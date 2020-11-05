Meitav Dash Investments Ltd Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Blackstone Group Inc

Investment company Meitav Dash Investments Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Walmart Inc, Nova Measuring Instruments, sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Blackstone Group Inc, CME Group Inc, Burlington Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd owns 389 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PANW, XLC, ICE, DLR, MSCI, LIN, CLGN, TT, J, FCX, DE, EMR, URI, CMI, ROP, ITW, CSX, XLU, DRIO, IR, DXJ, AGG, HEDJ, IGIB, KC, DVY, SJNK, DDOG, QLTA, KIE, MTCH, IXN, IEI, SVMK, ROKU, APPN, IGSB, MO, MS, T, BMY, CVS, KO, PM, GIS, COUP, AXP, USIG, TLT, SPSB, INOV, MINT, BOX, DENN, FLEX, SMAR, ISRG, K, RCL, AGZ, DBX, NCLH, IQV, PRVL, FVRR, GRUB, OVID, SFET,
- Added Positions: SPY, WMT, NVMI, PLD, IVV, VEEV, INTC, XLI, AAPL, ITB, MSFT, KBA, SE, CP, QTEC, ADBE, WIX, NEE, FB, IHI, CYBR, ORA, GPN, JPM, HD, AMT, VOO, EPI, XLV, DIS, FDN, EEM, KWEB, VWO, IGV, XBI, AUDC, ROK, GOOGL, NKE, IBB, FDX, ELLO, NOC, TMUS, RADA, TEVA, AAXJ, ROBO, CAMT, NICE, GOOG, KBE, HON, IAI, VCSH, CHKP, COST, MYL, TGT, FLOT, BAC, F, DHC, TMO, PRLB, MDB, DELL, ATVI, AKAM, ANSS, AZPN, ADSK, C, EA, FARO, HDB, PEAK, IBM, NTES, PTC, SINA, SNE, SYNA, TTWO, TSN, WDC, MA, GLUU, VMW, AMBA, ANET, PYPL, LITE, PSTG, SNAP, ALTR, BILI, NET, ANGL, SOXX, MMM, BXP, LUMN, CTXS, XOM, GILD, GSK, GS, MDT, MSTR, NFLX, NTAP, ORCL, PFE, CRM, SLAB, ALLT, DAL, BCOMF, PSTI, V, GM, TWOU, MOMO, SHOP, HPE, TEAM, NTNX, CLDR, URGN, BKLN, NOBL, RSP, SHY, XLE, XLP, ABEO, BRK.B, CIEN, GE, HAIN, ITRN, JNPR, MCO, SAP, NOW, FEYE, LGIH, FIVN, HUBS, MIME, WBT, TWLO, COLD, DOCU, EMB,
- Reduced Positions: VOX, XLK, CSCO, BA, VLO, BABA, VRNT, TSM, SPG, KRNT, AMZN, AVGO, NVDA, QCOM, TSEM, VRNS, IWF, AMAT, FIT, AMD, ADI, DRE, EXR, PRGO, PSA, DK, LQD, ICL, IWM, ESLT, IFF, NTEC, SEDG, CEVA, FR, GILT, LSI, CUBE, UPS, REXR, JD, QQQ, CYRN, EGP, LUV, WFC, CEL, TRNO, STAG, YY, GMDA, CRWD, URTH, BIDU, SAN, AX, EPAY, CHL, DXC, WELL, LTC, MPW, MNR, NHI, OHI, PSMT, RDWR, VTR, KMDA, SBRA, HTA, GMRE, DOC, CTRE, SNR, KEN, NSA, OKTA, FSLY, OTIS, ACWI, DIA, GDX, DOX, BIIB, BLDR, CTSH, DHI, FISV, HR, JNJ, KMB, LEN, MRK, SILC, TOT, UHT, EVGN, APTV, SPLK, TWTR, CHCT, BEST, BWAY, SPEM, XLY,
- Sold Out: PNC, BX, CME, BURL, ZTS, ABBV, ITUB, YUMC, KEYS, CPTA, ZTO, LRCX, TXN, NXPI, MU, ASML, BAM, KLAC, MCHP, XLNX, MRVL, SWKS, OPK, TER, MXIM, QRVO, MPWR, LS1P, HRI, ESTC, BYND, ASHR, ZNGA, ALB, CREE, ENTG, WPC, USB, XPER, MKSI, SF, MGIC, ON, SQ, MDLA, ZM, JBHT, GSKY, MBIO, NWL, VG, LC, VZ, WDAY, VIPS, YELP, WETF, JWN, HTBX, ACOR,
- SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF) - 2,562,189 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 486,041 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.75%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 247,802 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.41%
- Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 750,135 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.7%
- SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI) - 627,561 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.62%
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $235.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 115,875 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLC)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $62.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 374,382 shares as of .New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $98.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 184,949 shares as of .New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76. The stock is now traded at around $148.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 115,024 shares as of .New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $398.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 41,079 shares as of .New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $235.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 41,139 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 133.34%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $343.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 108,503 shares as of .Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1813.47%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $141.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 154,723 shares as of .Added: Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NVMI)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd by 129.59%. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $56.58, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $60.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 658,881 shares as of .Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 482.97%. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 201,823 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 175.32%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $344.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 74,829 shares as of .Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 5412.49%. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $284.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 56,062 shares as of .Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55.Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $171.21 and $217.14, with an estimated average price of $195.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.
