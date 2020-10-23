  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Foundry Partners, LLC Buys Oracle Corp, Best Buy Co Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Portland General Electric Co

October 23, 2020 | About: ABBV +0.12% DHI +3.49% LRCX -0.89% TGT +0.23% CAT +0.19% ANTM +2.08% ORCL +0.32% BBY +0.17% ZBH -0.03% AEIS -0.89% PKG +0.73% S +0%

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Foundry Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, Best Buy Co Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Portland General Electric Co, Exelon Corp, Pan American Silver Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundry Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Foundry Partners, LLC owns 408 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Foundry Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foundry+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Foundry Partners, LLC
  1. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 593,200 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.54%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 335,133 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43%
  3. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 733,752 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
  4. D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 332,362 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.98%
  5. KB Home (KBH) - 591,524 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 313,528 shares as of .

New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $116.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 123,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 95,664 shares as of .

New Purchase: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $72.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 177,467 shares as of .

New Purchase: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $95.01 and $113.14, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $119.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 94,444 shares as of .

New Purchase: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Foundry Partners, LLC initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 84,515 shares as of .

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 4659.07%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 125,116 shares as of .

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 68.98%. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $72.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 332,362 shares as of .

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 102.20%. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $353.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,269 shares as of .

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 54.11%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $159.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 144,274 shares as of .

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 74.71%. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $167.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 127,238 shares as of .

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Foundry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 72.96%. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $309.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 68,191 shares as of .

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07.

Sold Out: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Foundry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.75 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $52.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Foundry Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Foundry Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Foundry Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Foundry Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Foundry Partners, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)