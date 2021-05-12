BancorpSouth Bank Buys Newmont Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells Pfizer Inc, Sysco Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc

New Purchases: OAS, TEN, VFH, AXL, MO, COP, USB, JPST, VOT, CM, COF, MSI, OIS, IVV,

Tupelo, MS, based Investment company BancorpSouth Bank Current Portfolio ) buys Newmont Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, sells Pfizer Inc, Sysco Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Merck Inc, Invesco during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BancorpSouth Bank. As of 2021Q1, BancorpSouth Bank owns 193 stocks with a total value of $654 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 455,954 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) - 421,971 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) - 1,505,098 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 400,881 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 161,347 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $74.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Tenneco Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $216.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BancorpSouth Bank initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 68.33%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 95,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 137,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BancorpSouth Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.42%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43.

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

BancorpSouth Bank sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.