BancorpSouth Bank Buys Newmont Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells Pfizer Inc, Sysco Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc

- New Purchases: OAS, TEN, VFH, AXL, MO, COP, USB, JPST, VOT, CM, COF, MSI, OIS, IVV,
- Added Positions: NEM, QSR, ACWX, VB, WMT, FLOT, MSFT, AMAT, PRU, INTC, FDX, AVGO, QCOM, LYB, NTR, UPS, EOG, KO, SCHW, CSCO, VLO, MMM, ORI, ANTM, FHN, GD, HON, KMB, BMY, CFG, AXP, NUE, CMA, STZ, LRCX, TSM, TROW, SWKS, CPRT, VZ, PLD, MA, FISV, BAX, ULTA, PPL, MGA, ICLR, EVR, UFPI, LEA, UTHR, VEA, PII, ALK, AEP, THRM, BIIB, CRI, EW, GNTX, IPG, JBHT, SPGI, TSN, PGR, RHI, SEIC, SNBR, SIMO, SSD, LUV, TXN, THO,
- Reduced Positions: PFE, MRK, AAPL, NKE, SYK, HD, PG, BLV, MCD, DE, CL, PEP, JNJ, RNST, AMGN, VOO, ABT, GOOGL, V, A, AMT, VOOG, DHR, CAT, FIS, MPC, ABBV, EEM, DISCA, XOM, GIS, VYM, ADBE, VIG, FTV, T, AMZN, BRK.B, ORCL, CPSI, JPM, HI, RF, VTRS, VTI, DUK,
- Sold Out: SYY, UNH, IVZ, TMO, MDT, BDX, GOOG, DG, VAR, WBA, CCEP, EFX, LOW, SBUX, CMCSA, CAH, PSX, VHT, OTIS, CARR, PYPL, FBHS, TIF, HKXCY, LZAGY, K, GMAB, RMD,
For the details of BancorpSouth Bank's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bancorpsouth+bank/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BancorpSouth Bank
- Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 455,954 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) - 421,971 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio.
- Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) - 1,505,098 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 400,881 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 161,347 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $74.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tenneco Inc (TEN)
BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Tenneco Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL)
BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $216.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 68.33%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 95,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 137,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.42%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.
