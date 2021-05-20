Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Sells Global X Silver Miners ETF, Vale SA, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Investment company Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, sells Global X Silver Miners ETF, Vale SA, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Sunrun Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Phoenix Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owns 379 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/phoenix+holdings+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 2,063,993 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 932.00% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) - 11,576,133 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.23% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 3,796,843 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.68% BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) - 1,746,353 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 381,674 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.17%

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 779,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.16 and $96.08, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $106.960100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 339,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 307,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.619800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 719,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 708,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Frontline Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $6.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,079,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 2,063,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 8600.58%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.446000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 969,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 83.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,746,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 63.68%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,796,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 11,576,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 308.15%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 367,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $73.94 and $92.66, with an estimated average price of $83.87.