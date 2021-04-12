>
Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Sells PRA Health Sciences Inc, Alteryx Inc, Carvana Co

April 12, 2021 | About: NEE -0.38% OKTA +1.92% PGNY +0.48% WING -1.52% TAN -2.02% COR +0.71% UPST -11.65% ARRY -0.84% BE -2.94% SHC +1.01% TMUS +1.34% B +0.25%

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Upstart Holdings Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Okta Inc, Progyny Inc, sells PRA Health Sciences Inc, Alteryx Inc, Carvana Co, YETI Holdings Inc, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC owns 427 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carnegie+capital+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 739,597 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 286,677 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,236 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 112,715 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 288,890 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $164.87, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 91,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $29.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 225,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $42.65, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 138,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sotera Health Co (SHC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 64,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $130.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 47.22%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 299,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 58.49%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $248.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 67,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 33.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 400,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wingstop Inc (WING)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Wingstop Inc by 68.88%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $171.37, with an estimated average price of $141.09. The stock is now traded at around $135.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 58,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 143,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 50.51%. The purchase prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69. The stock is now traded at around $121.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 55,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $44.26.

Sold Out: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.

Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

