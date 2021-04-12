Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Growth ETF, MicroStrategy Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Investment company Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Growth ETF, MicroStrategy Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Apogee Enterprises Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 365 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VUG, MSTR, NXPI, PENN, GNRC, RIOT, QS, NEA, GSLC, FCAM, MSOS, AMP, FXR, FPE, TFI, AGGY, FTSM, NUW, MAXR, EEM, VOT, AEP, AIA, BOND, VSAT, NI, EMB, SXI, NSC, TWLO, SOXX, PGR, TRN, NVG, IPO, D, GILD, FV, REGL, DELL, HUM, FIVG, FDL, IRM, GEM, ENB, CLVT, STAG, APO, KMI, ORCL, DLR, PNC, VFH, VIS, WY, SJM, AVB, HPQ, AAL, NYV, NUV, NNY, NCA, CIDM,

PG, VYM, QQQ, AGG, AXP, TQQQ, IWD, VGT, MSFT, ARKK, VHT, VIG, IVE, MCD, FVD, IJH, IVV, MINT, JNJ, PEP, DIS, T, HD, SQ, ADBE, MO, GM, SHV, BMY, MA, V, MMM, LLY, SO, VZ, ITOT, IWM, JPST, BRK.B, DUK, PCG, VWO, DHR, NEE, INTC, JPM, MU, PFE, UNH, HYG, SLV, CINF, KO, GIS, HON, QCOM, RTX, MHF, NXQ, ARKG, IGIB, IEFA, IEMG, NOBL, SPSB, TIP, XLI, LMT, NXR, EDU, CRWD, VCSH, VNQ, XLY, AMAT, BAC, CSX, CCI, CMI, PPL, PRU, UL, UPS, EBAY, WIA, AUPH, TSLA, ABBV, LBRDA, TTD, FXI, GDXJ, IJS, INDY, IWV, QCLN, SMH, VO, XAR, AMT, NLY, TFC, BP, COF, C, CLX, CMCSA, DE, DEO, XOM, MLM, MRK, NVS, ORLY, USB, VLO, WMT, WFC, NMI, NPV, BX, PM, BUD, VIST, CARR, PLTR, DVY, FLOT, IVW, IYW, LQD, MUB, SDY, SPIP, VGK, VTI, XLE, XLF, XLU, AMD, LNG, CL, CACC, FDX, F, GD, J, NKE, PKI, TSM, TXN, TMO, UNP, RVT, GDDY, KHC, RACE, CDAY, ARKW, BSV, GDX, RDVY, SPHD, TAN, VCIT, XLP, Reduced Positions: SPY, IJR, AMZN, BND, ITA, AAPL, FB, TWTR, SHOP, SPCE, PYPL, BABA, GLD, FSLY, STZ, DOCU, EBS, KMB, COST, QTEC, AFIN, NFLX, CAT, FXL, CRM, FXD, BA, ETN, GOOGL, SCHO, IAU, IYF, HDV, WM, QYLD, AMGN, TDOC, ZTS, LOW, NVDA, SWCH, FTEC, SBUX, LYB, W, AVGO, GS, ABT, XLK, CM, CVX, CSCO, CSGP, GE, GPN, LULU, IBM, MRVL, MDT, PAYX, SPLV, LUV, TGT, MBB, JNK, VCR, VEA, IHI, XLV, VOO, XLRE, WBA, LNT, IVZ, BLK, KMX, GSK, LHX, BKNG, SCI, TJX, FAS, EVM, GGN, DAL, CHW, MAIN, OTLK, DVYE, EMQQ,

For the details of Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coastal+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 185,648 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,675 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,223 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.03% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 57,414 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 311.92% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 22,446 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.76%

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $272.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 13,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $718.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 4,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $207.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 16,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $328.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 5,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 311.92%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 57,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 884.34%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 27,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 47.76%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 22,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.77%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 34,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in American Express Co by 116.65%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $147.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 23,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 93.81%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $106.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 30,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $30.66 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $37.77.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $14.87.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58.