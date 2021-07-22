Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Burlington Stores Inc, SVB Financial Group, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, Allegion PLC, Intercontinental Exchange Inc

- New Purchases: BURL, BBBY, WRK, SIVB, RF, DAL, CPRI, KSS, SBNY, FFIN, EWBC, ZION, ALK, DAN,
- Added Positions: ZG, MKTX, PINS, ILMN, TTWO, NKE, MPWR, ONEM, IPGP, TMO, ATVI, XLNX, MAR, CGNX, ADI, SNPS, CRM, SYY, CMI, BIO, TEL, MCHP, BKNG, EA, AWK, HLT, AMZN, CPB, MCD, CAT, LUV, MDLZ, FTV, ROK, EXPE, EW, PG, SYK, BAX, CHTR, V, TXN, URI, ECL, LRCX, LEA, ESTC, FAST, APH, GH, NSC, ROP, RHI, YUM, AEP, ACN, THO, LIN, ORLY, DHR, NVDA, CSX, HUM, GOOGL, FB, OC, EXPO, WEX, FICO, FDX, HD, MSFT, AMAT, SPGI, DBX, BLD, AZO, NIO, RSG, UNH, ATO, WM, HSIC, MTD, IQV, MSCI, PPG, LII, NDAQ, RGEN, XPO, PDD, SCI, DELL, MIDD, DCI, CPA, NTES, IDXX,
- Reduced Positions: MA, MELI, VEEV, PYPL, NOW, TTD, SNAP, SE, EXP, NGVT, BJ, OGS,
- Sold Out: KSU, ALLE, ICE, CDNS, CTAS, TNDM, WDAY, ZTS, VRSK, WAB, CPRT, CREE, RMD, ZEN, ATHM, SQ, SPOT, TDOC,
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 444,672 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.98%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 543,654 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.60%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 229,837 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.70%
- Dropbox Inc (DBX) - 2,632,622 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.08%
- MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 147,314 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.80%
Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81. The stock is now traded at around $323.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 226,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WestRock Co (WRK)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,314,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $566.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 125,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.32 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $29.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,091,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $18.965800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,378,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,556,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 100.42%. The purchase prices were between $108.24 and $149.26, with an estimated average price of $123.74. The stock is now traded at around $112.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 640,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $466.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 157,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $71.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 986,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 47.11%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $487.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 149,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 36.27%. The purchase prices were between $306.1 and $389.53, with an estimated average price of $352.06. The stock is now traded at around $403.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 202,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Nike Inc by 31.60%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $163.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 543,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: Allegion PLC (ALLE)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $125.62 and $142.55, with an estimated average price of $136.43.Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115.Sold Out: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21.Sold Out: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08.
