13, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

Wedmont Private Capital sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $58.33 and $76.72, with an estimated average price of $67.01.