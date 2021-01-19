Meridian Wealth Management, LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Apple Inc, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Investment company Meridian Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Apple Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Meridian Wealth Management, LLC owns 327 stocks with a total value of $625 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XLE, IGM, FV, VRP, UNP, XLY, XLF, FE, MMM, IEV, ZBH, MRNA, EW, ARKK, FBT, FMB, IBB, XLB, YUM, FXG, TAN, IHI, HACK, PBW, BKNG, BLK, CAH, FIXD, DD, BAX, MSCI, BGS, PTON, EMR, SOXX, CSL, XLI, SMG, ECL, SDY, VPU, ACN, EMB, CHWY, CCI, PPG, PH, BBK, USB, ZTS, YUMC, MKC, FXU, CARR, CL, UBER, CRWD, NET, CRSP, XRT, FBGX, VLUE, VTEB, OTIS, CB, FDX, FITB, GD, HAS, SJM, NVS, PLUG, NVG, EVT, STK, IQV, SPOT, CVNA, SNAP, NVTA, CWB, ESPO, HYRE, MVIS, VOX, CMG, MZA, NBH, SCHV, GPRO, IXUS, AG, IEMG, QRTEA, CDEV, BPT,
- Added Positions: XOM, AAPL, DIA, AMZN, EEM, QQQ, IVW, GOOGL, XLV, IJK, SPY, BMY, IWO, VEU, MDY, JPM, EFA, IJR, GOOG, PYPL, TSLA, PG, WMT, XLP, JNJ, MSFT, IWM, MA, AGG, HD, PFE, XLK, HON, IBM, UNH, V, DE, IWP, SBUX, GLD, VWO, PEP, LOW, TIP, ABT, BP, CVX, OKE, DGRO, IXN, T, IWR, GE, WM, ABBV, GDX, IWN, SCHD, VEA, VOO, CNI, ITW, MS, FB, BABA, APTX, DOW, ARKW, IJJ, VBK, CAT, NEOG, NKE, UPS, NIO, FDN, IJH, SCHG, AMGN, CTBI, F, MCD, MDT, ORCL, CRM, TMO, KYN, IWF, MUB, SPYG, VBR, BRK.B, KO, CMCSA, STZ, COST, D, NEE, HUM, INTC, QCOM, STMP, TJX, TXN, TSN, VZ, ET, MYI, NAZ, JQC, NAD, BX, NOW, DFP, ADMA, GSLC, IEFA, PZA, SCHA, SLV, SPYV, TFC, SAN, CPRT, DUK, LLY, EQIX, IDXX, ODFL, DGX, SHW, WDFC, WEC, ETB, ETV, PM, DVY, MTUM, SCHF, SCHZ, VOE,
- Reduced Positions: ZM, IWY, SLYG, CVS, BA, ATVI, MRK, TTD, IWD, ROKU, SHOP, TDOC, VUG, DAL, VB, IVV, DOCU, APD, AMD, VCSH, VTV, NVDA, VTI, DIS, KMI, CSCO, C, ISRG, BND, SQ, VIG, USDP, SHV, ADBE, VRTX, KR, GILD, NFLX, RCL, EXAS, VCIT, CME, BAC, VO, SCHX, SCHE, FSS, VOT, AMT, AXP, BSV, OKTA, DG, RTX, TGT, TER, WFC, GS, LULU, AZN, BUD, CBRE, DHI, SO, PGR, SCHM, NSC, PINS, GPN,
- Sold Out: SOXL, ETSY, SPSM, MINT, KMB, DPZ, SPGI, REGN, MO, GOLD, VXUS, SGEN, FTSL, ERIC, JRO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Meridian Wealth Management, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 127,164 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.22%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 838,132 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3772.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 257,640 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.62%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,762 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.99%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,441 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 387,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $300.62 and $350.15, with an estimated average price of $328.65. The stock is now traded at around $349.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 17,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.83 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 79,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 80,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $215.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $166.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 3772.35%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 838,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $127.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 257,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 310.30%. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $309.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 26,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3120.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 9,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1317.14%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 83,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1454.65%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 64,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $242.39 and $479.4, with an estimated average price of $362.37.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $27.99 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.19.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $151.2.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81.Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $376.03 and $433.78, with an estimated average price of $392.41.
