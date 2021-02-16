Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, eXp World Holdings Inc, ProShares Short S&P500

Investment company Integrated Advisors Network LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, eXp World Holdings Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Advisors Network LLC. As of 2020Q4, Integrated Advisors Network LLC owns 497 stocks with a total value of $891 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XLE, IUSV, C, FANG, BBY, LEG, CC, IUSB, TTD, QLD, SRLN, AMLP, ANGL, HYLS, IVOL, IXUS, SLQD, XME, IAU, FDIS, MHN, SIVR, UVXY, OTRK, USFR, DNMR, DE, BEPC, ASML, SPG, ARCC, BTI, GLDM, EWZ, BFAM, AAL, DAN, DGRO, EWW, VNM, XBI, CCO, RWR, ARKW, OLLI, WMS, AB, EZA, NCLH, PTC, PXD, PHM, VTRS, MCK, YUM, EBAY, MKSI, FDX, GTLS, LDOS, VMW, EA, DXCM, CCL, LYB, BXP, AU, CPRI, USO, GD, JCI, XLC, SCHB, IYR, XMLV, IWY, DGRW, PFPT, LAC, ULTA, DAL, IWO, EWJ, EWU, TCBK, SIVB, SLG, LIN, ASG, ATHX, AGI, VXRT, VTGN, OGI,
- Added Positions: VYM, IVV, EMB, SBUX, BAC, APD, SDS, USMV, MSFT, XLF, MTUM, SPY, VNQ, ABBV, ARKG, SCHV, IWM, IWD, DPZ, HYG, IEMG, GE, BAH, IVW, VCSH, VWO, VXX, AAPL, CVX, PANW, CZR, BIL, BSV, CORP, LQD, PGF, PPLT, VOO, CMCSA, EQIX, URI, AUY, ZTS, TRUP, FRPT, BIV, QQQ, SCHG, VTI, MO, JNJ, NFLX, KL, EFA, ITA, IUSG, SCHA, SHY, VEA, VEU, VGSH, VIG, VO, ADBE, CP, PFE, SYK, UPS, RTX, DIS, AG, GOOG, SHOP, DOCU, GVI, ICF, IWB, IWP, SCHP, SMDV, TIP, VCIT, ABT, AMT, ADSK, BAX, COP, DEO, EXC, FISV, LMT, MRVL, PEP, QCOM, SWKS, TJX, TGT, GL, UNP, VZ, VRTX, FNV, V, FSM, NXPI, ARES, BABA, KEYS, QRVO, KHC, LW, BNDX, IWR, JPST, MDY, MINT, MJ, PFF, SCHE, SCHX, VTIP, VUG, XHB, XLI, PLD, ACN, ATVI, AKAM, BDX, CSX, CRL, CI, ECL, EL, NEE, F, GILD, GPN, GS, LHX, INTU, KBH, NKE, PAYX, STM, CRM, SHW, TRV, TXN, USB, MA, XYL, IQV, ETSY, PYPL, LITE, FSKR, BND, CMF, DES, DON, HDV, IBB, IGLB, PZA, SCHF, SCZ, SPYD, VOE, VTV, XLK, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: NOBL, EXPI, SH, JKD, JKI, SCHD, AGG, AMGN, HD, DLR, MRK, NVDA, CCI, GLD, CSCO, VGIT, ARKK, IEFA, PG, SLV, ARE, IEF, SPLV, CYBR, AMZN, GOOGL, AZN, EFAV, IEI, AFT, DHT, FRO, TSLA, FB, NXRT, DIA, IWF, PCEF, UGL, ALXN, AEP, COST, EIX, NOC, SO, UNH, BX, SAND, SILV, IHF, AMAT, CVS, CLX, PENN, RGLD, WMT, WFC, IJH, MBB, SPYV, VB, T, AMP, ADP, AVY, BLK, BA, ED, D, ETN, EXR, HON, INTC, LRCX, MDC, SPGI, MS, ORCL, PWR, STLD, MTN, UTF, AVGO, VAC, NOW, CTLT, ZM, IGSB, DBA, EMLP, FHLC, FTEC, GOVT, IHI, IJR, QQQE, REGL, SCHC, AJG, GLW, DHR, DUK, XOM, FMC, IBM, ITW, MSM, MU, NEM, ORLY, PH, PRU, TRX, TER, TMO, DNP, PM, HZNP, SPLK, AYX, ALC, ESGU, FEU, FNDA, HYD, MDYG, MNA, PALL, RWO, SCHH, SCHM, SDY, SLYG, SLYV, SMH, SPLG, SPTS, VV, VXUS,
- Sold Out: WEC, CMI, KLAC, FOXA, GDX, RWM, UCO, REGN, HY1N, INFO, JKE, SPXS, SRE, CNC, SQ, GOLD, GSK, BIIB, CHD, AXU, PHD, CIEN, EPD, NBL, NHF, PBT, DSE, WPG,
For the details of Integrated Advisors Network LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integrated+advisors+network+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Integrated Advisors Network LLC
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 334,236 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.19%
- eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) - 829,740 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.87%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 185,552 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 62,613 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.79%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 56,751 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48%
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 97,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $62.19, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.394000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 54,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.289900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 45,605 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 50,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.99 and $45.66, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 53,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.8. The stock is now traded at around $122.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 92.19%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $96.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 334,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $394.151900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 62,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.35%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 42,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 228.93%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $105.977800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 38,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 148.63%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 142,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 347.48%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $261.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.29.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $233.61.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $27.93.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.Sold Out: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)
Integrated Advisors Network LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $28.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of Integrated Advisors Network LLC. Also check out:
1. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Integrated Advisors Network LLC keeps buying