Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, eXp World Holdings Inc, ProShares Short S&P500

Investment company Integrated Advisors Network LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, eXp World Holdings Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Advisors Network LLC. As of 2020Q4, Integrated Advisors Network LLC owns 497 stocks with a total value of $891 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLE, IUSV, C, FANG, BBY, LEG, CC, IUSB, TTD, QLD, SRLN, AMLP, ANGL, HYLS, IVOL, IXUS, SLQD, XME, IAU, FDIS, MHN, SIVR, UVXY, OTRK, USFR, DNMR, DE, BEPC, ASML, SPG, ARCC, BTI, GLDM, EWZ, BFAM, AAL, DAN, DGRO, EWW, VNM, XBI, CCO, RWR, ARKW, OLLI, WMS, AB, EZA, NCLH, PTC, PXD, PHM, VTRS, MCK, YUM, EBAY, MKSI, FDX, GTLS, LDOS, VMW, EA, DXCM, CCL, LYB, BXP, AU, CPRI, USO, GD, JCI, XLC, SCHB, IYR, XMLV, IWY, DGRW, PFPT, LAC, ULTA, DAL, IWO, EWJ, EWU, TCBK, SIVB, SLG, LIN, ASG, ATHX, AGI, VXRT, VTGN, OGI,

XLE, IUSV, C, FANG, BBY, LEG, CC, IUSB, TTD, QLD, SRLN, AMLP, ANGL, HYLS, IVOL, IXUS, SLQD, XME, IAU, FDIS, MHN, SIVR, UVXY, OTRK, USFR, DNMR, DE, BEPC, ASML, SPG, ARCC, BTI, GLDM, EWZ, BFAM, AAL, DAN, DGRO, EWW, VNM, XBI, CCO, RWR, ARKW, OLLI, WMS, AB, EZA, NCLH, PTC, PXD, PHM, VTRS, MCK, YUM, EBAY, MKSI, FDX, GTLS, LDOS, VMW, EA, DXCM, CCL, LYB, BXP, AU, CPRI, USO, GD, JCI, XLC, SCHB, IYR, XMLV, IWY, DGRW, PFPT, LAC, ULTA, DAL, IWO, EWJ, EWU, TCBK, SIVB, SLG, LIN, ASG, ATHX, AGI, VXRT, VTGN, OGI, Added Positions: VYM, IVV, EMB, SBUX, BAC, APD, SDS, USMV, MSFT, XLF, MTUM, SPY, VNQ, ABBV, ARKG, SCHV, IWM, IWD, DPZ, HYG, IEMG, GE, BAH, IVW, VCSH, VWO, VXX, AAPL, CVX, PANW, CZR, BIL, BSV, CORP, LQD, PGF, PPLT, VOO, CMCSA, EQIX, URI, AUY, ZTS, TRUP, FRPT, BIV, QQQ, SCHG, VTI, MO, JNJ, NFLX, KL, EFA, ITA, IUSG, SCHA, SHY, VEA, VEU, VGSH, VIG, VO, ADBE, CP, PFE, SYK, UPS, RTX, DIS, AG, GOOG, SHOP, DOCU, GVI, ICF, IWB, IWP, SCHP, SMDV, TIP, VCIT, ABT, AMT, ADSK, BAX, COP, DEO, EXC, FISV, LMT, MRVL, PEP, QCOM, SWKS, TJX, TGT, GL, UNP, VZ, VRTX, FNV, V, FSM, NXPI, ARES, BABA, KEYS, QRVO, KHC, LW, BNDX, IWR, JPST, MDY, MINT, MJ, PFF, SCHE, SCHX, VTIP, VUG, XHB, XLI, PLD, ACN, ATVI, AKAM, BDX, CSX, CRL, CI, ECL, EL, NEE, F, GILD, GPN, GS, LHX, INTU, KBH, NKE, PAYX, STM, CRM, SHW, TRV, TXN, USB, MA, XYL, IQV, ETSY, PYPL, LITE, FSKR, BND, CMF, DES, DON, HDV, IBB, IGLB, PZA, SCHF, SCZ, SPYD, VOE, VTV, XLK, XLV, XLY,

