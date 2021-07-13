Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Alibaba Group Holding, American Homes 4 Rent, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Sells Alphabet Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Halliburton Co

- New Purchases: BABA, AMH, KC, ELS, GFL, HUN, ANET, ESS, SLGN, TENB, UDR, SUMO, CPT, SUI, CVA, HBAN, ATHM, FTNT, QLYS, ATR, MDC, FCX, TRV, FEYE, JAMF, JAMF, GOLD, SBAC,
- Added Positions: RSG, POOL, UNH, CARR, ALB, NVR, V, BMY, TMHC, TOL, TPH, PHM, SQ, MA, CD, TXN, CSX, IP, AMD, CONE, ADI, TLND, SWCH, VRSK, RPD,
- Reduced Positions: FB, TSLA, ZEN, WDAY, WEC, PNW, SRE, BAC, HUBS, EXPD, MSFT, LOW, SMAR, ZM, STAG, JKS, USB, GS, DRE, TRNO, COF, AA, CBRE, ANTM, MUR, MCO, ADP,
- Sold Out: GOOGL, EL, HAL, VIAV, JPM, KBH, NVDA, BR, VAR, DD, WRK, PLD, HON, MRK, UPS, AMZN, WY, LPX, ADBE, NKE, UNP, ZTS, CRM, ES, AEP, ECL, KSU, WFC, TSN, DAR, SPLK, NSC, FDX, PCH, VMC, C, CLX, NUE, NTR, CNI, LNT, AMAT, CI, NOW, AEE, INTU, MS, NEE, MU, PANW, EGP, MHK, PLAN, BDX, BLK, REXR, LNC, TJX, IDXX, LEN, DHI, WM, BSX, VALE, HUM, PEGA, DT, L, MOS, AYX, CRWD, SNOW, SHOP, FNF, MAS, SPGI, DOCU, CMA, PNC, FR, TREX, FBHS, PNM, PAAS, VEEV, TWOU, SITE, CLH, DLR, PCAR, FSM, CHRW, IQV, LGIH, MMC, OC, GNRC, VOYA, NEP, AMT, PVH, CCI, EQR, FND, CCOI, ED, EVRG, GDS, CWST, EXK, QTS, AIG, EQIX, FMC, MAG, SILV,
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 7,119 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.82%
- Visa Inc (V) - 19,071 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.05%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 12,607 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.05%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 10,356 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.34%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 8,380 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 8,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 82,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $40.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $78.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 18,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $36.35, with an estimated average price of $32.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $31.62, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 182.13%. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23. The stock is now traded at around $113.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 30,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pool Corp (POOL)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Pool Corp by 190.01%. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $473.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 212.35%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 34,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 143.79%. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $185.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVR Inc (NVR)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in NVR Inc by 58.17%. The purchase prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4. The stock is now traded at around $4887.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 416 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc by 164.94%. The purchase prices were between $20.36 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2.Sold Out: Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $16.85.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.Sold Out: KB Home (KBH)
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16.
