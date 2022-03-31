ACG Wealth Buys Phillips Edison Inc, Shell PLC, Shell PLC, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: PECO, SHEL, SHEL, CTLT, AON, VLUE, UJAN, IPOF, CLF, IUSG, COMT, KIND, CKPT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Phillips Edison Inc, Shell PLC, Shell PLC, Catalent Inc, Owl Rock Capital Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ACG Wealth. As of 2022Q1, ACG Wealth owns 284 stocks with a total value of $529 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 209,632 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,498 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.55% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 303,053 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.53% American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) - 218,875 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) - 274,670 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $35.22, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 280,102 shares as of 2022-03-31.

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 68,985 shares as of 2022-03-31.

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.19 and $124.49, with an estimated average price of $104.38. The stock is now traded at around $112.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 30,465 shares as of 2022-03-31.

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $261.88 and $326.39, with an estimated average price of $290.48. The stock is now traded at around $333.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2022-03-31.

ACG Wealth initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.84 and $114.12, with an estimated average price of $106.2. The stock is now traded at around $103.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,780 shares as of 2022-03-31.

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 93.71%. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 296,463 shares as of 2022-03-31.

ACG Wealth added to a holding in PTC Inc by 60.91%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $122.98, with an estimated average price of $112.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,275 shares as of 2022-03-31.

ACG Wealth added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 58.04%. The purchase prices were between $194.83 and $232.11, with an estimated average price of $212.34. The stock is now traded at around $192.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,375 shares as of 2022-03-31.

ACG Wealth added to a holding in VMware Inc by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $108.69 and $135.87, with an estimated average price of $121.28. The stock is now traded at around $111.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,659 shares as of 2022-03-31.

ACG Wealth added to a holding in WestRock Co by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $40.78 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $46.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 57,822 shares as of 2022-03-31.

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $161.37, with an estimated average price of $146.17. The stock is now traded at around $129.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,489 shares as of 2022-03-31.

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $44.64 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $48.79.

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $234.59 and $263.94, with an estimated average price of $246.44.

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $366.2 and $461.23, with an estimated average price of $409.89.

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $271.06 and $347.7, with an estimated average price of $304.11.

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $86.88 and $101.31, with an estimated average price of $95.4.

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.7 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $202.46.