Context BH Capital Management, LP Buys Signature Bank, Carter Bankshares Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Sells BankUnited Inc, PacWest Bancorp, Hilltop Holdings Inc

Investment company Context BH Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Signature Bank, Carter Bankshares Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, First Financial Corp, sells BankUnited Inc, PacWest Bancorp, Hilltop Holdings Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Wintrust Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Context BH Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Context BH Capital Management, LP owns 135 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SBNY, UMPQ, CFG, CPF, TBNK, PFIS, FMBH, STBA, BUSE, MBWM, FBSS, IROQ, PCSB, FNCB,

Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 218,575 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.52% Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) - 455,268 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.85% PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 429,097 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.43% International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) - 286,119 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) - 504,793 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.86%

Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $76.01 and $136.75, with an estimated average price of $104.84. The stock is now traded at around $211.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.36 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 71,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $36, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 29,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Central Pacific Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $16.32. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 31,441 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Territorial Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.51. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Peoples Financial Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.97 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $37.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,059 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Carter Bankshares Inc by 92.71%. The purchase prices were between $6.77 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $8.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 246,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in First Financial Corp by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $32.71 and $39.28, with an estimated average price of $36.56. The stock is now traded at around $42.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 115,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Flushing Financial Corp by 49.43%. The purchase prices were between $11.13 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $13.89. The stock is now traded at around $20.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 160,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $9.33, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 462,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Sierra Bancorp by 30.80%. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 108,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Western New England Bancorp Inc by 68.69%. The purchase prices were between $5.59 and $7.04, with an estimated average price of $6.51. The stock is now traded at around $7.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 188,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $21.56 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $27.87.

Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.75.

Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Sterling Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $3.13 and $4.55, with an estimated average price of $3.89.

Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in United Community Banks Inc. The sale prices were between $17.42 and $28.76, with an estimated average price of $23.71.

Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in UMB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $51.24 and $72.48, with an estimated average price of $64.36.

Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Merchants Bancorp. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $24.89.