Arp Americas Llc Buys Kansas City Southern, FLIR Systems Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Sells BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Tiffany,

New Purchases: KSU, FLIR, PRAH, MGLN, ATH, CTB, CHNG, GNMK, PRSP, FRTA, PAND, COHR, CATM, FFG, BMTC, SJR, FPRX, CMD, VOO, BPFH, MMM, C, EGOV, MAS, OKE, SBUX, AN, BG, LNG, NRG, PFE, PII, TROW, RTX, CAH, DHI, ETN, FDX, MCD, QCOM, SRE, TTWO, BERY, APAM, ABT, A, ABC, ED, MNST, HRC, IRM, LNC, MMC, OI, BKNG, SLG, SWX, SYY, UNH, WPC, WU, GLUU, CPG, BAH, CFG, BKR, DOW, AOS, CM, CAR, CRUS, CTXS, FNF, NSIT, MED, MMSI, NOC, BPOP, PCH, PWR, SXT, STN, TXRH, TTC, UNM, WFC, BR, LPLA, MPC, PAYC, HWM, IWN, ABM, NSP, AWR, AMAT, MTOR, BAX, SAM, CSL, CAT, CORT, DAR, DECK, XOM, FFIV, FL, GS, HPQ, ICUI, TRQ, JNJ, JNPR, MDC, OHI, PTC, PRU, SJI, SNX, TKR, PAG, MTN, WHR, IRBT, EHTH, LOPE, MSGN, UI, APTV, EPAM, PFPT, PFSI, ALLY, CTRE, UNIT, ALRM, AA, BHF, AVYA, TRTN, NVST, MDRX, EAT, CBRE, CVS, LUMN, CMCSA, EQIX, EXR, BEN, MTG, ORI, PDCO, PFG, ROK, STX, SKYW, BGS, GM, PVG, REGI, TMHC, FSV, ENR, APPF, PPD,

IPHI, PNM, NAV, MXIM, TCF, DE, CIT, AJG, SIVB, WDR, BTG, PDM, WTRE, MTSC, FSLR, Sold Out: BMCH, TIF, CXO, EV, PE, NGHC, OSB, ACIA, FIT, ANH, BEAT, EIDX, WPX, CDNS, QEP, UPS, PG, HD, SPG, LYB, VLO, BX, AMP, CTVA, KHC, KAR, ADS, PODD, AUY, RS, PEG, MAN, IIVI, HUBB, HP, GPC, ALK, GEO, KMI, CGNT, CGNT, SWN,

Investment company Arp Americas Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Kansas City Southern, FLIR Systems Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Magellan Health Inc, People's United Financial Inc, sells BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Tiffany, , Eaton Vance Corp, Parsley Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arp Americas Llc. As of 2021Q1, Arp Americas Llc owns 236 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 784,300 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23% Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 284,582 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. New Position FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR) - 1,324,233 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. New Position PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) - 479,699 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. New Position HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) - 1,922,321 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $308.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 284,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 1,324,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $171.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 479,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Magellan Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 757,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 1,337,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 1,184,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 29332.67%. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 3,941,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $120.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 542,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 504.50%. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $99.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Huntsman Corp by 351.85%. The purchase prices were between $25 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $28.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 71,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 566.51%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 217.19%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $163.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.