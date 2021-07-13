Logo
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Alibaba Group Holding, American Homes 4 Rent, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Sells Alphabet Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Halliburton Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fulcrum Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, American Homes 4 Rent, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Republic Services Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Halliburton Co, Viavi Solutions Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owns 101 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulcrum+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 7,119 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.82%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 19,071 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.05%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 12,607 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.05%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 10,356 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.34%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 8,380 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 8,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 82,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $40.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $78.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 18,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $36.35, with an estimated average price of $32.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntsman Corp (HUN)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $31.62, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 182.13%. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23. The stock is now traded at around $113.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 30,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pool Corp (POOL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Pool Corp by 190.01%. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $473.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 212.35%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 34,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 143.79%. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $185.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVR Inc (NVR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in NVR Inc by 58.17%. The purchase prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4. The stock is now traded at around $4887.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc by 164.94%. The purchase prices were between $20.36 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.

Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2.

Sold Out: Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $16.85.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Sold Out: KB Home (KBH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP. Also check out:

1. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fulcrum Asset Management LLP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider