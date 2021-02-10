>
Context BH Capital Management, LP Buys Signature Bank, Carter Bankshares Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Sells BankUnited Inc, PacWest Bancorp, Hilltop Holdings Inc

February 10, 2021 | About: CARE +1.05% THFF +1.05% FFIC -0.3% HTBK -0.21% BSRR +0.54% WNEB +0.66% SBNY -0.13% UMPQ +2.09% CFG +0.87% CPF -0.8% TB +0%

Investment company Context BH Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Signature Bank, Carter Bankshares Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, First Financial Corp, sells BankUnited Inc, PacWest Bancorp, Hilltop Holdings Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Wintrust Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Context BH Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Context BH Capital Management, LP owns 135 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Context BH Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/context+bh+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Context BH Capital Management, LP
  1. Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 218,575 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.52%
  2. Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) - 455,268 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.85%
  3. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 429,097 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.43%
  4. International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) - 286,119 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  5. Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) - 504,793 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.86%
New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $76.01 and $136.75, with an estimated average price of $104.84. The stock is now traded at around $211.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.36 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $16.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 71,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $36, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 29,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Central Pacific Financial Corp (CPF)

Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Central Pacific Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $16.32. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 31,441 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK)

Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Territorial Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.51. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS)

Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Peoples Financial Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.97 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $37.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,059 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Carter Bankshares Inc (CARE)

Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Carter Bankshares Inc by 92.71%. The purchase prices were between $6.77 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $8.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 246,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Financial Corp (THFF)

Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in First Financial Corp by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $32.71 and $39.28, with an estimated average price of $36.56. The stock is now traded at around $42.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 115,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC)

Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Flushing Financial Corp by 49.43%. The purchase prices were between $11.13 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $13.89. The stock is now traded at around $20.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 160,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)

Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $9.33, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 462,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Sierra Bancorp by 30.80%. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 108,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB)

Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Western New England Bancorp Inc by 68.69%. The purchase prices were between $5.59 and $7.04, with an estimated average price of $6.51. The stock is now traded at around $7.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 188,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI)

Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $21.56 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $27.87.

Sold Out: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.75.

Sold Out: Sterling Bancorp Inc (SBT)

Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Sterling Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $3.13 and $4.55, with an estimated average price of $3.89.

Sold Out: United Community Banks Inc (UCBI)

Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in United Community Banks Inc. The sale prices were between $17.42 and $28.76, with an estimated average price of $23.71.

Sold Out: UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in UMB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $51.24 and $72.48, with an estimated average price of $64.36.

Sold Out: Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Merchants Bancorp. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $24.89.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)