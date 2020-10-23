Foundry Partners, LLC Buys Oracle Corp, Best Buy Co Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Portland General Electric Co

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Foundry Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, Best Buy Co Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Portland General Electric Co, Exelon Corp, Pan American Silver Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundry Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Foundry Partners, LLC owns 408 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ORCL, BBY, ZBH, AEIS, PKG, SJM, XOM, LAZ, BC, SPB, AGCO, PNFP, ONTO, IDA, DHT, PFSI, HRB, VIVO, WGO, QRTEA, BECN, TKR, CSIQ, NWE, GLDD, GLN, SHYF, LFAC, GRBK, VPG, BZH, CNTY, HELE, EGP, PLUG, PCTI, CYRX, SYNA, SPT, ADTN, RRGB, ZEUS, QTRX, FFG, FIVE, WSM, CHRW, PBH, FBK, INOV, OUT, TWTR, CDNS, NVDA, XYL, DHR, SNPS, SGT, HSY, IDXX, LMT, MDP,

ABBV, DHI, LRCX, TGT, CAT, ANTM, LYB, SPTN, JBL, MTG, PRU, OMCL, VIAC, GILD, VZ, STLD, JCI, TCF, URI, WPC, EXP, VER, GD, KR, ALLY, FVE, PPL, KMI, AGM, PLYM, SYX, WNC, UEIC, KRA, ROLL, IMAX, FISI, CMTL, HAYN, ATRC, LOPE, EYE, INBK, IRMD, NVRO, NTRA, SGH, AAON, WCC, ACIW, SNV, NBN, KELYA, AMED, ORN, APH, CRS, CULP, GHL, EGRX, OGS, OII, RGEN, WAL, SONA, Reduced Positions: POR, PAAS, KMB, ATGE, ITRI, UNM, RDS.B, MO, EBS, TGNA, CTB, DECK, BDN, TSN, PDM, ARW, SANM, CCS, MHO, BLMN, CVS, JCOM, CR, JPM, OTTR, CFG, CHCT, AES, SCVL, SWIR, CVLG, HUBG, AXTI, LMAT, HCI, HRTG, BSET, CTRN, CMCO, POWI, SILC, STRL, HZNP, FIVN, AAXN, SPSC, AOSL, BPMC, AMP, GHM, LXP, UTL, ACM, HMST, CTLT, KE, FNHC, ALE, AB, AEO, ASB, BHB, BBSI, CECE, CRAI, CSGS, CBT, COHU, CPSI, CNO, DCOM, DIOD, EME, ENS, FNB, PFC, THFF, FMBI, BANC, FULT, GCO, GOOD, GPI, HNGR, HAFC, MLHR, HBNC, IIVI, IBCP, AEGN, KBH, KMT, LBAI, MTRX, MPAA, HOPE, EPM, NWPX, ONB, OSK, PDCO, PEBO, RBC, BSRR, SPOK, UFPI, VSH, WAFD, WASH, WSBF, WTFC, WWW, IDT, KBR, APEI, AGI, SMBK, TBNK, HTBI, GMRE, BRY, LBC, FTDR, ALTG, AOS, AMN, AMZN, AAPL, ARCB, ARTNA, AVA, BCPC, BOCH, BANR, AX, CHDN, XEC, CMC, CXW, CW, DVN, DRH, ERF, EVC, EXPO, FLIR, FNLC, HALO, HT, HD, HOFT, ICE, IBOC, VIAV, KRG, KFY, KLIC, LHCG, LZB, LSCC, LGND, MTZ, MRCY, MLAB, MCHP, MTX, MPWR, OCFC, PPC, PCH, NXGN, DORM, SAFM, SCSC, SLAB, SLP, SNA, SBUX, SYKE, TXRH, TSEM, TREX, WEN, TYL, UMPQ, USAP, VRNT, WSBC, NEO, EHTH, CENTA, ESSA, DHX, CVI, ROIC, HBMD, PFIE, BEAT, HI, GSL, SEM, ADUS, GNRC, PLOW, NOVT, RP, PCRX, BCEI, CUBI, MODN, SAIC, QTS, TNDM, KN, VRNS, CTRE, HQY, CHRS, APLE, WING, OOMA, PFGC, BL, IMOS, INSW, METC, HESM, AVYA, ILPT, BWB, EVOP, EPRT, SIC, DSSI, PING, ONEM,

For the details of Foundry Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foundry+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 593,200 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.54% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 335,133 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 733,752 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 332,362 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.98% KB Home (KBH) - 591,524 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 313,528 shares as of .

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $116.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 123,800 shares as of .

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 95,664 shares as of .

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $72.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 177,467 shares as of .

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $95.01 and $113.14, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $119.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 94,444 shares as of .

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 84,515 shares as of .

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 4659.07%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 125,116 shares as of .

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 68.98%. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $72.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 332,362 shares as of .

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 102.20%. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $353.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,269 shares as of .

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 54.11%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $159.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 144,274 shares as of .

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 74.71%. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $167.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 127,238 shares as of .

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 72.96%. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $309.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 68,191 shares as of .

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07.

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.75 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $52.9.