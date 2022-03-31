Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ACG Wealth Buys Phillips Edison Inc, Shell PLC, Shell PLC, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company ACG Wealth (Current Portfolio) buys Phillips Edison Inc, Shell PLC, Shell PLC, Catalent Inc, Owl Rock Capital Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ACG Wealth. As of 2022Q1, ACG Wealth owns 284 stocks with a total value of $529 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ACG Wealth's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acg+wealth/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ACG Wealth
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 209,632 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.87%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,498 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.55%
  3. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 303,053 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.53%
  4. American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) - 218,875 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  5. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) - 274,670 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
New Purchase: Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $35.22, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 280,102 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Shell PLC (SHEL)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 68,985 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Shell PLC (SHEL)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 68,985 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.19 and $124.49, with an estimated average price of $104.38. The stock is now traded at around $112.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 30,465 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $261.88 and $326.39, with an estimated average price of $290.48. The stock is now traded at around $333.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.84 and $114.12, with an estimated average price of $106.2. The stock is now traded at around $103.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,780 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 93.71%. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 296,463 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: PTC Inc (PTC)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in PTC Inc by 60.91%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $122.98, with an estimated average price of $112.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,275 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 58.04%. The purchase prices were between $194.83 and $232.11, with an estimated average price of $212.34. The stock is now traded at around $192.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,375 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in VMware Inc by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $108.69 and $135.87, with an estimated average price of $121.28. The stock is now traded at around $111.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,659 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: WestRock Co (WRK)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in WestRock Co by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $40.78 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $46.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 57,822 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $161.37, with an estimated average price of $146.17. The stock is now traded at around $129.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,489 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: (RDS.B)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $44.64 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $48.79.

Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $234.59 and $263.94, with an estimated average price of $246.44.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $366.2 and $461.23, with an estimated average price of $409.89.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $271.06 and $347.7, with an estimated average price of $304.11.

Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $86.88 and $101.31, with an estimated average price of $95.4.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.7 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $202.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of ACG Wealth. Also check out:

1. ACG Wealth's Undervalued Stocks
2. ACG Wealth's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ACG Wealth's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ACG Wealth keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles