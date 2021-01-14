Bogart Wealth, LLC Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company Bogart Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, General Mills Inc, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bogart Wealth, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bogart Wealth, LLC owns 535 stocks with a total value of $504 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IGIB, HYLB, VOE, PNC, ZM, MPLX, XBI, CB, PLD, AMN, ABT, AMD, AFL, ALK, AMT, AU, ACGL, AIZ, AZN, AZO, BMRN, BWA, CRH, CNI, CRL, CHL, ELP, CW, DTE, DECK, EXP, EMN, EBF, EXAS, FMC, GRMN, HRB, HON, INFY, INO, ICE, IONS, JCI, KMB, KR, MDC, MGM, MEI, MU, MHK, NICE, NSC, NOC, NVAX, PPG, PII, LIN, PGR, PHM, REGN, RIO, RY, ATCO, SWKS, SNE, STE, SYK, SLF, SNX, TJX, TKR, GL, TM, UBS, UFPI, WSM, WLTW, EBR, SMFG, NVG, LULU, AWK, AVGO, SIX, BBN, NXPI, DOOR, FBHS, MANU, PNR, ICLR, SAIC, QURE, CFG, SEDG, ETSY, FTAI, RUN, ATH, JHG, CODX, NVT, ELAN, MRNA, ALC, NCNO, BSY, EEM, EMQQ, HYS, IXUS, IYT, SJNK, SPTS, VEA, VIS, WCLD,

IGIB, HYLB, VOE, PNC, ZM, MPLX, XBI, CB, PLD, AMN, ABT, AMD, AFL, ALK, AMT, AU, ACGL, AIZ, AZN, AZO, BMRN, BWA, CRH, CNI, CRL, CHL, ELP, CW, DTE, DECK, EXP, EMN, EBF, EXAS, FMC, GRMN, HRB, HON, INFY, INO, ICE, IONS, JCI, KMB, KR, MDC, MGM, MEI, MU, MHK, NICE, NSC, NOC, NVAX, PPG, PII, LIN, PGR, PHM, REGN, RIO, RY, ATCO, SWKS, SNE, STE, SYK, SLF, SNX, TJX, TKR, GL, TM, UBS, UFPI, WSM, WLTW, EBR, SMFG, NVG, LULU, AWK, AVGO, SIX, BBN, NXPI, DOOR, FBHS, MANU, PNR, ICLR, SAIC, QURE, CFG, SEDG, ETSY, FTAI, RUN, ATH, JHG, CODX, NVT, ELAN, MRNA, ALC, NCNO, BSY, EEM, EMQQ, HYS, IXUS, IYT, SJNK, SPTS, VEA, VIS, WCLD, Added Positions: XOM, VXUS, FLQL, VGK, FIXD, IGSB, DHR, SCHG, SCHV, VOO, MSFT, V, QQQ, AAPL, GOOGL, PFE, SCHE, ATVI, AMZN, SCHA, AMGN, STZ, IBM, PEP, CRM, MA, FB, SCHM, MO, BCE, CVX, CSCO, GILD, IMAX, KEY, MRK, MS, NKE, DIS, PANW, ADBE, AMAT, CCI, DLR, D, DUK, ETN, EL, GS, LMT, VZ, MELI, ABBV, BABA, SHOP, UBER, MBB, MMM, BLK, CAT, CL, COST, DG, ZEN, TFC, KO, EPD, NEE, GD, HD, JPM, JNJ, MDT, MET, SBUX, TXN, UNH, XEL, RDS.B, T, CCL, EW, UAL, IDV, IHI, IJT, IWP, MINT, APD, BAC, BMY, MTRN, SCHW, ABEV, FDX, WELL, NVDA, NFLX, NVS, ROST, TD, TSCO, VLO, WBA, EBAY, ET, NZF, TSLA, PSX, PCI, PYPL, SQ, ARKW, GLD, HYMB, IJR, IVV, LGLV, QTEC, SCHD, SCHF, SPDW, XLE,

XOM, VXUS, FLQL, VGK, FIXD, IGSB, DHR, SCHG, SCHV, VOO, MSFT, V, QQQ, AAPL, GOOGL, PFE, SCHE, ATVI, AMZN, SCHA, AMGN, STZ, IBM, PEP, CRM, MA, FB, SCHM, MO, BCE, CVX, CSCO, GILD, IMAX, KEY, MRK, MS, NKE, DIS, PANW, ADBE, AMAT, CCI, DLR, D, DUK, ETN, EL, GS, LMT, VZ, MELI, ABBV, BABA, SHOP, UBER, MBB, MMM, BLK, CAT, CL, COST, DG, ZEN, TFC, KO, EPD, NEE, GD, HD, JPM, JNJ, MDT, MET, SBUX, TXN, UNH, XEL, RDS.B, T, CCL, EW, UAL, IDV, IHI, IJT, IWP, MINT, APD, BAC, BMY, MTRN, SCHW, ABEV, FDX, WELL, NVDA, NFLX, NVS, ROST, TD, TSCO, VLO, WBA, EBAY, ET, NZF, TSLA, PSX, PCI, PYPL, SQ, ARKW, GLD, HYMB, IJR, IVV, LGLV, QTEC, SCHD, SCHF, SPDW, XLE, Reduced Positions: USIG, BND, SCHZ, GIS, BIIB, ILMN, ACWI, AAXJ, CVS, SCHB, MMC, BRK.B, ACWV, ACWX, AMLP, DAL, IQLT, ORCL, BA, SDY, SCHO, SCHC, SMH, SPHD, VBK, VTI, VWO, AEP, XSLV, IGV, BOND, SDC, GOOG, EVT, PG, MAR, MMP, INTC, GE, COP, CI, BMO,

USIG, BND, SCHZ, GIS, BIIB, ILMN, ACWI, AAXJ, CVS, SCHB, MMC, BRK.B, ACWV, ACWX, AMLP, DAL, IQLT, ORCL, BA, SDY, SCHO, SCHC, SMH, SPHD, VBK, VTI, VWO, AEP, XSLV, IGV, BOND, SDC, GOOG, EVT, PG, MAR, MMP, INTC, GE, COP, CI, BMO, Sold Out: VWOB, HYG, PSCH, FAS, CODI, FNDF, VYM, SCHX, SCHR, SCHP, SCHH, PTLC, IAU, FNDX, FNDA, EBND, BIPC, GO, TLRY, EQH, VSLR, DNKN, BIP,

For the details of Bogart Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bogart+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 133,769 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 841,023 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.34% Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity (FLQL) - 778,283 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.18% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 517,680 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 459,738 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.13%

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 304,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 290,689 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.82 and $119.56, with an estimated average price of $112.35. The stock is now traded at around $124.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 111,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14. The stock is now traded at around $383.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,193 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $153.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 198 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 841,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 459,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $33.72 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $36.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 778,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.92%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 270,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 84.13%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $236.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $78.11 and $82.31, with an estimated average price of $80.5.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The sale prices were between $130.94 and $170.24, with an estimated average price of $150.28.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $60.8, with an estimated average price of $46.76.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Compass Diversified Holdings. The sale prices were between $17.17 and $21.36, with an estimated average price of $19.09.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03.