VYM, IVV, EMB, SBUX, BAC, APD, SDS, USMV, MSFT, XLF, MTUM, SPY, VNQ, ABBV, ARKG, SCHV, IWM, IWD, DPZ, HYG, IEMG, GE, BAH, IVW, VCSH, VWO, VXX, AAPL, CVX, PANW, CZR, BIL, BSV, CORP, LQD, PGF, PPLT, VOO, CMCSA, EQIX, URI, AUY, ZTS, TRUP, FRPT, BIV, QQQ, SCHG, VTI, MO, JNJ, NFLX, KL, EFA, ITA, IUSG, SCHA, SHY, VEA, VEU, VGSH, VIG, VO, ADBE, CP, PFE, SYK, UPS, RTX, DIS, AG, GOOG, SHOP, DOCU, GVI, ICF, IWB, IWP, SCHP, SMDV, TIP, VCIT, ABT, AMT, ADSK, BAX, COP, DEO, EXC, FISV, LMT, MRVL, PEP, QCOM, SWKS, TJX, TGT, GL, UNP, VZ, VRTX, FNV, V, FSM, NXPI, ARES, BABA, KEYS, QRVO, KHC, LW, BNDX, IWR, JPST, MDY, MINT, MJ, PFF, SCHE, SCHX, VTIP, VUG, XHB, XLI, PLD, ACN, ATVI, AKAM, BDX, CSX, CRL, CI, ECL, EL, NEE, F, GILD, GPN, GS, LHX, INTU, KBH, NKE, PAYX, STM, CRM, SHW, TRV, TXN, USB, MA, XYL, IQV, ETSY, PYPL, LITE, FSKR, BND, CMF, DES, DON, HDV, IBB, IGLB, PZA, SCHF, SCZ, SPYD, VOE, VTV, XLK, XLV, XLY, Reduced Positions: NOBL, EXPI, SH, JKD, JKI, SCHD, AGG, AMGN, HD, DLR, MRK, NVDA, CCI, GLD, CSCO, VGIT, ARKK, IEFA, PG, SLV, ARE, IEF, SPLV, CYBR, AMZN, GOOGL, AZN, EFAV, IEI, AFT, DHT, FRO, TSLA, FB, NXRT, DIA, IWF, PCEF, UGL, ALXN, AEP, COST, EIX, NOC, SO, UNH, BX, SAND, SILV, IHF, AMAT, CVS, CLX, PENN, RGLD, WMT, WFC, IJH, MBB, SPYV, VB, T, AMP, ADP, AVY, BLK, BA, ED, D, ETN, EXR, HON, INTC, LRCX, MDC, SPGI, MS, ORCL, PWR, STLD, MTN, UTF, AVGO, VAC, NOW, CTLT, ZM, IGSB, DBA, EMLP, FHLC, FTEC, GOVT, IHI, IJR, QQQE, REGL, SCHC, AJG, GLW, DHR, DUK, XOM, FMC, IBM, ITW, MSM, MU, NEM, ORLY, PH, PRU, TRX, TER, TMO, DNP, PM, HZNP, SPLK, AYX, ALC, ESGU, FEU, FNDA, HYD, MDYG, MNA, PALL, RWO, SCHH, SCHM, SDY, SLYG, SLYV, SMH, SPLG, SPTS, VV, VXUS,

NOBL, EXPI, SH, JKD, JKI, SCHD, AGG, AMGN, HD, DLR, MRK, NVDA, CCI, GLD, CSCO, VGIT, ARKK, IEFA, PG, SLV, ARE, IEF, SPLV, CYBR, AMZN, GOOGL, AZN, EFAV, IEI, AFT, DHT, FRO, TSLA, FB, NXRT, DIA, IWF, PCEF, UGL, ALXN, AEP, COST, EIX, NOC, SO, UNH, BX, SAND, SILV, IHF, AMAT, CVS, CLX, PENN, RGLD, WMT, WFC, IJH, MBB, SPYV, VB, T, AMP, ADP, AVY, BLK, BA, ED, D, ETN, EXR, HON, INTC, LRCX, MDC, SPGI, MS, ORCL, PWR, STLD, MTN, UTF, AVGO, VAC, NOW, CTLT, ZM, IGSB, DBA, EMLP, FHLC, FTEC, GOVT, IHI, IJR, QQQE, REGL, SCHC, AJG, GLW, DHR, DUK, XOM, FMC, IBM, ITW, MSM, MU, NEM, ORLY, PH, PRU, TRX, TER, TMO, DNP, PM, HZNP, SPLK, AYX, ALC, ESGU, FEU, FNDA, HYD, MDYG, MNA, PALL, RWO, SCHH, SCHM, SDY, SLYG, SLYV, SMH, SPLG, SPTS, VV, VXUS, Sold Out: WEC, CMI, KLAC, FOXA, GDX, RWM, UCO, REGN, HY1N, INFO, JKE, SPXS, SRE, CNC, SQ, GOLD, GSK, BIIB, CHD, AXU, PHD, CIEN, EPD, NBL, NHF, PBT, DSE, WPG,

For the details of Integrated Advisors Network LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integrated+advisors+network+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 334,236 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.19% eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) - 829,740 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 185,552 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 62,613 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.79% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 56,751 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48%

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 97,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $62.19, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.394000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 54,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.289900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 45,605 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 50,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.99 and $45.66, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 53,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.8. The stock is now traded at around $122.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 92.19%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $96.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 334,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $394.151900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 62,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.35%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 42,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 228.93%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $105.977800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 38,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 148.63%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 142,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 347.48%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $261.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.29.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $233.61.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $27.93.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $28.84.