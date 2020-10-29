Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Apple Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Hologic Inc

Investment company Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, Anthem Inc, Charter Communications Inc, sells Apple Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Hologic Inc, Union Pacific Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC owns 160 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ANTM, CHTR, IWO, IWP, SCZ, SPSB, IMGN, PHK,
- Added Positions: SCHX, AMZN, IWS, SCHZ, JPM, IEFA, IWN,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, AAPL, UNP, MDY, SPY, MMM, MSFT, BRK.B, DIS, AMGN, LMT, GOOG, CVS, VZ, JNJ, CSCO, SCHB, IJR, INTC, HD, RSP, PG, COST, CMCSA, BMY, VDC, IVW, VGT, ABBV, TRV, SCHG, PFE, PNC, BA, MRK, RTX, ITW, GE, PEP, PSX, GOOGL, MCD, IEMG, IJH, IJJ, IJK, SCHF, CVX, MET, NUV, SCHV, VTV, T, UNH, TGT, ABT, LOW, AMAT, CSX, CCL, HON, CAT, GILD, NEE, DUK, EIX, EW, EXC, XOM, FMC, WAB, LHX, MDLZ, OTIS, CARR, SYK, XEL,
- Sold Out: HOLX, XLK, SCHO, IYY, NVDA, EFA, ZTS, DGRW, NOC, DSI, EEM, VEA, VONE, GIS, NVSEF, PGX, LLY, GERN, FB, MRNA, VBR, DLTR, PH, NVG, V, BABA, MUB, QQQ, SUSA, AMP, STZ, IDXX, RSG, LUV, WMT, BX, WFCPL.PFD, CLDR, DKNG, ACWV, ESGU, IJT, IWF, IWR, LOWC, TIP, USMV, VXF, AB, DOX, CCNE, FIS, C, EXR, FFIV, GSK, ORCL, PAYX, AAXN, WFC, WY, NBH, DFS, DISCK, TCEHY, TSLA, HII, RFPA.PFD, CONE, CPS.PFD, IBB, IJS, IWD, ACN, AEE, BAC, FUN, COP, EA, EFX, EEFT, JCI, KMB, LH, RIO, RHHBY, TSN, UAA, VLO, VOD, WBK, PAC, MA, LYB, THQ, CHSCM.PFD, BKI, UA, TWLO, CRWD, IWM, PTH, SCHD, VB, VTEB, VV, VWO, ATVI, ALL, AXP, AIG, AMT, ABC, APA, ATO, AZO, ADP, BK, CACI, CDNS, CPB, LNG, CHD, CI, CINF, CTAS, CL, CCI, DHR, DPZ, EMR, F, GD, GPN, GS, GTN, HAL, HBAN, INTU, KSU, LRCX, MRO, MKTX, MTZ, SPGI, MDT, MS, MSI, VXRT, NFLX, NKE, NVAX, OXY, PAAS, QCOM, QDEL, REGN, CRM, SPNS, SPG, SO, TDY, TER, TXN, UNM, VRTX, WEX, XLNX, ZBH, OPK, SYN, MELI, AWK, IPOAF, PM, AVGO, FTNT, DG, NBB, LIQT, SIX, GMAB, BAH, KMI, ZNGA, EPAM, SPLK, GMED, FANG, NML, CDW, BURL, VEEV, CARA, JD, SHLX, CRCQQ, ENVA, SEDG, ZLNDY, SHOP, TRU, ALRM, TDOC, PYPL, SRG, LITE, SQ, CRON, BYSI, APPN, SE, DLPH, DOCU, FTCH, FOXA, ZM, BYND, LKNCY, WORK, CRNC, OYST, FILL, PFF, QQQE, VIG, VOE, VOO,
For the details of Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/filbrandt+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 424,616 shares, 26.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.12%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHA) - 376,809 shares, 20.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 282,981 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGV) - 159,157 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWS) - 89,924 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $60.23, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 183 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWO)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57. The stock is now traded at around $225.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 56 shares as of .New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $276.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of .New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $577.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 349 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWP)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61. The stock is now traded at around $176.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 110 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 913.33%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3212.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 152 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,958 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 66.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,162 shares as of .Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96.Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IYY)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $153.25 and $176.91, with an estimated average price of $163.9.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EFA)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99.
