Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Burlington Stores Inc, SVB Financial Group, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, Allegion PLC, Intercontinental Exchange Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Ardevora Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Burlington Stores Inc, SVB Financial Group, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, WestRock Co, Regions Financial Corp, sells Kansas City Southern, Allegion PLC, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Cintas Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ardevora Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Ardevora Asset Management LLP owns 125 stocks with a total value of $7.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ardevora Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ardevora+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ardevora Asset Management LLP
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 444,672 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.98%
  2. Nike Inc (NKE) - 543,654 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.60%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 229,837 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.70%
  4. Dropbox Inc (DBX) - 2,632,622 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.08%
  5. MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 147,314 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.80%
New Purchase: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81. The stock is now traded at around $323.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 226,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WestRock Co (WRK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,314,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $566.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 125,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.32 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $29.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,091,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $18.965800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,378,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,556,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 100.42%. The purchase prices were between $108.24 and $149.26, with an estimated average price of $123.74. The stock is now traded at around $112.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 640,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $466.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 157,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $71.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 986,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 47.11%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $487.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 149,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 36.27%. The purchase prices were between $306.1 and $389.53, with an estimated average price of $352.06. The stock is now traded at around $403.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 202,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Nike Inc by 31.60%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $163.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 543,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $125.62 and $142.55, with an estimated average price of $136.43.

Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115.

Sold Out: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21.

Sold Out: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08.



