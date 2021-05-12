BancorpSouth Bank Buys Newmont Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells Pfizer Inc, Sysco Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BancorpSouth Bank Buys Newmont Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells Pfizer Inc, Sysco Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tupelo, MS, based Investment company BancorpSouth Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Newmont Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, sells Pfizer Inc, Sysco Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Merck Inc, Invesco during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BancorpSouth Bank. As of 2021Q1, BancorpSouth Bank owns 193 stocks with a total value of $654 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BancorpSouth Bank's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bancorpsouth+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BancorpSouth Bank
  1. Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 455,954 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  2. Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) - 421,971 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio.
  3. Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) - 1,505,098 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 400,881 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93%
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 161,347 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
New Purchase: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $74.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tenneco Inc (TEN)

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Tenneco Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL)

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $216.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 68.33%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 95,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 137,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.42%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of BancorpSouth Bank. Also check out:

1. BancorpSouth Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. BancorpSouth Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BancorpSouth Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BancorpSouth Bank keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider