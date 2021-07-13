Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Alibaba Group Holding, American Homes 4 Rent, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Sells Alphabet Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Halliburton Co

New Purchases: BABA, AMH, KC, ELS, GFL, HUN, ANET, ESS, SLGN, TENB, UDR, SUMO, CPT, SUI, CVA, HBAN, ATHM, FTNT, QLYS, ATR, MDC, FCX, TRV, FEYE, JAMF, JAMF, GOLD, SBAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, American Homes 4 Rent, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Republic Services Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Halliburton Co, Viavi Solutions Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owns 101 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 7,119 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.82% Visa Inc (V) - 19,071 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.05% Facebook Inc (FB) - 12,607 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.05% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 10,356 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.34% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 8,380 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. New Position

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 8,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 82,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $40.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $78.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 18,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $36.35, with an estimated average price of $32.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $31.62, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 182.13%. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23. The stock is now traded at around $113.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 30,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Pool Corp by 190.01%. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $473.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 212.35%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 34,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 143.79%. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $185.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in NVR Inc by 58.17%. The purchase prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4. The stock is now traded at around $4887.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc by 164.94%. The purchase prices were between $20.36 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $16.85.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16.