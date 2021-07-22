BTIM Corp. Buys TE Connectivity, Chemed Corp, Helen Of Troy, Sells , Williams-Sonoma Inc, Bruker Corp

New Purchases: HELE, COLB, FIX, SSTK, TTC, RHI, PAA, VNQ, IWO, IEFA, EBC, DOW, WAB, UGI, AEP, MS, GNTX, STZ, CSL, BK, BMO, AMT,

HELE, COLB, FIX, SSTK, TTC, RHI, PAA, VNQ, IWO, IEFA, EBC, DOW, WAB, UGI, AEP, MS, GNTX, STZ, CSL, BK, BMO, AMT, Added Positions: TEL, CHE, CVCO, EBAY, CHH, ROST, MAS, HP, PKI, RPM, QLYS, SIGI, WHD, USB, STAG, AZPN, CNS, EXPD, SEIC, INDB, JPM, LECO, NTRS, USPH, COR, CB, NSP, AZO, COLM, HUBB, LAMR, MMC, MTX, IPGP, CVS, FLO, MTB, MCD, MRK, ORLY, SLGN, BKR, SRCE, AKAM, CRL, CSCO, CTXS, COO, SJM, KMB, PKG, STE, TJX, UNP, DIS, ZBH, DG, CBOE, GDOT, ZTS, AFG, AMGN, ADI, ATR, AVY, CRI, CMCSA, EA, RE, FFIV, FDS, GIS, HSIC, HD, INTU, JKHY, LH, LOW, MDT, MCO, NTAP, NDSN, PPG, PSA, DGX, SCI, SNPS, TROW, TSCO, UNH, BR, FB, AOS, ADBE, DOX, AIT, AVB, BAC, BRO, CHRW, CHD, CLX, CL, COP, DLB, EWBC, FISV, HSY, HRC, INTC, ISRG, JLL, OMC, TFX, TM, UMBF, UPS, GWW, VRSK, CONE, DOC, CDK, LW, VUG, T, CBT, CNI, CERN, CVX, KO, ED, CREE, DD, ECL, XOM, NEE, MGA, SPGI, NVO, ORA, ROP, SLB, SHW, SO, TXN, CUBE, WMT, SMFG, MA, FSLR, TSLA, ABBV, HASI, TPIC, DELL, IWD, IWM, QQQ, VIG, VO, VOO, VTI, XLK,

TEL, CHE, CVCO, EBAY, CHH, ROST, MAS, HP, PKI, RPM, QLYS, SIGI, WHD, USB, STAG, AZPN, CNS, EXPD, SEIC, INDB, JPM, LECO, NTRS, USPH, COR, CB, NSP, AZO, COLM, HUBB, LAMR, MMC, MTX, IPGP, CVS, FLO, MTB, MCD, MRK, ORLY, SLGN, BKR, SRCE, AKAM, CRL, CSCO, CTXS, COO, SJM, KMB, PKG, STE, TJX, UNP, DIS, ZBH, DG, CBOE, GDOT, ZTS, AFG, AMGN, ADI, ATR, AVY, CRI, CMCSA, EA, RE, FFIV, FDS, GIS, HSIC, HD, INTU, JKHY, LH, LOW, MDT, MCO, NTAP, NDSN, PPG, PSA, DGX, SCI, SNPS, TROW, TSCO, UNH, BR, FB, AOS, ADBE, DOX, AIT, AVB, BAC, BRO, CHRW, CHD, CLX, CL, COP, DLB, EWBC, FISV, HSY, HRC, INTC, ISRG, JLL, OMC, TFX, TM, UMBF, UPS, GWW, VRSK, CONE, DOC, CDK, LW, VUG, T, CBT, CNI, CERN, CVX, KO, ED, CREE, DD, ECL, XOM, NEE, MGA, SPGI, NVO, ORA, ROP, SLB, SHW, SO, TXN, CUBE, WMT, SMFG, MA, FSLR, TSLA, ABBV, HASI, TPIC, DELL, IWD, IWM, QQQ, VIG, VO, VOO, VTI, XLK, Reduced Positions: WSM, BRKR, MMM, SBNY, ATO, VMI, WAT, LANC, OGS, BRK.B, CINF, PRGS, UNF, IPG, CPK, ITW, TXRH, MANH, MTD, GOOG, CTSH, SYY, HON, NKE, XRAY, MIDD, MEDP, ES, JNJ, PG, DEO, VWO, VZ, AMZN, AME, TDC, JWN, VEA, PINC, PEP, GMED, POWI, EQNR, AWK, EXLS, WTS, WASH, SXT, MNRO, UTL, NTGR, AYI, ATRI, BMI, CSGS, CATY, CRVL, EW, EL, FWRD, FELE, NJR, HAE, ICUI, MKC, IDCC, LSTR, LKFN, BOH, BMY, PAYX, NGG, ANSS, FHB, ARE, BSV, DSI, SPY, VCIT, AAP, PSX, H, ENSG, DFS, CAC, CORT, INGR, DHR, O, TMP, IBM, TNC, GABC,

WSM, BRKR, MMM, SBNY, ATO, VMI, WAT, LANC, OGS, BRK.B, CINF, PRGS, UNF, IPG, CPK, ITW, TXRH, MANH, MTD, GOOG, CTSH, SYY, HON, NKE, XRAY, MIDD, MEDP, ES, JNJ, PG, DEO, VWO, VZ, AMZN, AME, TDC, JWN, VEA, PINC, PEP, GMED, POWI, EQNR, AWK, EXLS, WTS, WASH, SXT, MNRO, UTL, NTGR, AYI, ATRI, BMI, CSGS, CATY, CRVL, EW, EL, FWRD, FELE, NJR, HAE, ICUI, MKC, IDCC, LSTR, LKFN, BOH, BMY, PAYX, NGG, ANSS, FHB, ARE, BSV, DSI, SPY, VCIT, AAP, PSX, H, ENSG, DFS, CAC, CORT, INGR, DHR, O, TMP, IBM, TNC, GABC, Sold Out: CMD, ANIK, PLOW, COHR, BMRC, VAR, EGOV, NYT,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TE Connectivity, Chemed Corp, Helen Of Troy, Columbia Banking System Inc, eBay Inc, sells , Williams-Sonoma Inc, Bruker Corp, 3M Co, Signature Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BTIM Corp.. As of 2021Q2, BTIM Corp. owns 382 stocks with a total value of $11.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BTIM Corp.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/btim+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,526,540 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,995,308 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 125,608 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 614,094 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Visa Inc (V) - 704,304 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $231.1, with an estimated average price of $219.45. The stock is now traded at around $220.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $42.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 589,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $74.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 211,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Shutterstock Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $102.84, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 174,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77. The stock is now traded at around $109.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 147,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 157,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 256.95%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 342,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 68.52%. The purchase prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85. The stock is now traded at around $473.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 170,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 53.86%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 789,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in Cavco Industries Inc by 64.46%. The purchase prices were between $196.47 and $241.9, with an estimated average price of $218.27. The stock is now traded at around $214.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 222,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc by 38.33%. The purchase prices were between $107.29 and $123.08, with an estimated average price of $116.13. The stock is now traded at around $117.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 544,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in Masco Corp by 64.69%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 541,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.42 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Douglas Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.05 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $43.99.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Bank of Marin Bancorp. The sale prices were between $30.84 and $39.79, with an estimated average price of $35.1.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.