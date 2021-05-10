Logo
Arp Americas Llc Buys Kansas City Southern, FLIR Systems Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Sells BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Tiffany,

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arp Americas Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Kansas City Southern, FLIR Systems Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Magellan Health Inc, People's United Financial Inc, sells BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Tiffany, , Eaton Vance Corp, Parsley Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arp Americas Llc. As of 2021Q1, Arp Americas Llc owns 236 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARP AMERICAS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arp+americas+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARP AMERICAS LLC
  1. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 784,300 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
  2. Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 284,582 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR) - 1,324,233 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) - 479,699 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) - 1,922,321 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $308.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 284,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 1,324,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $171.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 479,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Magellan Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 757,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 1,337,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 1,184,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 29332.67%. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 3,941,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $120.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 542,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 504.50%. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $99.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Huntsman Corp (HUN)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Huntsman Corp by 351.85%. The purchase prices were between $25 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $28.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 71,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 566.51%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 217.19%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $163.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.



