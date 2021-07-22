Logo
BTIM Corp. Buys TE Connectivity, Chemed Corp, Helen Of Troy, Sells , Williams-Sonoma Inc, Bruker Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company BTIM Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys TE Connectivity, Chemed Corp, Helen Of Troy, Columbia Banking System Inc, eBay Inc, sells , Williams-Sonoma Inc, Bruker Corp, 3M Co, Signature Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BTIM Corp.. As of 2021Q2, BTIM Corp. owns 382 stocks with a total value of $11.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BTIM Corp.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/btim+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BTIM Corp.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,526,540 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,995,308 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 125,608 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 614,094 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 704,304 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
New Purchase: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $231.1, with an estimated average price of $219.45. The stock is now traded at around $220.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $42.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 589,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $74.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 211,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Shutterstock Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $102.84, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 174,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Toro Co (TTC)

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77. The stock is now traded at around $109.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 147,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 157,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 256.95%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 342,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chemed Corp (CHE)

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 68.52%. The purchase prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85. The stock is now traded at around $473.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 170,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 53.86%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 789,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO)

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in Cavco Industries Inc by 64.46%. The purchase prices were between $196.47 and $241.9, with an estimated average price of $218.27. The stock is now traded at around $214.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 222,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc by 38.33%. The purchase prices were between $107.29 and $123.08, with an estimated average price of $116.13. The stock is now traded at around $117.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 544,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Masco Corp (MAS)

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in Masco Corp by 64.69%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 541,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CMD)

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Sold Out: Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.42 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Sold Out: Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW)

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Douglas Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.05 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $43.99.

Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72.

Sold Out: Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Bank of Marin Bancorp. The sale prices were between $30.84 and $39.79, with an estimated average price of $35.1.

Sold Out: (VAR)

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.



Here is the complete portfolio of BTIM Corp.. Also check out:

1. BTIM Corp.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BTIM Corp.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BTIM Corp.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BTIM Corp. keeps buying
