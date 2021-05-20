Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Sells Global X Silver Miners ETF, Vale SA, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

- New Purchases: MSOS, MTH, XLI, XSOE, AVYA, FRO, HUBS, QTEC, INTC, BRK.B, CAP.U, TAN, APGB.U, ARKO, NPA, TBA, ATAC, XLC, FMIVU, LGACU, PLTK, IYT, VT, CRSA, HERAU, FSNB.U, HYACU, HYACU, NTR, WPCB.U, BEPC, INDY, NNOX, PPA, IACA.U, XLE, TWNT.U, PACE, ACAC, CLII, XBI, CVII.U, DHI, EMQQ, GPACU, GPACU, IPWR, LOKM.U, SRVR, SLM, TPX, AMP, AMAT, BMRN, SAM, CASY, DECK, DFS, EBAY, FIII, FTOC, GOGL, GIIXU, BKLN, PEJ, LRCX, LCAHU, LCAHU, LOW, NOC, RBLX, SYF, TSLA, VRTX, GOEV, DLCA, DG, FPAC, FPAC, GIGGU, HII, EEM, LIII.U, NRACU, PRSR, SLB, ANTM, AACQ, DRI, XPOA, JBHT, CQQQ, MDH.U, ODFL, PLX, QDEL, RH, SAIA, SPRQ, AZPN, BPMC, FFIV, INDA, HEWJ, NBIX, OLLI, ONTO, SPYV, UI, OIH, AMT, ARKK, ARRY, ASML, BGNE, CCVI.U, CNHI, CREE, EXAS, FELE, HOLX, JNJ, JCI, LNN, PNR, RXN, ROP, AOS, STE, TRMB, TWTR, VMI, VAR, WST, WAL, ALNY, SBS, MWA, OPK,
- Added Positions: KRE, XOP, ITB, XLF, TEVA, ABBV, FB, AZN, SPNS, MDT, KWEB, ATH, MSFT, PHM, CRM, XLB, XLY, KBA, XLV, MA, FISV, GOOG, ITRN, GOOGL, CIEN, V, BABA, ENPH, PRGO, PANW, PYPL, IGV, NICE, AY, BWAY, CCX, CCX, DIS, NOVA, TSEM, GM, APTV, LEN, NFLX, FIVG, ITMR, WMT, GE, ACWI, IHI, WDC, CDW, DT, EA, ELLO, NXPI, XLK, SWKS, VMW, FLEX, ON, QCOM, WMG, WMS, ADSK, AVGO, DPZ, ICL, REGN, TSM, UBER, SMH, ZM, ABT, AMD, BAC, CNC, C, DE, ESLT, EWJ, IGIB, FLOT, MCK, SONY, ATVI, A, AQN, AWK, ADP, BMI, BIIB, CELJF, DHR, DAL, ECL, EW, WTRG, IEX, IDXX, ILMN, IBB, AAXJ, NVDA, PINS, RTX, SRCL, HEDJ, XYL, ZBH,
- Reduced Positions: RUN, EWZ, CHKP, INMD, NVCR, FSR, CEVA, DOX, CAMT, IHF, VRNT, WIX, CYBR, SEDG, FCX, VTRS, FROG, VRNS, RDWR, CGNT, CGNT, LMND, BKNG, SNAP, ORA, ALXN, AMZN, GILT, IQV, IVV, LVS, OVV, SPGI, URGN, SBUX, AUDC, KKR, MOS, ADBE, FVRR, NVMI, SSYS, ZNGA, ALLT, DRIO, PERI, DXC, FDX, JAMF, JAMF, MGIC, SPY, ZTS, CGEN, EB, KRNT, MAS, PWFL, RADA, AMWL, PSJ, QQQ, EWH, MATW, FOUR, SLGL, VOO, BIDU, HACK, EWY, MTCH, NNDM, EDU, TUFN, ETNB, CRNT, DSPG, TIP, SHYG, RDHL, SILC, XHB, VTWO, ANSS, BCLI, DXCM, IWM, IGSB, ITRI, NKE, RMD, SAIL, VRSK, ALGN, APH, BSX, CAT, CSCO, EXPE, WILC, GMDA, PODD, INTU, ISRG, EWT, TLT, SHY, SCHW, ST, TTEK, TJX,
- Sold Out: SIL, VALE, GDX, COG, MRK, OC, SSRM, CCEP, JETS, EWW, QURE, LIQT, VIPS, MNST, ORGS, CNK, YUMC, PAGS, MANU, ALLE, MOMO, SONM, BMY, HUM, BYND, FXI, ILF, TCOM, PM, ATHM, JD, IFFT, NTES, PBR, FSLR, TAL, JOBS, ABB, SRPT, ABMD, AXP, BRKS, CEO, FIS, CGNX, EQIX, FARO, GRMN, GPN, INFO, MCO, NUAN, PTC, RELX, SAP, SLAB, SNN, NLOK, TARO, IRBT, AVAV, FTNT, SSNC, FLT, VNET, GWRE, PRLB, PFPT, SPLK, NOW, WDAY, YY, WB, MTLS, QRVO, BZUN, BKI, ALRM, SQ, OKTA, FNKO, ADT, ZS, SPOT, STNE, TME, CRWD, DOYU, DDOG, VVNT, GOVT, LQD, NOK, MDWD, VBLT, QD, FINV, ENTX, UXIN,
- SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 2,063,993 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 932.00%
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) - 11,576,133 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.23%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 3,796,843 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.68%
- BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) - 1,746,353 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.55%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 381,674 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.17%
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 779,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.16 and $96.08, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $106.960100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 339,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 307,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.619800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 719,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 708,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Frontline Ltd (FRO)
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Frontline Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $6.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,079,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 2,063,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 8600.58%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.446000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 969,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 83.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,746,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 63.68%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,796,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 11,576,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 308.15%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 367,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18.Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $73.94 and $92.66, with an estimated average price of $83.87.
