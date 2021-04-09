>
Selective Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Bank OZK, Baidu Inc

April 09, 2021 | About: AAPL +1.05% MSFT +0.47% TFC +1.08% CVX -0.54% DUK -0.01% MO -0.1% BSV -0.04% FDX +0.57% NHI -0.34% RGCO +1% HON +2.11% AEE -0.6%

Investment company Selective Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Microsoft Corp, Chevron Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Bank OZK, Baidu Inc, Facebook Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Selective Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Selective Wealth Management owns 384 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Selective Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/selective+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Selective Wealth Management
  1. Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 83,401 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 45,200 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 171,066 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
  4. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 62,285 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
  5. Bank OZK (OZK) - 115,709 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 78.17%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.213200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 20,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $284.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in National Health Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.76 and $77.83, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $74.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RGC Resources Inc (RGCO)

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in RGC Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $224.309900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ameren Corp (AEE)

Selective Wealth Management initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.27 and $82.67, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.98%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $131.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 16,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 337.84%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $254.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 40.18%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1691.18%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $97.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Selective Wealth Management added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 47.98%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. The sale prices were between $46.56 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Selective Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)