Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Sells Global X Silver Miners ETF, Vale SA, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Sells Global X Silver Miners ETF, Vale SA, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, sells Global X Silver Miners ETF, Vale SA, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Sunrun Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Phoenix Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owns 379 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/phoenix+holdings+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.
  1. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 2,063,993 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 932.00%
  2. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) - 11,576,133 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.23%
  3. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 3,796,843 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.68%
  4. BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) - 1,746,353 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.55%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 381,674 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.17%
New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 779,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.16 and $96.08, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $106.960100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 339,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 307,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.619800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 719,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 708,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Frontline Ltd (FRO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Frontline Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $6.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,079,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 2,063,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 8600.58%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.446000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 969,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 83.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,746,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 63.68%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,796,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 11,576,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 308.15%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 367,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18.

Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $73.94 and $92.66, with an estimated average price of $83.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Phoenix Holdings Ltd. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider